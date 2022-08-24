The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw itself a party and apparently spared no expense, Brad Bumsted, Harrisburg bureau chief for LNP | LancasterOnline and the LNP Media Group watchdog publication The Caucus, reported earlier this week.

According to Bumsted’s intrepid reporting, the commonwealth’s highest court “charged taxpayers at least $147,000 for a multiday celebration of its 300th birthday in Philadelphia, records show.”

The tricentennial celebration included a symposium at the National Constitution Center and a special court session at Philadelphia’s Old City Hall.

“Justices stayed at a swanky hotel,” Bumsted wrote, “but the name of that hotel was redacted from records provided to LNP | LancasterOnline for security reasons, said court spokesperson Stacey Witalec. ... The unredacted parts of the documents released by the court show that the cost of a room, plus parking and taxes, ran as high as $400 per night for Chief Justice Max Baer.”

Baer could not be reached for comment. We hope he explains the spending to taxpayers at some point.

More from Bumsted:

“Taxpayers paid $48,387, including a $3,483 tip, for a banquet at the Logan Hotel Philadelphia, according to records. ... A featured item was the ‘Logan Supreme Court cake’ costing $1,500. Court officials say it was for 300 people who attended the dinner in honor of the court’s founding in 1722.”

The phrase “let them eat cake” springs to mind. While we wouldn’t expect the event attendees to survive on street-vendor pretzels, the menu seems a bit excessive: shrimp cocktail, carved cedar roasted salmon, Angus beef meatballs, crab cakes with lump blue crab, Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, drunken chocolate pecan ice cream, as well as artisan cheese and charcuterie (that does not rhyme with crudités).

A diminished crab population has sent crab prices skyrocketing, but apparently, cost wasn’t a concern for the planners of this state Supreme Court bash.

As good-government activist Tim Potts told Bumsted: “It’s an example of tone-deafness at a time people are struggling with inflation and the economy.”

We strongly agree. Most taxpayers didn’t even know this occasion was being celebrated. And yet we’re getting stuck with the bill, without being given a clear accounting of what we’re paying for.

As Bumsted wrote, “The court’s administrative arm wouldn’t release the total amount spent on the events that occurred over three days starting May 18. It is difficult to get a clear picture of the costs because totals were redacted for some officials’ travel receipts, meaning the $147,000 figure cited here is likely a conservative estimate. Witalec said those redactions were intended to avoid duplication of expenses on reimbursements for the court session and the 300th anniversary.”

Catered buffet tables on the two days of the symposium — for breakfast and lunch — cost $38,700 and $37,400 per day. And something called the “American Breakfast Enhanced” at the Logan cost $47 per person (in regular-persons world, that could pay for an excellent diner breakfast for five people).

“It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money to basically go overboard in recognizing a historical date,” good-government activist Gene Stilp told Bumsted. Stilp noted that the courts “have their own rules. There isn’t much oversight.”

And that’s the problem.

Bumsted noted that the “Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Allegheny County Bar Association and the Philadelphia bar kicked in a combined $50,000 to help defray costs of the event.” But the fact remains that — as educational and enjoyable as it may have been for attendees — the tricentennial celebration cost at least $147,000 in taxpayer money.

We may not know if our tab ends up being higher because, as Stilp noted, there isn’t much oversight of the state court system. Even the names of the hotels where the justices stayed have been redacted.

We understand the need for security as threats — inexcusably — have been made against judges. But these redactions seem gratuitous.

“I’ve seen executive and legislative agencies withhold locations for events that have not yet occurred based on security concerns, but that kind of denial is more rare for events that are over,” Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, told Bumsted. “Obviously I’m not advocating for releasing information that could harm judges, but there needs to be clarity in financial records and clear justification when information is withheld.”

Indeed there does.

If only there was a state court to which we could appeal the matter.