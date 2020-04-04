THE ISSUE

Because Women’s History Month, which ended Tuesday, passed by in an avalanche of coronavirus news, we’re catching up. With many of us staying at home — in adherence to the order from Gov. Tom Wolf to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 — today we offer some movies, series and books about trailblazing women. Not all of them are household names, but they should be.

Women’s History Month, like Black History Month, might also be called, simply, U.S. History Month. But because credit hasn’t been given where it’s due, these designated months remain necessary.

It’s ironic that we’re late with this editorial, given the heroic efforts of many women today to keep our society healthy and moving. We’re counting on the adage “better late than never.”

This list is only a tiny sliver of what’s available, so please explore beyond it. There are countless women whose stories merit our attention. Some of those stories follow.

— “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madame C.J. Walker.” This new Netflix series, starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, tells the story of Walker, an African American washerwoman who built a beauty products empire in the early 20th century to become America’s first female millionaire. It is not suitable for young children — there is some sexual content and profanity — but it is a fascinating and highly enjoyable series for everyone else. Walker was an amazing woman.

A warning, though: Seeing the hair styling scenes may cause pangs of longing, given our lack of access to our own hairstylists.

— “Harriet.” Starring Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, this is the story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and her trips back to the South to lead hundreds of other slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad. It is a compelling portrayal of a true American hero.

— “Hidden Figures.” The pivotal role of African American women (including Katherine Johnson, who died in February at the age of 101) in the space program leading up to the 1969 moon landing is the subject of this highly regarded film. Rated PG, it is a must-watch for young women seeking careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

— “Suffragette.” Set around the turn of the 20th century, the movie (cast includes Meryl Streep) chronicles the struggle for voting rights of working-class women in London. It is a grim movie, because the reality faced by these women was grim. It’s rated PG-13.

— “Battle of the Sexes.” The subject of this 2017 film is the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, which King won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. The event was viewed by an estimated 90 million people worldwide. It’s rated PG-13, and it has a Lancaster County connection: It stars Emma Stone, whose grandmother has resided here; she calls her famous granddaughter “Sweetcakes.” (Read that LNP | LancasterOnline story at bit.ly/SweetcakesLNP.)

There are also plenty of oldies but goodies, such as “Norma Rae,” based on union organizer Crystal Lee Sutton, and “A League of Their Own,” about a World War II-era all-female baseball league. (That film gave us the epic line, “There’s no crying in baseball.” There may be no crying in baseball, but there’s certainly crying without it. We can attest to this.)

If you want to curl up with a good book or two (or 10) for Women’s History Month, you could try some of these:

— How about “The Majesty of the Law,” the autobiography of Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court (by President Ronald Reagan in 1981)? Two of the three other female Supreme Court justices have penned autobiographies, too: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “My Own Words,” and Sonia Sotomayor, “My Beloved World.”

— Less well-known is Kate Moore’s “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” which was made into a movie. During World War I, hundreds of young women went to work in clock factories, using radium paint on watches. When they experienced terrible side effects (some even died), a lawsuit was brought and litigated that changed occupational hazard law forever.

— “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” by Rebecca Skloot, tells the story of a poor, black tobacco farmer whose cells were taken from her without her knowledge in 1951. Those cells became a vital medical research tool in developing the polio vaccine, gene mapping, cloning and more. This is also an HBO movie. Lacks’ story raises serious questions about medical ethics. It wasn’t until 2013, after the publicity around Skloot’s book and movie, that the National Institutes of Health reached an agreement with the Lacks family about how the cells would be used.

Medical ethicist Art Caplan wrote for NBC News that the agreement did not “include any financial compensation for the family,” but it was a “moral and ethical victory for a family long excluded from any acknowledgment and involvement in genetic research their matriarch made possible.”

— “Ida: A Sword Among Lions,” by Paula J. Giddings, focuses on the anti-lynching campaign of African American investigative journalist and crusader Ida B. Wells. Wells remains an inspiration for many journalists working today.

Finally, in addition to Billie Jean King, there are numerous other pioneering women in sports to learn more about, including Babe Didrikson Zaharias, who was chosen the best female athlete of the first half of the 20th century by The Associated Press.

Even though physical libraries are closed, many books can be downloaded onto a computer or e-reader.

It may now be April, but it’s not too late to start your Women’s History Month “assignment.”