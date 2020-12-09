THE ISSUE

“More than 60 Republicans including the top lawmakers in the Pennsylvania House are asking the state’s congressional delegation to reject electors for Joe Biden after conceding the General Assembly could not appoint its own,” Spotlight PA reported last week. “GOP lawmakers sent a letter to the state’s U.S. representatives and senators Friday, claiming that Gov. Tom Wolf and the secretary of the commonwealth ‘undermined’ the state’s new vote-by-mail law and the certification of its Electoral College delegation. Even though state and county election officials — as well as President Donald Trump’s own justice department — have said the November election was conducted without major irregularities, mail ballots have become a flashpoint for GOP members trying to block the election’s results.” That letter was signed by Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Peach Bottom, and most of Lancaster County’s state House delegation.

This is what President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning: “Thank you to Speaker Cutler and all others in Pennsylvania and elsewhere who fully understand what went on in the 2020 Election. It’s called total corruption!”

That deceitful tweet followed two phone conversations the president had with Cutler during the past week, to ask the state House speaker to intervene in Pennsylvania on Trump’s behalf, as The Washington Post reported.

And it followed Cutler’s sin of omission in a Monday interview with LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick, in which he acknowledged getting pressure from the Trump campaign to assist with legal filings challenging the election results but did not disclose that Trump himself was applying direct pressure.

“Some members from the campaign have tried to reach out. I very purposely have not communicated,” Cutler told McGoldrick.

“I view it as ex parte contact with a judge,” he added.

This is wise. Noble, even.

Alas, Cutler’s spokesman, Michael Straub, confirmed to the Post that Cutler had in fact spoken twice with the president.

And while Straub told the Post that Cutler informed the president that the Legislature has no power to overturn the state’s chosen slate of electors, Trump clearly didn’t get the message.

None of this is normal.

No significant fraud

It is not normal for an incumbent president who lost Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes this year — nearly twice the margin by which he won it in 2016 — to seek to overturn the will of the electorate expressed legitimately.

As federal and state judges have repeatedly affirmed, and Trump’s own attorney general and former election cybersecurity chief have stated, there is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in the Nov. 3 election. The election isn’t being stolen from President Trump; it was not rigged. On the contrary, it is Trump and his acolytes who are seeking to dismiss the verdict delivered by voters.

So it is not normal for members of Congress, like Lancaster County U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, to sign a legal brief in support of a lawsuit claiming that the election Smucker won easily was conducted in violation of the state and federal constitutions.

That brief was filed in support of a lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and others seeking to have Pennsylvania’s certified election results overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kelly’s lawsuit was rejected summarily Tuesday by the nation’s highest court.

His lawsuit had noted that any court-ordered “necessary curative disenfranchisement” would be the fault of Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and Gov. Wolf. Basically, it suggested as a “cure” the disenfranchisement of the 2.6 million Pennsylvanians, mostly Democrats, who voted by mail. That is not normal.

It may be normal, however, and even constructive for Speaker Cutler to seek an audit of the election that is, as he insisted in an op-ed published Nov. 13 in LNP | LancasterOnline, “about the process and administration of the election. Not the results.” About looking forward, not back.

But it is not normal for Cutler to then lend the credibility of his speakership to an effort to ask Pennsylvania members of Congress to object to the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes for Biden when they are presented to a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

Why is Cutler doing this? Does he fear the Trump base that much? Is he trying to appease the extreme members of the House Republican Caucus?

He told McGoldrick that the letter is meant simply to be a “pause button.

“My goal was simply to raise my hand and make sure the congressional delegation considers legal challenges and (what), if any, impact that may have on the outcome,” he added.

But that’s not how U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey sees the efforts of Trump and other Republicans to diminish public faith in the election results. Cutler may claim a loftier goal, but his actions send a disappointing message.

‘Unconstitutional solutions’

Toomey, also a Republican, knows all this is not normal, and not right.

“It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states,” Toomey told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday.

As the Inquirer noted, Toomey is “one of fewer than 30 congressional Republicans to openly acknowledge the election results.” (He spoke with President-elect Biden by phone late last week.)

Toomey, of course, is not seeking reelection in 2022.

But Republican state Sens. Ryan Aument of Mount Joy and Scott Martin of Martic Township presumably have more to lose by taking a stand. Yet they did so anyway.

Aument, it must be noted, is a longtime close friend and ally of Cutler. He’s also secretary of the Senate Republican Caucus, so he’s clearly respected by his colleagues.

In a Dec. 4 column published in this newspaper, Aument and Martin wrote that it is “absolutely critical that our elected officials lead with integrity. The people of Pennsylvania want and deserve results, and our Constitution eloquently lays out a process by which we attain those results. However, we refuse to partake in a campaign that gives false hope to those who believe the election results can be overturned by the Legislature.”

Wrote Aument and Martin: “To be sure, there were procedural mistakes made in this election. For months, we have publicly argued that Gov. Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court acted outside of their constitutional authority. While those procedural mistakes do not appear to have impacted the vote count enough to change the final election results, they still need to be addressed.”

And — courageously, given this political climate — they wrote: “We fully understand the frustration, as we have all witnessed one of the most tumultuous and polarizing elections in our nation’s history. So, it has been disappointing to see the spread of so much false information and the advocacy for unconstitutional solutions that serve only to escalate that confusion and anger.”

Such confusion and anger can have dangerous consequences, as we’ve seen in other states, where elections officials have been threatened with violence.

As Georgia Republican Gabriel Sterling implored last week at a news conference, the baseless claims of election fraud — and the violent threats such conspiracy theories have ginned up — must stop.

“Mr. President,” the impassioned elections official said, “you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up. And if you take a position of leadership, show some.”

We’re grateful that Aument, Martin and Toomey have done so.

We now await Speaker Cutler’s show of leadership.

His good friend Aument can teach him something about moral clarity in a time of peril for our democracy.