“Lancaster County has a new county commissioner: John Trescot, a 63-year-old retired engineer and executive who lives in Lancaster Township,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week. “Trescot was the unanimous pick of the county’s 13 Court of Common Pleas judges following a three-hour session in which the judges interviewed the 12 applicants hoping to fill the remaining 23 months of former county Commissioner Craig Lehman’s term. Lehman resigned effective Jan. 7 after 14 years in the role.” Trescot is now the lone Democrat on the three-member board of commissioners, serving alongside Republicans Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons.

We have questions.

Sally Lyall, the former chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, vouched for the character of the newly appointed commissioner. She said he’s a “good centrist Democrat” and “just a really good guy.”

That comes through in a Q-and-A with Trescot that was published in Wednesday’s LNP, in which he said: “I’m not very much on self-promotion or anything like that. I try to be a good citizen, I don’t prejudge. I find that from living around the world, 99.9% of the people are good. From Chile to Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Malaysia, Australia, Muslim countries, I’ve never been to a place where 99.9% of the people aren’t good people. They’re looking out for their families, for friendship, looking for connections.”

This is a very fine sentiment. We also were glad to read that Trescot’s decision to apply for the open seat on the county commissioners’ board was spurred by our Jan. 16 editorial, in which we urged Democrats to throw their names into the hat for consideration.

Perhaps, however, we should have focused on the judges who would be doing the considering. Because it’s not at all clear to us what criteria they used, other than insisting that candidates pledge not to run for a full four-year term in 2023. And we’d like to see a fuller explanation of those criteria.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth told LNP | LancasterOnline that he was looking for a candidate who would work across political ideologies.

“I’m interested in someone who is going to be conscientious and a hard worker who can keep an open mind and collaborate for the benefit of everybody in Lancaster County,” Ashworth said. “Somebody who can speak the truth, be transparent and get the work done.”

After the county judges announced their decision, Ashworth said Trescot “gave an excellent presentation and showed he was eminently qualified.”

How, exactly, did he show this in a way that stood out from the other applicants? Trescot has an impressive resume — for a job in his field, which is the mining industry, not government. His experience in reading large budgets will undoubtedly be a plus.

Still, a corporate budget is not the same as a county government budget. Taxpayers are not shareholders — taxpayers benefit from local government services and pay for those services. And sometimes, they require services for which they’re unable to pay. It’s the responsibility of county government officials to figure how to meet needs that private entities and individuals cannot.

What we’re getting at here is not meant to be a reflection on Trescot. The reality is, we don’t know who he is — what policies he stands for, what his priorities are (these are the kind of things we learn during a political campaign).

We’re guessing that what the judges found appealing about Trescot was that he seems to have no interest in partisan politics. He says he wants to ask questions and “see if I can give another viewpoint.” He doesn’t seem likely to rock the boat being steered by D’Agostino and Parsons.

In the LNP | LancasterOnline Q-and-A, Trescot expressed his determination to “stay out of the politics” of his new position.

Which is how it should be — we’ve been pleading for bipartisanship in government — but D’Agostino and Parsons want compliance, not a true partnership for the common good. On COVID-19 mitigation measures, on federal relief spending, they’ve consistently put political ideology first.

Compared with some of the other candidates who interviewed for the open commissioners’ seat, Trescot must have seemed to the judges to be an unlikely threat to the status quo.

He hasn’t publicly advocated for a county public health department, as have Randy Gockley, the county’s respected former director of emergency management, and former Manheim Township commissioners Thomas O’Brien and Sam Mecum — all three of whom have a great deal of experience in local government.

He did not pointedly identify homelessness and mental health funding as priorities — along with the need for a county health department — on his application, as did Luis Morales, a family resource specialist for a youth care agency.

He isn’t likely to be outspoken on good-government issues, as Amy Ruffo, a volunteer with the anti-gerrymandering group Fair Districts PA, has been.

We have faith that the panel of 13 county judges — all Republicans — set aside their partisan leanings in making this decision, just as they do in civil and criminal trials.

And we appreciate that Ashworth chose to follow past practice by going with a majority vote of his colleagues, rather than appointing a new commissioner on his own, as state law would have allowed him to do.

But the fact remains that former Commissioner Lehman was elected with the votes of Lancaster County Democrats. It doesn’t seem very small-d democratic to allow a panel of Republican judges to replace him for such a lengthy term.

To fill a vacancy in an office of county commissioners, state law requires an appointment by a county’s common pleas court, rather than, say, a special election.

There just ought to be a better way — one that at least would have given county voters an opportunity to ask their own questions of the applicants seeking to fill Lehman’s seat.

Instead, the applicants each were asked the same eight questions.

While the interviews were livestreamed, the questioning was left to 13 of the county’s most elite and well-paid residents, whose concerns likely are distant from those of many other county residents.

We wish the new commissioner luck in his new role. We also wish the public had a better idea about why he was chosen.