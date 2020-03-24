THE ISSUE

The United States saw 100 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday alone; this put the total U.S. death toll at over 500. As of Monday, Pennsylvania had 644 cases of the disease caused by a novel coronavirus.

We have come to the reluctant conclusion that Pennsylvania needs to delay its April 28 primary election until the worst of the coronavirus crisis is over.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Gov. Wolf and key lawmakers have agreed to postpone the primary until June 2. They will need the agreement of state House members, who are up for reelection in November.

House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, “has been open to the idea” of postponing the primary, his spokesman told the Inquirer.

The commonwealth already might have held its primary had lawmakers listened to their colleague, Republican state Rep. Keith Greiner, of Upper Leacock Township. He’s been championing an earlier presidential primary for years, arguing — correctly, in our view — that Pennsylvanians should wield more influence in determining the parties’ nominees for president.

That’s an argument we’ll continue to support when our country gets through the crisis before us.

The reality we face now is that it would be impossible to ensure the safety of voters who go to their polling places April 28 — and, just as critically, the safety of poll workers, many of whom are retirees and so are at high risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

So delaying the primary seems to be a no-brainer.

In the meantime, we’d urge voters to avail themselves of their first opportunity to vote by mail without needing an excuse.

As we noted in a March 1 editorial, there was only one mail-in voting option in the past, and that was reserved for people who were ill, had a disability or were going to be away from their polling places on Election Day. That was — and remains — the absentee ballot, and to request it, you must have a reason.

Under the new law, anyone can vote by mail. And you can apply early so you can cast your vote as soon as ballots are ready, usually at least three to five weeks before the election.

To register to vote or to request a mail-in or absentee ballot, go to votespa.com/mailballot.

Delaying the primary will be a headache for candidates, we know. But it is the right and necessary move.

For information about how to vote in Lancaster County, follow this link.