THE ISSUE

Friday marked “two years since the first two cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Lancaster County and Pennsylvania saw its first death,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila and Enelly Betancourt reported in last Sunday’s edition. Anna S. Stauffer, a licensed practical nurse, was the first COVID-19 fatality in Lancaster County; she died at age 83 on March 26, 2020. The virus, Brambila and Betancourt noted, “has claimed more than 1,600 county residents since.”

In this unforeseen third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re feeling hopeful, but also wary.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported in Wednesday’s edition, “The pace of decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in Lancaster County continued to slow after weeks of steep declines following January’s record-setting wave of infections, according to data from the state Department of Health. COVID-19 indicators in the county remain at levels similar to that of late July and early August 2021.”

Early August, he noted, was when “cases, hospitalizations and deaths had begun to climb after reaching their lowest levels of the pandemic in mid-July.”

So, are we merely in a lull right now, before the highly transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.2 — or some other variant — brings another wave of infections crashing down on our heads? Or are we on the other side of the pandemic, at long last?

In a column published in last Sunday’s Perspective section, Dr. Leon Kraybill wrote hopefully of signals we may be “returning to a life less controlled by infection concerns.”

The Lancaster County geriatrician took a clear-eyed look at what worked to protect — and what undermined — public health in the past two years.

Denial of COVID-19’s seriousness did not help us, he noted, and neither did the politicization of the virus, the vaccines and other mitigation measures.

Kraybill reminded us that while some preventive measures — such as the early lockdowns — “came at a high personal and community cost of isolation, depression, disconnection, financial stress, business closures and education interruption ... we had no other good viable and ethical options” two years ago.

COVID-19 has cost more than 970,000 American lives. “If we had not responded with necessary interventions, it could have been 2 million or 10 million or 20 million deaths, and the weight of sorrow would have been that much greater,” Kraybill wrote.

Thankfully, much more now is known about how to treat COVID-19 infection, and we have safe and effective vaccines that dramatically reduce the chances that vaccinated people will need to be hospitalized if infected.

Kraybill suggested — and we strongly concur — that we ought to prepare for future health crises by following this prescription: “Set aside our polarizing opinions and focus on health and community well-being,” he wrote. “Make community decisions based on science and medical principles, and less on politics. Establish a county health department with medically trained staff to monitor and advise on the specific needs of Lancaster County. Choose your sources of truth very carefully — are they based on experience and training, and is your well-being their true motivation? And when we inevitably disagree, choose kindness, decency and openness.”

The pandemic’s toll

It’s painful to think about where we were two years ago, locked down, worried about what lay in store. Too many of us lost people we loved to the virus, changing our lives forever.

As Brambila and Betancourt wrote last Sunday, Lancaster County residents who have died of COVID-19 “served presidents, attended Ivy League schools and fought in Vietnam. They were teachers, direct care workers and farmers.”

They included soulmates and childhood sweethearts Joseph and Eleanor Piascinksi, of West Lampeter Township, who met in kindergarten, were married 61 years and died of COVID-19 five days apart in 2020, before Christmas.

Then there are those still suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 — long COVID — months after infection.

They include Kyle Schlinkman, a licensed practical nurse in East Donegal Township, who “still struggles to breathe, even with constant oxygen,” and to keep food down, Brambila and Betancourt reported.

We’ve been mindful of long COVID since we first learned of it. It’s one reason we countered assertions that the coronavirus didn’t pose a serious threat to children. It may have been a lesser threat, but even a mild case of COVID-19 can cause lingering symptoms — including neurological ones — that could derail a child’s health, education and future.

We’ve also been full-throated in our support of mitigation measures such as mask-wearing and vaccination because we’ve seen the toll — not just physical, but emotional and mental — that this pandemic has exacted on health care workers.

The health care workers

As Lancaster County intensive care unit nurse Nikkee Asashon wrote last Sunday for LNP | LancasterOnline, “Those of us in health care caring for COVID-19 patients had to come to terms with seeing multiple people die each day, despite our best and most intense efforts to save them. We lived in fear each day we returned home from work, concerned that we might bring the virus home and infect our families. The daily feeling of loss, failure and exhaustion created a trauma so strong that many people chose to leave their jobs in health care to protect their own mental health.”

Appallingly, the early and widespread praise for health care workers morphed into anger and resentment from those who didn’t want to accept the seriousness of COVID-19. Public health officials also were targeted for abuse.

A new study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health identified 1,499 unique reports of harassment across local health departments in the United States during the pandemic’s first 11 months.

Health care workers, Asashon noted, were accused of fearmongering, of “exaggerating the importance of social distancing, masking and COVID-19 vaccination. So, many of us grew silent, and just continued to do our jobs.”

But, she continued, “we felt it. We felt the betrayal on top of the pain and trauma we already were experiencing, because no amount of training or education can prepare you for working through a pandemic. No book or clinical experience can prepare you for witnessing that much death in such a short period of time.”

The unfairness of this betrayal is immense. Where would we be without health care workers?

Asashon said she prays that people “who have lost loved ones over the past two years have found peace, or are on their way to finding it. ... Most of all I hope that all those who have lost their lives to this virus did not do so in vain, and that we all realize we can, and we must, do better.”

Like Kraybill, Asashon wished for unity in future health crises and for kindness.

We share those hopes, too.

Alionso Avril, a respiratory therapist and Pulmonary Services team leader at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, also wrote powerfully last Sunday of the past two years.

Respiratory therapists have been among the unsung heroes of this pandemic.

“Because COVID-19 is a virus that causes severe inflammation of the lungs, respiratory therapists were on the front lines during the pandemic — there when a patient was put on a ventilator, there to encourage a patient during sometimes uncomfortable therapy that vibrates the patient’s lungs to loosen secretions, there to monitor and adjust treatments,” Avril explained.

He wrote that the “hard part for us respiratory therapists and everyone who cares for COVID-19 patients is that, though we do everything we can to save our patients, sometimes everything is not enough.”

In the darkest days of the pandemic, he told his team members that “we do the work of the Lord. This is what the good Lord would want us to do, to care for these patients and to do our best.”

That is indeed what they were doing, and continue to do, and we are grateful for all the health care workers who put their lives on the line to save others.

Avril said the pandemic has led him to “value life more. It made me appreciate everything I have: the love of my family, the love of what I’m doing, and the fact that I can make a difference in someone’s life.”

There’s a lesson there for all of us, if we choose to learn it.