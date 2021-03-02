THE ISSUE

Early Saturday morning, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus relief package, by 219-212, with two Democrats from Maine and Oregon joining all the House Republicans — including U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County — in opposition. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would take up the legislation this week. A provision that would mandate a phased-in $15 minimum wage likely will be dropped by the Senate.

We don’t think the American Rescue Plan is a perfect piece of legislation.

Bills that involve huge sums of money — taxpayer dollars and U.S. debt, to be clear — are never perfect.

As we wrote Feb. 19, we believe the $1,400-per-person relief checks could have been more targeted to those who most need them. But we also maintained that the stimulus legislation must be big and must be passed expeditiously. It’s now up to the U.S. Senate to act with urgency.

We have no illusions that Republican Sen. Pat Toomey will drop his objections to more stimulus spending. But spare us, please, the objections to this bill as “greedy.”

That was the adjective used by Congressman Smucker in the statement he released after voting lockstep with his fellow House Republicans against the bill.

Was there ever any doubt that Smucker, no longer the independent thinker he was in the Pennsylvania Senate, would vote as he was directed by his party leaders?

Smucker called the American Rescue Plan a “bloated, greedy, and hyper-partisan $1.9 trillion spending wish list.”

By contrast, in a column for LNP | LancasterOnline, Smucker suggested that The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was a “game-changer.” Which it was not, unless the game’s goal was to balloon the federal budget deficit.

Below, we highlight the aspects of the American Rescue Plan that we believe will benefit Lancaster County residents:

— It would provide those aforementioned $1,400-per-person stimulus checks. According to The Washington Post, “individuals earning less than $75,000 would receive $1,400 and married couples earning less than $150,000 would receive $2,800.” Parents also would receive $1,400 per dependent child.

If you don’t need your stimulus check for necessities, perhaps spend it at locally owned businesses that have suffered in the pandemic. Or consider the United Way of Lancaster County’s Project SOS, or “Share Our Stimulus,” which will distribute donations to others in need.

— The legislation would extend temporary unemployment benefits through Aug. 29 with a $400-per-week supplement. This will help the unemployed here, who are facing the loss of supplemental assistance when it expires in mid-March.

— It would expand the child tax credit to $3,000 per child and $3,600 for children under age 6. “The bill also expands the Child and Dependent Tax Credit so families can claim up to half of their child care expenses on their taxes,” The Washington Post reported.

Many women, including those in Lancaster County, have been forced to leave the workforce to care for children learning virtually at home. This bill could help them pay for the child care they need to return to the workplace. More fundamentally, child care assistance is desperately needed here and across the U.S.

— It also would provide $1 billion to the federal Head Start program and invest $39 billion in grants to child care providers that provide financial relief for families.

— It would reduce health care premiums for low- and middle-income families by increasing the Affordable Care Act’s premium tax credits for 2021 and 2022. This strikes us as essential during a pandemic, when many Lancaster County residents, having survived COVID-19, are newly burdened with a preexisting health condition, the effects of which still are being studied.

— It would provide $350 billion to state and local governments, as well as tribal governments.

As Mayor Danene Sorace and other Pennsylvania mayors wrote in an op-ed published by LNP | LancasterOnline last month, cities have been forced by the pandemic and related revenue losses to make “difficult budget cuts, and without additional federal relief, our residents will suffer even further. ... Essential services such as public health, public safety and sanitation are at risk. ”

— It would provide nearly $130 billion for K-12 education, which would help schools improve ventilation, reduce class sizes and purchase personal protective equipment. Schools must reserve at least 20% of this funding to address learning loss, according to the House Education and Labor Committee. This all seems vital.

— It would provide $40 billion to colleges and universities. Schools must dedicate at least half of the funding for emergency financial aid grants to prevent hunger, homelessness or other challenges for students during the pandemic, according to that House committee.

— It would extend access to emergency food assistance for children who are not getting school lunches because of the pandemic. We have children in Lancaster County going hungry now. This strikes us as imperative.

— It would provide about $50 billion for testing and contact tracing; $16 billion to improve vaccine distribution and supply chains; and $19 billion to expand the public health workforce, according to The Washington Post. These are all essential, particularly as so many Lancaster County residents now want, but cannot get, vaccinated against COVID-19 because of inadequate vaccine supply.

— It would provide increased funding for emergency rental assistance, relief for people who are homeless, and mortgage payment assistance.

— It would provide $25 billion in grants to restaurants and bars that are struggling financially because of the pandemic; and it would provide more money for Paycheck Protection Program loans. For Lancaster County’s struggling and important restaurant community, this would be a much-needed boost.

— It would increase funding to the Department of Veterans Affairs by $17 billion to help meet the economic and medical needs of veterans.

— And it would invest $3.6 billion in providing protective equipment for food and agricultural workers, and in improving the resiliency of the food supply chain. We hope this will help farmers in Lancaster County.

Which of the above emergency responses to this unprecedented crisis would Rep. Smucker and Sen. Toomey cut?

In an interview with Fox News, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed — incorrectly — that only 9% of the American Rescue Plan legislation relates to COVID-19. As The New York Times reported, that “is a rather narrow interpretation of pandemic-related funding. The bill also includes other health care spending like subsidizing insurance coverage for laid-off workers, extending paid sick leave and funding for veterans care.”

Are there pieces of pork and initiatives unrelated to COVID-19 in this legislation? This is a bill written in Washington, D.C., so, yes.

But we can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. If we’re waiting for perfection from Congress, it’s never going to materialize.

There is nothing hyperpartisan about helping counties and cities weather the greatest health crisis of our lifetimes; about helping schools improve their facilities so children can learn safely in a pandemic; about helping families to pay for child care and make ends meet; about improving our public health workforce and the vaccine supply chain.

As The Associated Press reported over the weekend, “Polling suggests that an overwhelming majority of voters — including a significant number of Republicans — supports the Democrats’ pandemic relief plan. And the business community along with state and local leaders in both parties are crying out for help.”

A lot of people need help. And many of them live in Lancaster County.