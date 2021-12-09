THE ISSUE

As Enelly Betancourt reported in the Sunday LNP’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column, “The Chick-fil-A in Manheim Township is a popular draw; so much so that the line of cars using its drive-thru sometimes stretches back onto Fruitville Pike — more than 500 feet away.” The fast-food restaurant is located at The Shoppes at Belmont.

If you’ve tried to drive into The Shoppes at Belmont on any day but Sunday via the roadway that funnels vehicles to the Chick-fil-A lot, you understand why someone asked “Lancaster Watchdog” to examine the traffic there.

It’s a nightmare.

“I can’t do Belmont,” one reader commented on Facebook. “(It) gives me anxiety ... mainly for this reason.”

“So ridiculous,” said another, calling it “poor planning,” and asserting that “it’s all about the almighty (dollar).”

“They’ll fix it when someone dies,” one reader commented darkly.

“No chicken is that good,” another one said.

Betancourt explained the problem.

“The Manheim Township Chick-fil-A can be accessed at a four-way intersection about 400 feet from the shopping center’s main entrance,” she wrote. “Once cars already in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane back up to the eatery’s entrance, other vehicles waiting to turn into the parking lot are forced to wait.

“With motorists coming from four directions at the restaurant’s entrance, bumper-to-bumper traffic can end up snaking back to Fruitville Pike, where cars turning into the shopping center must wait at the traffic light, sometimes through a few cycles.”

Two projects — in 2019 and earlier this year — have sought to improve the flow of traffic into the restaurant’s parking lot by widening the driveway that leads to Chick-fil-A.

Let’s just say that the improvements seem to have had a negligible effect.

Many of us have reasons other than the traffic to avoid this particular restaurant chain, but even if we didn’t, we cannot imagine waiting as long as some people do for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

The pandemic may have increased the popularity of drive-thru eatery options, as a couple of Betancourt’s sources said. But Chick-fil-A’s overflowing traffic was a problem even before the pandemic — hence the 2019 driveway widening.

Oddly, Manheim Township Manager/Secretary Jim Drumm does not seem to view these traffic issues as the product of any design flaw.

“It’s an unexpected impact due to the success of Chick-fil-A,” he said. “The number of cars constantly in the lineup greatly exceeds other fast-food restaurants in the area.”

Unexpected? A quick Google search yields a slew of news stories about traffic problems caused by Chick-fil-A restaurants.

In Green Township, Ohio. In State College. In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where one frustrated resident complained to an ABC-affiliated news station about “the chicken cult” and the mayor said Chick-fil-A traffic was “interfering with others trying to get on with their lives.”

According to a Fox affiliate in North Carolina, the traffic at a South Charlotte Chick-fil-A was so bad that its owner scrapped her former building and rebuilt it to alleviate traffic.

And according to the news website Insider, the traffic generated by Chick-fil-A restaurants in New Jersey, Ohio and Texas has spurred the owners of neighboring businesses to file lawsuits. “Insider found dozens of instances of business complaints, police intervention, and significant traffic problems linked to Chick-fil-A’s drive-thrus across more than 20 states in recent years,” that news site reported.

So it would seem to us that careful consideration should be given to the location of any Chick-fil-A restaurant, especially in Lancaster County, where we already are beset by the traffic problems that accompany development.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported in 2016, Fruitville Pike is “the busiest suburban artery at the edge of Lancaster city.” Four years before Chick-fil-A became the first Belmont tenant to open, 25,000 vehicles traveled the four-lane stretch of Fruitville Pike just south of Route 30 each day, according to 2014 data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

In 2019, Scott Standish, now executive director of Lancaster County’s planning department, told LNP | LancasterOnline that the Belmont complex was a missed opportunity as far as traffic planning went: “In rejecting a secondary connection to Lititz Pike, he said, the township made the already congested Fruitville Pike the focal point for all of Belmont’s traffic.”

We understand why no access was built to Lititz Pike. It would have been a major headache for the homeowners who live between the two pikes.

And we’re not traffic engineers, so we lack the expertise to suggest any solutions.

We just wonder why no one seemed to see the Belmont traffic problems coming.

When Manheim Township Manager/Secretary Drumm says the success of Chick-fil-A has exceeded what was originally expected, we have to ask why.

Drumm only has been that township’s manager since March, but the township officials who approved the Belmont development probably should have asked tougher questions of the developer.

The chicken is cooked now, however. We just hope the traffic woes at this location serve as a cautionary tale for future developers and municipal officials.

Because officials can claim all they want that there’s no design flaw involved here, that the traffic is merely evidence of a business’s success. But that’s tough to swallow when you have to navigate past long lines of Chick-fil-A-bound vehicles to get to Belmont’s other stores.