THE ISSUE

The nonpartisan group Fair Districts PA, which advocates for a transparent and fair redistricting process, has proposed new boundaries for Pennsylvania’s House and Senate districts and submitted its plan to the state Legislative Reapportionment Commission. The proposal includes new legislative boundaries in Lancaster County that take into account a comprehensive plan, Places2040, drawn up with the help of residents, business owners and municipal leaders and approved by the county commissioners here.

Few rituals in Pennsylvania politics have turned out to be as discouraging and seemingly hopeless to ordinary citizens as redistricting. The decennial redrawing of legislative and congressional boundaries serves as a reminder that we’ve gotten 10 years older, and that should be punishment enough.

But the partisans in Harrisburg never fail to add injury to insult by passing off a stinker to their constituents every decade: severely gerrymandered districts designed to harden political majorities, stifle competition and limit accountability.

It is, quite literally, a fetid gift that keeps on giving year after year.

Many Lancaster County residents will surely wince at memories of the infamous “Barley-mandering” of 2001 that helped an embattled member of the state House from the southern end, then-Rep. John Barley, to win reelection the following year.

And the 30,000 residents of rural eastern Lancaster County certainly won’t forget the gerrymander of a decade later that bumped veteran U.S. Rep. Joe Pitts, a conservative Republican who represented those farming communities well, out of the picture and left them stuck with a suburban Philadelphia moderate, U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan, in the 7th Congressional District.

Both sorry episodes reeked of politics.

A member of the 2001 Legislative Reapportionment Commission told this newspaper at the time that Barley had exerted his considerable political influence — he simultaneously chaired the Appropriations Committee and served as treasurer of the House Republican Campaign Committee — to have the state House boundaries drawn in such a way to remove his staunchest political opponents.

And Republicans clearly engineered the Meehan gerrymander in 2011 to shore up a district seen as politically vulnerable to Democrats. It did the trick — for a while, anyway. Meehan resigned in 2018 after it was revealed that he used taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment case involving a former staffer.

(You may recall: The shape of the 7th Congressional District also made it the butt of jokes; some said it looked like Goofy kicking Donald Duck. The state Supreme Court later said the whole congressional map looked like illegal partisan gerrymandering and burned it.)

So here we are today. Ten years later. And this terrible fact about the redistricting process has become as clear as ever: Most of our elected officials have proven they are willing to trample the state constitution and the interests of their constituency in the sole pursuit of political power, a pursuit whose result is disastrous to democracy: district after district where little competition exists, except from those who stake out more extreme positions in the primaries.

Would Lancaster County’s representative in the U.S. House, for example, have supported the antidemocratic effort to overturn the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president in 2020 if the congressional district were more competitive?

Republicans now make up 53% of the electorate in the 11th Congressional District; Democrats make up 31%. The seat’s current occupant, Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, has shown little appetite for representing the views of the 147,198 Democrats or 77,953 independents in the district. And he has little incentive to do so. He is safe in his seat.

Another Legislative Reapportionment Commission is at work, and the partisans are likely doing a dance known as the “Pack and Crack,” the work of stuffing as many voters of the opposing political party into as few districts as possible while spreading the remainder thinly across a large number of districts to achieve the result of electoral victory for their own party.

Does the average citizen have any hope?

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board broadly supports the work of Fair Districts PA, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group founded in January 2016 by representatives from the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, Common Cause Pennsylvania, Committee of Seventy, Pennsylvania Council of Churches and others concerned about accountable government.

Fair Districts PA has submitted its own draft of new legislative districts it says are more compact; divide fewer school districts, counties and municipalities; and give greater voice to racial and political minorities.

In the Nov. 28 Sunday LNP Perspective section, Fair Districts PA volunteer Amy Ruffo of Lancaster wrote that the group “did not start with the current district map and merely redraw those lines.”

“This means incumbent protection was not prioritized over other criteria. Starting from a blank map and listening to local voices is the best way to redistrict in a way that gives Pennsylvania voters a voice,” she wrote.

Among the biggest changes in Lancaster County would be to its representation in the state Senate.

The county is now divided into two districts. Republican state Sen. Scott Martin represents Lancaster city, some of its suburbs and the entire southern end of the county in the 13th. Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument represents the northern half of the county in the 36th.

Fair Districts PA is proposing three districts here — one that would consist only of the “urban core” of Lancaster city and its suburbs, and two others that would represent most of the rural communities and agriculture zones in the county. The idea is to allow voters in those two farming communities to elect candidates focused on policies they care most about, Ruffo wrote.

We recommend that citizens across Lancaster County and Pennsylvania review Fair Districts PA’s proposals at fairdistrictspa.com.

Further, we encourage citizens to watch the Legislative Reapportionment Commission’s hearings online — there have been nine so far — weigh in with their own opinions, look at maps drawn by others and even make their own districts. It is not clear when the panel will make public the results of its work.

Meantime, the Legislature is working to draw new congressional boundaries, which must be approved by the governor. Pennsylvanians can submit their own maps through 5 p.m. Monday. The House and Senate could begin debating the proposed maps this month. Please keep an eye on LNP |LancasterOnline; our news organization will publish drafts of the maps as soon as they become public.

Given the foul history of redistricting in Pennsylvania, citizens are right to expect little from their elected leaders. But the only way to ensure another victory for the partisans and a loss for constituents is to do nothing.

___

Have your say in the legislative redistricting process here:

www.redistricting.state.pa.us

Have your say in the congressional redistricting process here:

portal.pennsylvania-mapping.org

www.PaRedistricting.com