THE ISSUE

The children of El Paso, Texas, started school last week, nine days after a gunman fatally shot 22 people and injured two dozen others at a Walmart in that American city on the U.S.-Mexico border. The gunman told police he was targeting “Mexicans.” The fear and anxiety stemming from that domestic terrorist act continue to be felt across the U.S. and in Lancaster County. According to the most recent U.S. census data, Hispanics constitute nearly 11% of Lancaster County’s population of 519,445; 39% of Lancaster city’s 59,322 residents are of Hispanic descent.

Maria Taveras moved with her family to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic when she was 19. Her brother needed open-heart surgery that the physicians of that island nation could not perform.

Taveras now co-owns La Cocina Restaurant on East King Street. She has lived in Lancaster city for 25 years and in the U.S. for 35 years.

And, as she recently told LNP staff writer Junior Gonzalez, “I’ve never felt the discrimination that is now going on.” People with racist views, she said, express them “so openly.”

President Donald Trump, she maintained, is “giving people permission to be the way they are now. They feel entitled.”

She is not alone in feeling this way. Her voice deserves to be heard and considered.

So, too, does that of Elizabeth Soto Albrecht, an ordained Mennonite minister and Lancaster city resident who writes in today’s Perspective section of her concern about the language used by the president, of the way he “flings his words carelessly ... not worrying that they might spawn destruction.”

Other local Hispanics tell us they fear for their safety, and for that of their family members and friends. They, too, believe that the president’s rhetoric inflames anti-Hispanic sentiment.

A Pew Research Center study last October found that a majority of Hispanics say “it has become more difficult in recent years to be Hispanic in the U.S.”

And “nearly four-in-ten Hispanics say they have experienced at least one of four offensive incidents in the past year because of their Hispanic background.”

These incidents: “experiencing discrimination or unfair treatment because of their Hispanic background, being criticized for speaking Spanish in public, being told to go back to their home country, or being called offensive names.”

This is deeply worrying.

Because it’s essential that we all understand the challenges that members of our community are facing, we invite other Hispanics to weigh in with their experiences in letters to the editor.

And it would be helpful if the rest of us considered their narratives carefully instead of rushing to counter them.

David Winston, a longtime strategic adviser to congressional Republicans, wrote a piece for Roll Call that we are publishing in today’s Perspective.

We hope you’ll read and consider that, too.

Winston writes of his concern for democracy now that Americans have ceased talking and listening to one another. Too often, he notes, people are “afraid to speak their minds because they fear the personal blowback likely to come their way.”

No one — whether conservative, independent or liberal, whether critics or supporters of the current president — is safe from such blowback.

Winston points to social media’s role in normalizing hateful rhetoric and the “personal destruction” of people with different views.

The “anonymity of social media and its reach are rapidly changing the country’s political environment and not for the better,” Winston writes. “It’s turning democratic debate into a belligerent shouting match, and that’s not good for politics or the country.”

And he cites a survey his strategic planning and research firm conducted earlier this year, in which nearly half of respondents said they don’t discuss politics online because of “what they had come to expect would be personal attacks in response to their political posts.”

This is awful.

Our ability to talk to one another has been eroded not just by social media, but by the loss of a shared set of agreed-upon facts. MSNBC watchers consume one narrative, and Fox News watchers consume another, and those 24-hour cable channels churn out commentary around the clock. (U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan died in 2003, but his observation — “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts” — seems ever more prescient and necessary.)

We wield our own “facts” as shields, staving off different perspectives, refusing even to consider them. And things are only going to worsen as we approach a presidential election year. The danger is real that we’re going to retreat further and further into our ideological corners, walling ourselves off from any chance of understanding one another.

Unless we make an effort to begin heeding and respecting the voices that differ from our own. To accept as legitimate the struggles and concerns of other people. To empathize. To talk to one another, as Winston writes — not at one another. To counter the voices that seek to make us fear each other and increase the distance between us.

We don’t have to agree with one another’s politics to do any of that.