THE ISSUE

The Philadelphia Phillies had to place four players on Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 restricted list over the weekend after third baseman Alec Bohm tested positive for the virus Saturday. As Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, MLB’s “protocols stipulate that unvaccinated players and staff go through contact tracing when there’s a positive test. Because the Phillies are among seven teams that haven’t reached MLB's 85% vaccination threshold, more people were subject to tracing. When the process was completed, three players — including Aaron Nola, Sunday’s scheduled starter against the Boston Red Sox, were identified as close contacts and placed on the COVID-19 restricted list.”

The COVID-19 vaccination situation in the Phillies’ clubhouse seems to us to be a microcosm of what’s happening across America.

Some of us are team players, willing to get protected for other people’s sakes, as well as our own. And others, by refusing to get vaccinated, are letting the team down, putting the team at a disadvantage against an opponent that doesn’t play by any rules — the dangerous and highly contagious delta variant, which is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States.

As Phillies fans — and as fans of science and cheerleaders for public health — we’re deeply discouraged that people continue to refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

And we’re perplexed as to why some people won’t listen to actual scientists who tell us that while there can be reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, those reactions now are very predictable, given the fact that more than 334 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What isn’t at all predictable is how an unvaccinated individual will react to getting infected with the novel coronavirus, especially if it’s one of the newer strains. Some people will survive unscathed, but others will die and still others will develop long COVID-19, which could affect them for months and perhaps years.

People attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas cheered Saturday when a vaccine naysayer noted, with malevolent satisfaction, that the U.S. government had failed to reach its vaccination goal.

Why would anyone cheer this?

Politics should be allowed no space in the discussion about COVID-19 vaccination.

Science and verifiable and verified facts: They should be the basis of any discussion.

Here’s the most pertinent fact: 99.5% of those who died of COVID-19 in the United States in the last few months were unvaccinated, according to the CDC.

For health care workers who have been battling the pandemic for more than 15 months, dealing with terrible COVID-19 cases that could have been prevented by the highly effective vaccines in use in the U.S. is disheartening, to put it mildly.

The Kansas City Star interviewed hospital staff in Springfield, Missouri, a state with one of the nation’s lowest full vaccination rates — 39%.

“It was one thing, you know, back in the fall, and back in the winter before we had a vaccine,” said emergency medicine physician Dr. Howard Jarvis. “You didn’t really have a choice. ... Our nurses, our techs, our physicians, our respiratory therapists — I mean, basically everybody you can imagine that’s working in the hospital is getting very tired and somewhat frustrated.

“Early on, there was only so much you could do to prevent yourself from getting it. Now, it’s a really conscious choice that ‘I don’t need to get a vaccination.’ There’s a different level of frustration because we’re seeing something that we really don’t have to be seeing.”

Tracy Hill, a nurse at a different Springfield hospital, told The Kansas City Star that she’s “really angry” on one level but also very sad. “What saddens me most is just always thinking about this is someone’s life cut short, and it’s so unnecessary.”

We imagine these same emotions are being felt in Lancaster County hospitals, where health care workers are just as weary, where they are wondering how hard the delta variant will strike here.

Meanwhile, in the plush confines of the Phillies clubhouse, some of the players have been talking absolute nonsense about COVID-19 vaccination. According to an article by Matt Gelb in The Athletic, a couple of Phillies relief pitchers blamed vaccination — without any evidence at all — for muscle strains and other injuries they have experienced this season.

The Phillies have one of the worst bullpens in baseball; its relief pitchers have accumulated the most blown saves by far. It is packed with neither All-Stars nor geniuses.

Gelb reported that the “club’s medical staff has attempted to dispel those theories,” but try talking sense to someone who’s been told since childhood that he’s special and talented, and now gets paid millions to throw a baseball, even when he fails to do his job of getting a few outs in a game.

The problem with the Phillies — as with our nation — is that too few employers mandate vaccination, and so employees keep letting down their teams by refusing to get protected against COVID-19. And too few people in positions of influence, including Phillies manager Joe Girardi, are willing to deliver straight talk on the need to get vaccinated. (“People’s beliefs are their beliefs,” Girardi, who’s vaccinated, said lamely.)

When Bohm tested positive Saturday, the Phillies called for a car to drive him back to Philadelphia from Boston. We truly hope the driver was vaccinated.

The Phillies also had to summon several players from the minor leagues to fill spaces on the roster.

In a truth that every Phillies fan will recognize, The Athletic’s Gelb wrote that “the Phillies have an unrelenting way of making everything harder than it must be.” Regarding this weekend, he noted, the adversity was “self-inflicted.”

Because the Phillies haven’t reached the 85% vaccinated threshold, and are unlikely to reach that mark, the team “will continue to play at a competitive disadvantage for the remainder of the season,” Gelb noted.

“Had more of the Phillies players been vaccinated, the league would not have removed pitchers Aaron Nola, Connor Brogdon and Bailey Falter through contact tracing. Players and coaches no longer have to wear devices that track close contacts once a team reaches the 85 percent mark,” Gelb reported. “Vaccinated players aren’t subject to contact tracing. They aren’t tested, period. ... The personal choices about the vaccine became decisions that affected an entire team” (the italics are ours, because that’s an important point).

Likewise, employees in a workplace will need to fill in for an unvaccinated employee who gets COVID-19 — and the costs should that sick employee be hospitalized mostly will be borne by the company’s insurance plan.

But who’s going to fill in if the “team” in question is a family, and a parent or child dies? There are some instances in which it’s impossible to just call up a substitute to fill a gap.