THE ISSUE

The more than 300 members of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team “were required to sign a three-page nondisclosure agreement that bars them from publicly sharing information about their activities. If they breach the agreement, they can be sued and face a heavy fine. And because the team is organized under the federal tax code as a so-called ‘dark money’ group, it does not have to publicly disclose the private interests that may be underwriting its work,” Spotlight PA reported. Shapiro’s team for the inauguration, which took place Tuesday, was “similarly organized and is also shielding donor details.” Shapiro, previously Pennsylvania’s attorney general, succeeds two-term Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

We congratulate Gov. Shapiro on his inauguration as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. We hope that with Lt. Gov. Austin Davis — the commonwealth’s first Black lieutenant governor — Shapiro will work diligently to ensure the well-being and prosperity of Pennsylvanians young and old.

And we hope that what Spotlight PA described as Shapiro’s “tight grip on information” during his transition was a lapse and not a harbinger of how his administration will conduct the people’s business.

Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder told Spotlight PA in an email that transition teams typically handle sensitive information. “Like past transitions, we believe it is critically important to protect the confidential information we receive — like sensitive personal information — and the privacy of those applying for jobs.”

As Spotlight PA noted, “previous incoming administrations have also restricted the release of transition-related information” — but the scope of the Shapiro nondisclosure agreement was “more expansive than the paragraph-long clause to not disclose information used by Wolf.”

We understand the need for discretion when vetting and hiring Cabinet officials and agency executives. But, worryingly, the Shapiro nondisclosure agreement threatened legal action as a consequence of noncompliance. Why appoint anyone you couldn’t fully trust to a gubernatorial transition team?

And why shield the names of the donors funding the inaugural events, which culminated Tuesday night at Rock Lititz?

We also were dismayed that Bonder did not address Spotlight PA’s questions about whether Shapiro considered limiting the nondisclosure agreement to certain aspects of the transition team’s work. And, crucially, Bonder would not say whether such secrecy clauses would carry over into Shapiro’s administration.

Nondisclosure agreements serve the interests of people in power, as Shapiro surely knows as a champion of survivors of childhood sexual abuse. NDAs are obstacles to telling truths and building trust.

Now that the transition has ended, and the administration is beginning its work, let’s hope that Shapiro commits to the high level of transparency that is needed to gain the trust of Pennsylvanians.

His expressed dedication to bipartisanship will surely help in gaining that trust. He has, for instance, nominated a Philadelphia Republican, Al Schmidt, to be secretary of state, the official who oversees elections in the commonwealth. But transparency is key.

Shapiro’s predecessor, Wolf, had pledged to make transparency a priority. And while Wolf’s administration did not always meet his own standards — in the business waiver program during the pandemic shutdown, for instance — Wolf took some admirable steps that we hope Shapiro continues.

Like posting his public schedule online. And forbidding executive office and agency employees — and the governor himself — from accepting gifts.

Shapiro aides told The Associated Press that the new governor will sign ethics orders this week. We hope that a gift ban is among them. Bonder told Spotlight PA that Shapiro would adopt ethics standards that “will establish high standards for integrity and accountability among Commonwealth employees.” We hope this proves to be true.

We appreciated Shapiro’s pledge, in his inaugural address, to work to keep our democracy strong. He noted how, over the last several years, “we have been reminded of the fragility of our democracy. How we have to keep working at it, keep fighting to protect it.”

And he said: “Here in Pennsylvania, we didn’t allow the extremists who peddle lies to drown out the truth. We showed that our system works and that our elections are free and fair, safe and secure.”

We have repeatedly decried such lies and the extremists who traffic in them, and we always will champion the sanctity of elections. So we found Shapiro’s defense of democracy to be invigorating.

The new governor was correct in saying the work is not finished, that we are obligated “to defend democracy not merely to honor the work of our ancestors but rather to build on a foundation so we can make progress for our children.”

We strongly agree. We’d just add that transparency is a critical building block for democracy. It is critical for the defense of democracy. We hope to see a lot of it from the Shapiro administration.