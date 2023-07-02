THE ISSUE

The Steinman family’s ownership of LNP | LancasterOnline ended Saturday, after nearly 158 years. In late April, the leadership of Steinman Communications announced its plans to donate LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline, to WITF, the Harrisburg-based public broadcasting station operator. WITF now oversees the Lancaster media company, which was converted to a public benefit corporation and now is a subsidiary of WITF. LNP Media Group’s staff of 150 — including more than 70 LNP | LancasterOnline newsroom employees — will remain intact for at least five years, and the newspaper will continue to be printed seven days a week, as WITF and LNP Media Group leaders work to develop a sustainable funding model.

It would have been so easy — and so lucrative — for the Steinman family to have sold this newspaper to the highest bidder.

Perhaps a large newspaper chain would have snapped it up, or maybe a hedge fund, which likely would have forced it to operate on a shoestring budget, with a skeleton staff. The latter scenario has played out in numerous newsrooms across the nation — and as near as Reading in Berks County.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid and Chad Umble reported in May, the Reading Eagle was sold for $5 million in a 2019 bankruptcy to the only qualified bidder, MediaNews Group, which is owned by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. That newspaper’s staff has dwindled from more than 70 employees to fewer than 20.

The Pottstown Mercury, also owned by Alden, has just one reporter left covering that Montgomery County borough.

More than a quarter of the country’s newspapers have closed since 2005, according to the 2022 State of Local News report from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism — and likely a third will be gone by 2025.

Had the Steinmans taken the money, Lancaster County could have lost this newspaper, which covers municipal and school board meetings, state government, education, the environment, local businesses and cultural institutions, local elections, high school sports and so much more. Investigative journalism here would be severely curtailed. And Lancaster County residents would pay the price.

According to research from the University of Illinois and the University of Notre Dame, municipal borrowing costs increase after a local newspaper’s demise — and government spending increases, too. When the watchdogs go away, elected officials have more freedom to play.

Thankfully, the Steinmans — led by Beverly “Peggy” Steinman — held fast to the legacy of local journalism the family created with the purchase of the Lancaster Intelligencer in 1866.

Instead of selling off LNP | LancasterOnline, the family searched for a partner with a strong commitment to local journalism and found it in WITF.

As Robert Krasne — the previous publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline who now chairs the new board of managers of the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement — explained in an April 30 column, the Steinman family “sought to preserve the award-winning, high-impact local journalism for which LNP | LancasterOnline is known.”

It is known for that kind of journalism because of the Steinman family.

As Jack Brubaker, who writes “The Scribbler” column for this newspaper, noted last Sunday, “Lancaster’s papers have been printed not only with ink but with the lifeblood” of the Steinman family.

Brubaker wrote that Andrew Jackson Steinman purchased the Lancaster Intelligencer in 1866 “not as a business investment but as a political necessity. The Democratic newspaper, increasingly out of favor following the Civil War, was ailing. As chairman of the county Democratic Party, Steinman reluctantly bought the paper to save it.”

When A.J. Steinman died in 1917, his sons, John Frederick Steinman and James Hale Steinman, took control. “They transformed the Intelligencer (which eventually merged with the News-Journal as the Intelligencer Journal) into a money-making operation and the heart of an enlarged media group,” Brubaker wrote.

The brothers created the editorially independent Lancaster Sunday News in 1923 and purchased the Republican Lancaster New Era in 1928. And the underpinnings of a modern news operation were in place.

In 1987, The Ephrata Review, the Lititz Record Express and Lancaster Farming were bought by the company formerly known as Lancaster Newspapers Inc. Later, the flagship website LancasterOnline brought the company fully into the digital age. (Lancaster Farming continues to be owned by Steinman Communications, but LNP Media Group’s other newspapers, as well as LancasterOnline, now are part of WITF.)

The Intelligencer Journal and the New Era merged in 2009; the Sunday News merged with the daily newspaper in 2012; and the newspaper was rebranded as LNP in 2014.

In the classic Frank Capra Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the character played by Jimmy Stewart is shown what life, and his small town, would have looked like without him.

It’s hard to imagine what Lancaster would look like without the Steinmans.

As Franklin & Marshall College President Barbara K. Altmann notes in a letter to the editor today, F&M has been shaped by the Steinman family’s service and philanthropy.

Other aspects of life in Lancaster County have been, too.

The Steinmans’ commitment to Lancaster city was reflected in their decision to keep their main newsroom downtown, previously on West King Street and now on North Queen Street.

And The Steinman Foundation — a local, independent family foundation that was funded by the companies that comprised Steinman Communications — has created everything from the Lancaster STEM Alliance, which seeks to bring education and business together to enhance the county workforce, to the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund, which supports media literacy and investigative and public interest journalism.

But the family’s impact on Lancaster County was most directly felt through the daily newspaper it shepherded for nearly 158 years.

The Steinmans’ role as owners of LNP | LancasterOnline ended at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, but their legacy will endure. And Lancaster County will continue to flourish, in no small part because of that legacy.