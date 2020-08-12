THE ISSUE

A new postmaster general appointed by President Donald Trump has implemented changes to U.S. Postal Service operations that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Congress want to see reversed, The Associated Press reported last week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that changes imposed by Republican Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “threaten the timely delivery of mail — including medicines for seniors, paychecks for workers and absentee ballots for voters — that is essential to millions of Americans.” And as the AP reported, separate letters from Montana Republicans, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, also urged the Postal Service to reverse a July directive that “eliminates overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers and mandates that mail be kept until the next day if distribution centers are running late.” Traditionally, every piece of mail at each Post Office was to be distributed for delivery each day.

This should not be a partisan matter.

The U.S. Postal Service is a cherished American institution. Our Constitution gave Congress the power to create it. The law establishing it as part of the federal government was signed by President George Washington in 1792.

Many of us know our mail carriers. We’ve admired their persistence in working through this pandemic. We’ve depended on their deliveries.

“They are often the only daily contact for our senior citizens and those living alone. They are the eyes and ears of our neighborhoods,” noted Franklin & Marshall College professor Dennis Deslippe in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

According to the Pew Research Center, the Postal Service “consistently tops the favorability list” in periodic surveys about government agencies. “This year, 91% of Americans — and equal 91% shares of Democrats and Republicans — had a favorable view of the agency,” Pew said.

And why not?

As it’s often noted, mailing a letter via the U.S. Postal Service is one of the world’s great bargains. It costs just 55 cents to send a handwritten birthday card — a far more personal gesture than sending an e-card — from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Lancaster, California. And in ordinary times, it would be delivered in just a few days.

But these are not ordinary times.

We’ve read with growing alarm news reports indicating that Postmaster General DeJoy — who’s been dubbed Postmaster General Delay — has imposed cost-cutting measures that have significantly slowed mail delivery.

Democrats claim that DeJoy, with President Donald Trump’s encouragement, is seeking to hobble the Postal Service as the presidential election, in which millions will cast ballots by mail, approaches.

As the AP reported, Michigan U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, the ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has launched an investigation into the changes at the Postal Service.

“For 245 years, the Postal Service has worked to provide reliable, consistent and on-time delivery that keeps Americans connected no matter where they live — especially in rural areas,” Peters said in a news release. “Unfortunately, in recent weeks, I’ve heard firsthand from constituents, postal workers and local officials ... who have encountered problems with the timely and dependable service they count on to conduct business, get prescription medications and critical supplies, and even exercise their right to vote.”

Democrats aren’t the only ones upset.

“Delaying mail service is unacceptable,” Congressman Gianforte — a staunch conservative — wrote to DeJoy, according to the AP. “Do not continue down this road.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County was among four Republican members of Congress who signed a letter asserting that it is “vital that the Postal Service does not reduce mail delivery hours, which could harm rural communities, seniors, small businesses and millions of Americans who rely on the mail for critical letters and packages.”

We’re glad to see Fitzpatrick joined that effort.

We would have liked to have seen the signature of Lancaster County Congressman Lloyd Smucker on that letter, too.

Smucker should be worried about the fate of the Postal Service. Because residents of rural Lancaster County — like residents in other parts of of rural America — depend on it.

You have to drive 5 or more miles from Kirkwood, in Colerain Township, to the nearest FedEx drop box, but there’s a post office in that small southern Lancaster County town.

And veterans rely on the Postal Service to deliver their medications.

“The vast majority of Department of Veterans Affairs prescriptions are fulfilled by mail,” reports ConnectingVets.com. “But as U.S. Postal Service delays mount, more and more veterans are reporting long wait times to receive critical medication and VA staff says the problem is only growing.”

“What used to take days now takes weeks,” one veteran told ConnectingVets.com.

“We depend on these medications,” said another. “This could be devastating. I can’t go without.”

Trump — who has called the Postal Service a “joke,” which it most certainly is not — has blasted the service for not charging companies such as Amazon more to deliver packages. (Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a Trump nemesis who also owns The Washington Post.)

As F&M’s Deslippe wrote Sunday, the Postal Service’s financial standing was weakened by the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006. That legislation required the service to prefund future retiree health benefits according to a 50-year schedule, beginning with 10 years of payments of about $5 billion each year from 2007 to 2017.

News reports consistently describe the Postal Service as beleaguered by financial losses, which have been worsened by the pandemic.

Some conservatives think it should be privatized. But as economics and business writer Jeff Spross pointed out on TheWeek.com, it’s “still required to provide mail service to every corner of the country,” while its “private rivals — FedEx, UPS, Amazon, etc. — are under no such obligation.”

As Spross noted, the U.S. Postal Service has a “fundamental patriotic commitment to knit the country together with universal mail service.” It’s not supposed to be used as a political weapon to tear the country apart.

Some elements of government — including Social Security, highway construction, defense spending and mail delivery — can’t be expected to operate according to pure business principles.

The Postal Service is just that — a federal service to Americans of all income levels and political persuasions. And its ability to operate effectively in a pandemic — and to convey the ballots of Americans worried about voting at their polling places — should be a priority of Congress.

Small businesses, places of worship, nonprofit organizations and other government agencies all rely on the Postal Service.

We all do.

Please urge Congressman Smucker to help ensure we can count on it in the months and years to come.