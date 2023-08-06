THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jaxon White reported Thursday, “The criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump unveiled late Tuesday mentions Pennsylvania 16 times in its 45 pages. Lancaster County is not named, but a handful of county residents — politicians mostly — were touched by the conspiracy described by special prosecutor Jack Smith.” Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to the charges against him.

You can’t compare the federal charges leveled last week against former President Trump to any allegation ever made against another U.S. president.

Trump’s alleged crimes, detailed in the indictment, are historically unparalleled: conspiring to defraud the United States, obstructing an official government proceeding and conspiring to deprive Americans of the right to have their votes counted. These allegations represent grave, democracy-wrecking violations of a president’s oath to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution.

Every patriotic American should read the 45-page indictment to understand why Trump must face accountability for his actions before, on and after Jan. 6, 2021.

In the case of United States of America v. Donald J. Trump, the former president stands accused of conspiring against the nation he was elected in 2016 to serve. By instigating a vicious attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a desperate effort to block the certification of the 2020 electoral vote count, Trump came close to destroying this nation — and he shattered the American tradition of peacefully transferring presidential power.

So we share the dismay of Lancaster resident Joel Eigen, who wrote this in a letter to the editor published in Friday’s LNP | LancasterOnline: “It’s pretty dispiriting — but not surprising — to read that, when U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker was asked if he would still support thrice-indicted, twice-impeached Donald Trump if the former president is found guilty on federal charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Smucker said, ‘I will be happy to support him if he’s the nominee.’ ”

Eigen added that “to have a congressman blithely dismiss the greatest attack on our democracy in our lifetime is beyond shocking.”

It is shocking, but this is where we are.

This is why it was not difficult to find connections to Lancaster County in last week’s indictment — because too many elected officials here enabled Trump as he played fast and loose with our democracy. Including Smucker.

Mere hours after the angry Trump mob invaded and desecrated the Capitol, Smucker aided the mob’s cause by arguing that Congress should reject Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. More than a thousand individuals — several from Lancaster County — in that mob have been criminally charged.

Smucker ridiculously asserted to LNP | LancasterOnline that last week’s indictment was just “another example of Trump being targeted by his political opponents to hurt his standing as the front-runner for the Republican nomination.” He also delivered his line about being “happy” to support Trump if he’s the party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

Contrast Smucker’s response to what Trump’s own vice president, Mike Pence, said in a statement last week: Anyone “who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

Pence, who’s also seeking the GOP nomination, tweeted that Trump “and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me to reject electoral votes and chaos would have ensued. To keep faith with the oath that I made to the American people and to Almighty God, I did my duty that day.”

Smucker has gone a different way, choosing to side with those seeking to subvert the will of the people.

He wasn’t the only Lancaster County elected official who rashly followed Trump down that perilous path.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s White reported Thursday, state Rep. David Zimmerman of East Earl Township attended a Nov. 25, 2020, Gettysburg hearing orchestrated by Rudy Giuliani, who is likely “Co-Conspirator 1” in the indictment.

At that hearing, Zimmerman asked Giuliani what steps state legislators could take to fix Pennsylvania’s election laws. Giuliani’s response? “The first thing we would ask you is not to certify the results” that showed Joe Biden won the state.

Zimmerman was an enthusiastic Trump minion, joining other GOP state lawmakers in calling for the creation of an investigatory committee with subpoena power to conduct an unnecessary audit of the 2020 election results.

“Co-Conspirator 2,” attorney John Eastman, according to news reports, helped to execute the Trump campaign’s plan to recruit alternate — that is, fraudulent — electors in battleground states, including Pennsylvania. The fake electors were asked to sign certificates falsely declaring that Trump had won their states. The plan was to present these slates of fraudulent electors as alternatives to the legitimate slates of electors — who were carrying out the expressed will of the voters in their respective states — when Congress met Jan. 6, 2021, to certify the electoral vote count.

One of the 20 Pennsylvania electors recruited by the Trump campaign was Kevin Harley, a Harrisburg lobbyist, former East Petersburg Borough Council member and spokesperson for former Gov. Tom Corbett. Fortunately for Harley, Pennsylvania’s alternate electors added a caveat to the certificate they signed that stated that they would only cast their votes for Trump if his election challenges succeeded in court and they were “ultimately recognized as being the duly elected and qualified Electors.”

That caveat likely saved them from prosecution.

State House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township participated in a conversation with Eastman in December 2020 — a call arranged by state Sen. Scott Martin of Martic Township and his wife, Amber Martin, the county treasurer. Cutler later told the U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee that Eastman didn’t mention the alternate electors during their conversation.

Amber Martin was acquainted with Eastman because she was taking an online course he taught.

As for Cutler, he was among the more than 60 state Republicans who signed a letter asking Pennsylvania members of Congress to object to the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes for Biden. But, to Cutler’s credit, he also pushed back against intense pressure from Giuliani and Trump — and the mobs who protested outside his district office and home at the urging of right-wing Trump ally Steve Bannon — to get involved in spurious efforts to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results.

One lawmaker in neighboring York County — U.S. Rep. Scott Perry — had no qualms about joining those efforts.

According to WITF (LNP Media Group’s owner), it was Perry who connected Trump with Jeffrey Clark, the Justice Department official who hatched a plan with Trump to oust the acting U.S. attorney general and use the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark was, according to news reports, “Co-Conspirator 4” in last week’s indictment.

Local connections to the indictment should be cause for reflection for us all, but especially for Republicans who still support a man who flouted the rule of law and regarded the Constitution with contempt — if he regarded it at all.

Smucker revealed a similar contempt by asserting that the indictment was politically motivated. He should heed something else former Vice President Pence said last week: “Our country is more important than one man. Our Constitution is more important than any one man’s career.”

Indeed.