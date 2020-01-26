THE ISSUE
On Jan. 16, the State Board of Funeral Directors suspended the licenses of local funeral director Andrew T. Scheid and those of his facilities. As LNP | LancasterOnline first reported Jan. 10, that state oversight board had issued a 30-count disciplinary complaint against the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, which has locations in Millersville and Lancaster and had been in business since 1995. The State Board of Funeral Directors accuses Andrew Scheid of “gross incompetency, negligence and misconduct of the profession.” Its 51-page complaint alleges violations of state funeral law, keeping remains unembalmed and unrefrigerated for an extended period, and not returning cremated remains to families, among other allegations. At least 15 families have alleged misconduct and poor service. (Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.)
Last Sunday, we wrote that it was the anguish we couldn’t get over — the anguish of families whose loved ones’ remains allegedly had been mishandled by the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home.
This Sunday, the anguish remains, but it’s mixed with anger — anger that it took so long for law enforcement and a state oversight board to investigate what was going on at that funeral home.
LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Junior Gonzalez examined that question in last Sunday’s edition. The answers he was given were unsatisfactory, to put it mildly.
Gonzalez told the story of Vonda Kirchner, who lost her mother, Mary Klouse, in January 2015. Nine months later — a strangely long period of time — came another “punch in the gut,” Gonzalez wrote: “Kirchner was stunned to find a $10,000 statement of goods and services for her mother’s funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home.”
According to the State Board of Funeral Directors, Scheid had signed Kirchner’s name on the statement. Mary Klouse had made arrangements for her funeral with Scheid in 1998, but Scheid allegedly created a new statement of goods and services for her funeral in 2015.
So Kirchner filed a report with the Lancaster Bureau of Police in October 2015. The police report eventually was forwarded to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, which then was led by Craig Stedman. Kirchner said the district attorney’s office decided not to pursue the case.
We are confounded by this.
So a funeral home sends a grieving daughter a $10,000 statement the funeral director allegedly had signed in her name, but the district attorney’s office didn’t probe the matter in more detail?
Gruesome details
The State Board of Funeral Directors’ disciplinary complaint against Scheid contains similarly awful stories.
And it outlines the horrific case of Elwood Reese, who died last July and whose remains "were not embalmed, were not refrigerated and were not kept in a sealed container.” His body was kept in a room at Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home that lacked even air conditioning, the complaint asserts. And when the body was picked up by another funeral home, it “had significantly decomposed.”
Gonzalez reported that a “complaint sent to the district attorney’s office in July 2019 alleged four or five other bodies lying in an unrefrigerated room.”
But — unbelievably — “an evaluation into that complaint ended within weeks.”
Earlier this month, when the county coroner picked up four bodies from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, the bodies were unembalmed, unrefrigerated and — again, that horrifying phrase — “significantly decomposed,” according to the suspension order against Scheid.
Kirchner told LNP | LancasterOnline that if her case had been taken up by the district attorney, “A lot of people could’ve been saved from their suffering and their torment.”
She’s likely right.
‘Bad for the profession’
When you lose someone you love, it can be hard to focus on the details of your everyday existence, let alone on the details of a funeral. That’s why funeral directors exist. And that’s why it’s essential that funeral directors act ethically and conscientiously — because the people with whom they’re dealing have been made vulnerable by their grief. People gripped by sorrow may not notice, at least right away, if someone is taking advantage of them or cutting corners.
And the most sacred of a funeral director’s duties is to ensure that a person’s remains are handled with respect and dignity.
When these responsibilities are not carried out as they should be, there ought to be a more effective mechanism than sending a complaint to a state oversight board that doesn’t address it until it becomes one in a pile of complaints years later.
Robert E. Neely, a member of the funeral directors board, told Gonzalez that cases “can take a while to appear” before that board.
Neely said he filed an unrelated complaint to the Pennsylvania Department of State eight months ago and still hadn’t gotten any response. He said cases could take up to a year or more of investigation before reaching the state board for action.
“I’ve complained that we should be more proactive and quicker,” Neely said. “I don’t like to hear these things going on for so long. It’s bad for the profession.”
More importantly, it’s terrible for the families involved.
Brett Hambright, a spokesman with the district attorney’s office, told LNP | LancasterOnline that generally, action is taken to evaluate information received from a referral or complaint and protocol is followed.
“If a criminal investigation is warranted, additional action is then taken,” he said.
Heather Adams, the new county district attorney, confirmed Jan. 15 that her office was investigating the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home. Which is a positive development. We just wish it had happened sooner.
As Gonzalez reported, families have filed complaints against Andrew T. Scheid not just with the State Board of Funeral Directors and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, but also with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
But until LNP | LancasterOnline reported on these issues and Scheid’s license was suspended, other families couldn’t have known that complaints had been lodged against him.
This is disgraceful.
A fire shouldn’t be left to burn until it becomes a five-alarm blaze. And a funeral home shouldn’t be allowed to operate without real oversight and accountability until multiple families are wrecked by their dealings with it.
State and county officials must do better.