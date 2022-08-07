THE ISSUE

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid wrote last Sunday of Armstrong Flooring retirees and their “sense of loss for a place that not only provided stability and living wages, but served as the glue that brought together generations of Lancaster residents going back 160 years.” Armstrong Flooring, “the cultural and economic institution that ran through the lives of countless area residents,” last month was “lost to bankruptcy. Its Lancaster and Beech Creek factories were folded into another flooring company and its headquarters and other factories were closed and liquidated.” Scheid subsequently reported that a “Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved a $1 million settlement over name rights that finalizes the sale of Armstrong Flooring’s operations in China and Australia.” What Scheid described as the “iconic floor maker” now must “wind down and settle millions in debts.”

We’re sorry to see Armstrong Flooring meet this sad end. But we’re grateful to the many Lancaster County residents who helped to make the company a part of the backbone of this community for so long. They built Armstrong and enabled Armstrong to help build Lancaster County.

Rick Wartzman, author of the 2017 book “The End of Loyalty: The Rise and Fall of Good Jobs in America,” told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Scheid in an interview that Armstrong honored — longer than most companies — the unwritten social contract that held that corporations would provide secure jobs and retirement in return for employees’ loyalty and hard work. (His book chronicled the erosion of that social contract as it yielded to globalization, automation, outsourcing and an emphasis on cost-cutting to deliver profits to shareholders.)

Wartzman told Scheid that the social contract owed in part to the hard-fought wins of organized labor. It came with an element of paternalism and did not always extend to people of color or women.

But for many Armstrong Flooring employees, it was woven into their experience of the company.

According to Scheid’s reporting, every Armstrong Flooring “employee was given a book about the history of the company, and its slogan, ‘Let the buyer have faith,’ ” which came from founder Thomas Morton Armstrong. “It wasn’t just a slogan, employees said; it was a culture and work ethic,” Scheid wrote.

She quoted Amy Sumpman, who rose from order taker to customer service director in her 20 years with the company, before her job (and the jobs of other headquarters staff members) ended July 22.

“When you work for Armstrong Flooring, you get this sense of pride. You felt you were part of that legacy,” said Sumpman, who now is working, temporarily, for one of the buyers, Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial, while it liquidates part of the company.

In 2016, Armstrong World Industries “spun off its flooring division, the heart and legacy on which the company was built,” Scheid wrote. “Armstrong Flooring lasted six years on its own before it was sold through bankruptcy (last) month to AHF Products.”

AHF, she noted, “began as Armstrong Flooring’s wood floor division that was spun off to a private equity firm in 2019. The divvying up began years earlier.”

Scheid quoted David Byrne, who retired in 2006 after almost 34 years with the company. Now a freelance reporter who covers sports for LNP | LancasterOnline, Byrne noted that the company changed in the 1990s when George Lorch became president.

Byrne said the first change separated the different operations into focused business units, each responsible for its profit/loss — an idea that previously had failed at General Motors.

Then, as Byrne recounted, Lorch introduced the concept of return on assets.

Said Byrne: “For generations, American businesses ran on the theory of return on investment, the profit made on money invested in making the product to be sold.”

He noted wryly: “Some knucklehead came up with the idea of return on assets. In Armstrong’s case, each individual focused business unit (FBU), had an assigned value (raw materials, machinery, etc.), and if that FBU didn’t return a percentage of the value of those ‘assets’ — in Lorch’s imagination 12% profit — the FBU was in danger of and/or marked for elimination.”

During the company’s glory days, Armstrong was as much known for innovation as for its flooring patterns, Scheid pointed out. “The company was the first in its industry to open a research-and-development center, doing so in Lancaster in 1952.”

It employed “thousands of Lancaster County residents over the years, including multiple generations of families. As recently as 1990, Armstrong’s workforce locally was 5,000 employees, but a recession in the early 1990s and rounds of restructuring in the late 1990s cut it to 2,900.”

Scheid also noted that Lancaster County’s “robust arts community got much of its strength from the waves of creatives (including writers, photographers and designers) who Armstrong brought here for decades. ... Armstrong is woven into Lancaster County’s identity the way other companies, such as Bethlehem Steel, are linked to a community.”

Its floor products were tested in the “busy hallways of McCaskey High School and small shops like the Queen Street Bistro,” Scheid noted.

Alan Glassman, an architect who worked for Armstrong for 32 years before retiring in 2002, told Scheid it was, in essence, “a cradle-to-grave kind of company.”

County’s promise

We feel for the former Armstrong Flooring employees who are mourning the company’s loss to bankruptcy. But change is inevitable. And as a home for manufacturing, Lancaster County’s prospects remain bright.

As Scheid reported last Sunday, a 2021 report from the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County says manufacturing in the county is expected to hold steady at its employment base of 37,000, expanding by 0.2% over the next 10 years. According to that nonprofit, which aims to promote business development and expansion here, manufacturing contributes 19% of Lancaster County’s gross domestic product and 15% of its workforce.

The county’s future stability, Scheid wrote, “runs counter to manufacturing trends in Pennsylvania and the United States, where manufacturing employment is projected to contract slowly over the next decade.”

No wonder. Lancaster County has a diverse and skilled workforce. It just needs to provide the affordable housing necessary to retain and attract more skilled workers. There is so much promise here.

While Armstrong is exiting the landscape, other county stalwarts — including Steinman Communications (which owns LNP Media Group, which publishes this newspaper), as well as Cargas Systems Inc. and High Industries Inc. — continue to thrive and to contribute to this county’s economy and its nonprofit organizations.

Chip Cargas, who founded the Lancaster-based business software company that’s now majority employee-owned, was the son of Donald George Cargas, whose LNP | LancasterOnline obituary tells not just his own story, but that of Lancaster County.

Coming of age during the Great Depression, Don Cargas as a youngster “had morning and evening newspaper routes, sold newspapers at St. Joseph’s Hospital, and worked at Cargas Cleaners, his father’s dry cleaning business,” his March 2014 obituary notes. “He was in the first class to graduate from the newly built McCaskey High School in 1938.” After serving as a transport pilot and captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the South Pacific, “Most of Don’s working career was at Armstrong World Industries, retiring in 1983 as Advertising Production Manager. He was a community leader and doer.”

So many Armstrong employees were — and continue to be — leaders and doers.

The company’s legacy will endure in them, and in their children, and Lancaster County will be richer for it.