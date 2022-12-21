THE ISSUE

Democrats and Republicans continue to squabble over which party will lead the 203-member Pennsylvania House when a new legislative session begins Jan. 3. Democrats won 102 seats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, but one of their winning candidates, incumbent state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, died in October. Two additional Democratic state representatives from Allegheny County resigned Dec. 7: Austin Davis, who was elected lieutenant governor, and Summer Lee, who won a seat in Congress. So three special elections must be held. Democrats are favored to win those seats and therefore the state House majority, but no election is a lock.

Instead of “yea” and “nay,” we fully expect members of the Pennsylvania House to start saying “nuh-uh,” “shut up” and “you shut up,” while sticking out their tongues.

The tussle between Democrats and Republicans over the majority in the state House is unseemly.

Emphasizing that a majority of legislative districts — 102 — voted in the midterms for Democrats to represent them, Democratic House Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia had herself sworn in as House majority leader Dec. 7 in an unpublicized ceremony.

Then McClinton promptly scheduled all three special elections for Feb. 7.

In response, Republican state Rep. Bryan Cutler, the now-former House speaker from Drumore Township, filed a lawsuit to block those special elections.

He subsequently had himself sworn in as House majority leader in a pointedly public ceremony, and filed the paperwork to hold two of the special elections May 16, the same day as the municipal primary and, according to Spotlight PA, the last possible date under state law.

Cutler previously had scheduled the special election to fill DeLuca’s seat for Feb. 7.

We understand why Cutler and his fellow Republicans were miffed by McClinton’s swearing-in. The Democrats clearly have a math problem: When the new legislative session begins, the GOP will hold a 101-99 majority.

But delaying two of those elections until mid-May would be ridiculous and antidemocratic. (To be clear, we’re talking about democracy with a small “d.”)

What about the citizens of those two legislative districts? Don’t they deserve representation before May?

Frankly, for state House Republicans to seek the maximum delay in scheduling the two special elections — for seats the Democrats have a good chance of winning — reeks of partisan manipulation. And Cutler’s belligerence in this matter reveals that, for all his talk of bipartisanship and election integrity, his real concern seems to be retaining power for as long as possible.

He had claimed that Democrats had launched a “paperwork insurrection” by having McClinton sworn in prematurely as House majority leader. How does that same claim not apply to him now?

If the two special elections are delayed until mid-May, the two-year terms of the winning candidates will be seriously truncated. The winners will barely have a chance to find the bathrooms in the state Capitol before it will be time to campaign for reelection.

But the clock will be ticking for Republicans, too. As Spotlight PA's Stephen Caruso reported, one of the GOP's 101 House members will be running in a Jan. 31 special election to fill a state Senate seat. If she wins as expected, and a Democrat wins DeLuca’s seat in February, the chamber will be evenly divided.

So House Republicans may have a very narrow window in which to “act on one of their top goals — amending the constitution,” reported Brad Bumsted, Harrisburg bureau chief of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group publication, in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

Given that “his caucus ran the abortion ban and Voter ID amendment late at night on a Friday immediately preceding summer recess, we know that standard practices of good governance don’t apply when the Republican leader (Cutler) is in charge,” said McClinton spokesperson Nicole Reigelman.

She was referring to state constitutional amendments that Republicans have proposed as an end run around the veto power of, come January, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

As Bumsted explained, “Constitutional amendments require passage in two consecutive legislative sessions and then approval by the state’s voters.”

Five proposed amendments were passed in a package by Republicans in July. If any of those amendments are going to be on the May primary ballot, they must pass in both chambers of the Legislature one more time.

Because Democrats aren’t likely to bring them to the floor for a vote, Republicans may see the first weeks of the new legislative session as their final chance to do so.

The proposed amendments would, as Spotlight PA explained:

— Establish that the state constitution does not grant the right to a taxpayer-funded abortion or any other abortion-related right.

— Require voters to show ID whenever they vote in person or include proof of ID when they vote by mail.

— Require annual election audits by the state auditor general.

— Allow the General Assembly to block a proposed regulation with a simple majority.

— End separate elections for lieutenant governor, allowing gubernatorial candidates to choose their running mates.

It’s a matter of speculation as to which of those five proposed constitutional amendments now are priorities for state House Republicans.

The abortion one was, for sure, until Republicans in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. were defeated by abortion-rights candidates in the midterms. In politics, principles often are abandoned when reality collides with personal interest in the pursuit of power.

Because their margin for error is tiny, House Republicans are likely to prioritize the constitutional amendments that will draw the support of most of their caucus members. As Bumsted reported, there will be 49 new members in the next session, 23 of them Republicans, who did not vote on the amendment package in the 2021-22 session.

However Republicans choose, their decision will be inherently unfair to the Pennsylvanians who voted for Democratic House candidates in the midterms.

That said, Republicans have a point when they note that the Democrats would not be in this bind had two of their candidates, Summer Lee and Austin Davis, not chosen to run for other offices while also seeking reelection to the House.

Ten days ago, we implored state House Democrats and Republicans to halt their angry rhetoric and partisan bickering. We asked them to grow up and work together to find a solution to the power struggle.

They didn’t.

In a better world, state House Democrats and Republicans would be working together to hammer out an agreement on the special elections and House operations in the interim.

Unfortunately, the matter now is in court, because the state Capitol does not exist in a better world.