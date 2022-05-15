Neighbors of the Stehli Silk Mill in Manheim Township must feel like Charlie Brown, considering whether to kick a football marked “silk mill redevelopment” held by Lucy.

It’s a long-running saga that seems never to end.

Designed by renowned Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban, the mill was opened in 1898 by Stehli Silks Corp. of Switzerland. It ceased operations in 1954 and was subsequently used by RCA to produce and store color television components, before being sold in 1973.

In 1983 and 2004, developers unveiled ambitious plans to turn the buildings into apartments, shops and restaurants, but both proposals fell through. They weren’t the last to announce grand redevelopment plans for the 11-acre site, only to see the project fizzle.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt wrote in last Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column, “It will be two years in July since the Lancaster County Planning Commission endorsed Larry Silverstein’s preliminary plan to redevelop the long-vacant former Stehli Silk Mill. ... The Baltimore developer wants to create 165 market-rate apartments as part of a $35 million project that includes a small restaurant and commercial space suitable for a store or office.”

Silverstein initially thought he’d be welcoming tenants this fall. Instead, he told Betancourt that completion of the project’s first phase might not happen for another two years.

Silverstein, the president of adaptive-reuse firm Union Box Co., said he’s still waiting for a building permit from Manheim Township.

Because a small area of the Stehli property is in Lancaster city, Silverstein submitted the plan for preliminary approval to both the city and the township. The city deferred its review and approval to Manheim Township.

Silverstein received conditional approval for land development from Manheim Township in May 2021, but Assistant Township Manager Andy Bowman said “that’s just the first step in getting full approval.”

Land development plans must be submitted to the Lancaster County Planning Commission, according to a township ordinance, and Silverstein has not done that yet, Bowman said. “We also have not gotten an application for a grading permit. ... A building permit will not be issued without it.”

Bowman said the township’s code compliance department “has been collaborating with their architect for two years. We gave them all the information they needed, so it’s on them.”

Silverstein told Betancourt that he has received about 200 questions from the township about his plan, adding that he generally gets 10 to 20 questions about his projects.

This will not surprise anyone who has built anything — even a backyard deck — in Manheim Township.

We understand that this is a complicated project. The mill has been vacant for decades; its many windows have been a favorite target of vandals, and local fire companies have had to put out suspicious fires on the site over the years.

Nevertheless, the building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is an impressive landmark, and we can’t wait to see it restored. We just hope we live to see it.