As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported Sunday, Lancaster County’s board of commissioners shelved a proposed ordinance last week “that would tighten restrictions on when and how the public can access county property, including parks."

“Dubbed the ‘Lancaster County Camping Ordinance,’ the proposal appeared to be aimed at people spending the night in county-owned space in lieu of a home or temporary shelter.”

Republican county Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said at an Aug. 16 public meeting that the proposal was tabled because it needed revisions for legal purposes.

And, as Lisi reported, all three commissioners declined to discuss the proposal the following day.

D’Agostino said at the commissioners’ Aug. 17 public meeting that discussing the ordinance before a new version was brought before the commissioners would violate the state’s open-meeting law.

As Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, pointed out, however, the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act prohibits public officials from deliberating with each other on actions that are not on a meeting agenda, but it doesn’t prevent individual elected officials from addressing a question from the public or members of the press.

“What they shouldn’t be doing is using the Sunshine Act for obscuring or creating barriers to access,” Melewsky said.

We are strongly in favor of local elected officials paying close attention to the letter — and spirit — of the Sunshine Act. But, as Melewsky suggested, it shouldn’t be wielded as a weapon to shut down public comments.

The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association website offers an excellent primer on the law.

Everyone — the county commissioners included — should read it.