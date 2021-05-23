THE ISSUE: From 2017 through 2020, the Pennsylvania General Assembly spent $203 million “just to feed, house, transport, and provide rental offices and other perks for lawmakers and their staffs, according to a database of nearly 400,000 transactions created by The Caucus and Spotlight PA during a yearlong investigation. That averages to more than $51 million a year. About one in 10 of those dollars — $20 million in all over the four years — went into lawmakers’ pockets in the form of reimbursements for meals, mileage subsidies, per diems, and other expenses.” So read an in-depth report, published in last Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, on legislative expenses. It was reported by Mike Wereschagin, Sam Janesch and Brad Bumsted of The Caucus, a watchdog publication of LNP Media Group, and Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA, a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer. A team of Temple University students, led by journalism professor Aron Pilhofer, contributed to building the database for that story.

The next time a state lawmaker says the commonwealth cannot afford to better fund social services or schools or programs for struggling Pennsylvanians, please remember this story from The Caucus and Spotlight PA.

Here’s some context on that annual average of $51 million the General Assembly spends on itself: Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2019-20 budget proposed a combined increase of $50 million in funding for Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance. But the final budget enacted by the General Assembly lowered the combined amount to $30 million.

And remember that not only are lawmakers costing taxpayers a fortune with their spending on the General Assembly, but they’re failing to be transparent about it.

As The Caucus and Spotlight PA journalists reported, “citizens who want to see what lawmakers are buying with their money face an array of barriers, delays and even pushback from lawyers hired by the General Assembly with yet more taxpayer money.”

In their quest to obtain the Legislature’s expenses, the two news organizations filed more than two dozen requests under the state’s Right-to-Know Law, beginning in late 2019. When the records finally arrived, they were in sometimes book-length PDF files, some of which weren’t text-searchable, and some of which were heavily redacted.

“Initial responses included thousands of pages with either blacked-out or missing details as House and Senate officials attempted to keep aspects of lawmakers’ spending secret,” The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported. “Even though financial records are among the few categories of records the Legislature is required to make public, those officials claimed a ‘legislative privilege’ allowed them to hide, among other details, who legislators were meeting with and why while spending taxpayer money.”

Both chambers, the news organizations reported, “ultimately provided most of those details, though the Senate has stood by its ‘legislative privilege’ claims.”

Such claims of privilege obviously make it easier to shield inappropriate and excessive spending — or even just spending that lawmakers would find it uncomfortable to explain.

“There’s a reason they make this information hard to get,” Tim Potts, a retired top-level House staffer and now a citizen activist, told The Caucus and Spotlight PA. “It’s a political motivation to protect themselves.”

We’d like to say we’re shocked by this harsh assessment from a former Harrisburg insider, but sadly we’re not.

It’s still appalling, though.

The gravy train

We’ve argued for years that the 253-member Legislature is bloated, wasteful and ineffective when it comes to addressing the issues — such as property taxes — Pennsylvanians really care about. But if that’s ever going to change, lawmakers would need to be willing to jump off the gravy train, and why would they?

They can choose to take flat-rate per diems, or daily payments, to cover the expense of merely going to work — no receipts required. As The Caucus and Spotlight PA discovered, numerous state lawmakers racked up in excess of $100,000 on food, lodging, office rent and other perks from 2017 through 2020.

That was on top of their base salaries, which exceeded $90,000 in 2020 for rank-and-file lawmakers; those in leadership positions make tens of thousands of dollars more.

It’s nice work if you can get it.

We’re far from the only ones to have bristled at the taxpayer money vacuumed up by the state Legislature. As The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported, a grand jury investigating state lawmakers’ misuse of public money more than a decade ago recommended that the General Assembly make dramatic changes to how it conducted its business and spent taxpayer money.

The grand jurors recommended that the Legislature move to a part-time work schedule (we’d prefer a smaller Legislature) and impose term limits. They recommended “eliminating taxpayer-funded partisan caucuses, requiring receipts for reimbursement for lodging and food, and reducing the number of district offices to one per legislator,” The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported. And they recommended that the Legislature’s budget itemize spending, rather than lumping expenditures under broad, vague categories.

None of those changes, of course, was implemented.

Outside counsel

There were so many details in the incredibly well-reported article by Spotlight PA and The Caucus that caught our attention — too many to reexamine in this space. Please read it if you haven’t already.

But this detail stood out to us: “All four caucuses have state-paid lawyers on staff, but that hasn’t stopped them from charging taxpayers for outside counsel as well. Both chambers pay outside lawyers to represent them on matters ranging from election-related lawsuits to school funding litigation to sexual harassment claims.”

Over four years, the Legislature paid about $20 million to 55 law firms. And often, The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported, “the public can’t even find out what work those firms are doing, let alone assess whether it’s money well-spent, because of the multiple redactions the chambers employ to mask legal work.”

Why are taxpayers paying the salaries of staff lawyers if outside counsel is so often needed? If staff lawyers didn’t spend so much time redacting documents, could they handle more legal work? Why wouldn’t political parties pay for election-related lawsuits? What specific legislators needed to be defended using outside law firms? And what was the precise nature of the claims against them?

And are we, as we fear, just screaming into the abyss?

Verifiable facts

Some lawmakers suggested to The Caucus and Spotlight PA that they’re concerned about the lack of transparency, too.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County, said he’d even champion a requirement that the Legislature’s expenses be posted online and in an easily digestible way. Indeed, he said he already is working with Senate officials to make that chamber’s expenses more readily available online. Which sounds truly promising.

But we’ve found it instructive over the years to consider an elected official’s actions and not just his words.

As The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported, “of the four top leaders in the House and Senate, only two post a portion of their expenses on their official websites.”

And of the two Senate leaders, Corman hasn’t updated his website in six years.

Six years.

“More than a decade after some members first started posting their own expenses online, just 18 lawmakers in the 203-member House and 11 in the 50-member Senate post some level of financial information today,” The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported.

The big spenders are both Democrats and Republicans — though we were heartened to learn that GOP House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, refuses to take per diems, has never had a state-paid vehicle and formats his online expense reports by category of spending to make them more understandable.

But massive spending and the lack of transparency around it seem to be ingrained in the culture of the General Assembly. And that must change.

As Alex Howard, an open government advocate and director of the Digital Democracy Project based in Washington, D.C., told The Caucus and Spotlight PA, state-level disclosure laws should mandate that spending details be accessible in formats that are complete, free, not restricted in terms of use, electronic and machine-readable.

Said Howard: “Democracies aspire to be self-governed, and self-government depends upon shared, verifiable, trustworthy facts. If we can’t have those, democracy doesn’t work.”

Indeed.