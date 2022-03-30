THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported Monday, “Lancaster County women were paid significantly less than men across all major industries from 2016 to 2020, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. The median earnings for full-time, year-round female workers in Lancaster County was 76.4% of men’s earnings during that period, a slight improvement from 2006 to 2010 when they were paid 71.7% of men’s wages, according to recently released American Community Survey data.” Lancaster County’s pay gap was worse than the national average — U.S. women were paid about 81 cents for every dollar men were paid — and third-worst among this and surrounding counties, with only Chester and Dauphin having larger pay gaps, according to the census data, Evans reported. (Because of the survey’s methodology, the statistics do not account for transgender or nonbinary individuals.)

Believe it or not, there are still people who dispute that there’s a gender-based wage gap. But it’s real. And it’s undeniably evident in Lancaster County.

As Evans reported, the pay gaps are not just gender-based but also tied to race and ethnicity.

Nationally, from 2016 to 2020 (county-level data on this was not available), Hispanic women were paid a shockingly low 55% of the median wage of non-Hispanic white men; Native American women, 58%; Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women, 61%; and Black women, 62%, according to census data.

So being a woman, and a person of color, is a double blow when it comes to pay.

Work that is associated with women — teaching, health care and personal care — is treated as less valuable. Individuals in these fields get plenty of lip service about how essential they are, but talk truly is cheap.

Even though, promisingly, Lancaster County women “claimed a growing share of jobs in law enforcement, firefighting and farming compared with 2006 to 2010,” as Evans reported, women’s pay remains stubbornly unequal.

As Vanessa Philbert, the first female CEO of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, the county’s largest anti-poverty organization, wisely told Evans: “We want to be able to invest in our economy in a way that helps generate good for all, but we can’t do that if we’re not seen as valuable in terms of our gifts, skills, and opportunity.”

This is exactly right. And opportunity is key.

As Evans reported, “employer discrimination plays a role in fueling the pay gap,” but other factors also help to drive the discrepancy. They include occupational segregation, when certain fields more dominated by men or women pay differently, Leanne Roncolato, chair of the economics department at Franklin & Marshall College, told Evans.

In construction, in which 93.6% of full-time, year-round workers were male, the median annual wage was $55,340 in Lancaster County.

In the health care and social assistance industry, in which three in four workers were female, the annual median pay was $44,208.

Multiply $11,000 over the span of a person’s working life and the impact of the pay discrepancy is severe. As is the impact on those industries.

It is difficult to attract workers when the pay is unattractive. And it’s difficult to retain employees when they’re being underpaid.

At some point, our society must reckon with the diminished value we place on important work such as child care and senior care — not least because when workers in those fields are hard to find, other workers need to drop out of employment to fill in the gaps.

That responsibility still tends to fall to women, as became glaringly clear earlier in this pandemic when schools and day care centers closed. And the impact, according to Pew Research Center, was felt most sharply among less-educated women, who “exited the labor force in greater numbers than similarly educated men.”

Because women still generally are seen as family caregivers, their career opportunities tend to narrow — sometimes in mere anticipation that at some point they may need to take time off to have and care for children. Roncolato pointed to an implicit bias among employers relating to women in their late 20s that can affect whether they’re hired, promoted or able to secure higher salaries.

This is fundamentally unjust.

Obstacles to advancement

Diminished opportunities for women lead to squandered resources.

As Roncolato told Evans, “If a woman would actually be more talented and best served as a computer programmer, but she has been shut out of that industry because of discrimination, because of socialization, because of child care barriers ... then we’re not using our labor to its best capacity.”

Indeed. And that costs us all.

“Even when they work in the same industry, women tend to be paid less than men due to lacking access to upper-level positions in those fields,” Evans reported. “In Lancaster County, women held just over a third of all full-time, year-round management occupations and comprised less than a tenth of top executives in 2019, according to the census data.”

He noted that manufacturing — Lancaster County’s largest industry by full-time, year-round civilian workers — “employed more than three times as many men as women, and women were paid about 78% of men’s $56,173 median earnings, a difference of more than $12,000 a year.”

Again, multiply that difference by the number of years spent in the workforce.

“Women were disproportionately less likely to hold supervisor positions in production jobs, according to the census data,” Evans wrote. “The trend held true even in the county’s occupational fields in which women outnumbered men. In the health care and social assistance industry, full-time working women were paid about $13,400 less than men. They were less likely than men to be physicians and surgeons but far more likely to be nurses.”

The many female teachers working in schools led by male principals won’t be surprised by this.

The solutions

The experts interviewed by Evans identified some solutions — which we fully endorse — to help close the pay gap.

Roncolato said the first priority must be providing subsidized, reliable child care beginning with universal preschool — aims that President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan would have advanced. That plan might be dead, but we’d urge Lancaster County’s representatives in Congress and Harrisburg to support other legislative efforts to expand access to high-quality child care, prekindergarten and paid family leave. Lawmakers who are truly pro-family should be eager to take up this cause.

Evans cited a report from The Century Foundation, which found that states with strong care policies — in areas such as child care, early learning and paid family leave — on average had smaller wage gaps and higher labor force participation rates among women. Not surprisingly, Pennsylvania received a “D” grade in this report.

Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis at the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, said communities need to build career paths for women into well-paying industries in which they are underrepresented — and ensure that those work environments are inclusive.

According to a study from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research cited by Evans, if working women in Pennsylvania were paid the same wages as men of the same age and with the same education level, working hours and urban or rural status, their poverty rate would drop from 8.2% to 5%.

“The study found paying women equally would also improve the economy as a whole, as Pennsylvania would add nearly $20 billion to its gross domestic product, 2.5% of its current GDP, if all working women earned the same as comparable men,” Evans wrote.

This would be an excellent return on investment. We’d strongly urge state lawmakers to pass legislation ensuring equal pay for Pennsylvania’s unfairly, inadequately compensated women workers.