THE ISSUE

As of Friday afternoon, Pennsylvania had 19,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported Friday that there had been 416 total deaths from COVID-19. Because of increased testing and social distancing practices, the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania has slowed in recent days, which is good news. But even if the spread of the virus continues at this lower rate, we can expect to see more than 28,000 cases by Friday, April 17. State and local health officials warn that the next few weeks in the commonwealth — and Lancaster County — will be rough ones. A note: Because testing, while increased, remains limited, particularly for asymptomatic individuals, it’s impossible to truly know how many people in the state have COVID-19.

If this were an ordinary year, we’d be focusing today on Easter Sunday, the most significant and sacred day on the Christian calendar. And we do wish all those celebrating a wonderful day. We send our best wishes to those celebrating Passover, too.

But this is no ordinary year.

We’re getting no reprieve from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout from the necessary measures we’ve taken to curtail the virus’s spread. Those measures seem to be yielding real results, for which we are grateful.

But more pain lies ahead.

As of Friday afternoon — a Good Friday of unease and worry — Lancaster County had 648 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

And, according to county Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, we had seen 34 deaths as of late last week.

One victim was Sam Stoltzfus, of Terre Hill, who died April 1 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. His story is beautifully told by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes in today’s edition.

Beyond that, however, we don’t know much about the others who died here. How old they were. Whether they had underlying health conditions. What race they were.

There are important reasons we should know this demographic information. Chief among them: Information saves lives.

County health department

Elsewhere in the United States, COVID-19 has exacted a disproportionately harsh toll on African Americans and Latinos. We should know if the outcomes for people of color differ here, too.

We should be able to know the ages of those who died, to begin to assess the risks per age group. And where in the county COVID-19 infections are clustered — not street addresses, but municipalities — so that public officials could assess whether social distancing measures or testing options need to be fortified in those areas.

We would have this information if Lancaster County had its own public health department.

We also would have more information if this county’s hospitals chose to release this nonidentifying, aggregate information about age, sex, race and hometown. That’s a story you’ll read more about this week in LNP | LancasterOnline.

Last month, we asked in an editorial why the county lacked a health department. We know it hasn’t been for a lack of trying.

As Jack Brubaker wrote last week in LNP | LancasterOnline’s "Scribbler" column, Pennsylvania counties and cities have been permitted to create their own health departments since 1951.

There now are six county and four municipal health departments in the commonwealth.

A November 1967 referendum on whether to establish a health department in Lancaster County narrowly failed to pass, Brubaker recounted.

Subsequent efforts to win support for a county health department also have been to no avail.

In 2008, Randy Gockley, then the county’s director of emergency management, said a public health department “would better prepare the county for health emergencies, such as pandemics.”

But even Gockley’s support failed to sway the county’s Republican commissioners, who balked then — and still — at the cost of establishing and operating a health department.

There would, of course, be a cost to taxpayers. But we’re guessing many would prefer the life-saving benefits of a county health department over flying blind in a crisis, as we are now.

In an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker last month, retired pediatrician Dr. Albert Price — a longtime supporter of a county health department — expressed the hope that the COVID-19 crisis would rejuvenate the conversation.

We hope so, too. And we intend to help drive it.

As Walker reported, the subject of a county health department did surface — albeit briefly — at a commissioners’ meeting last week.

Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino suggested an alternative: hiring a “specialized adviser” to assist the county in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Craig Lehman, the sole Democratic member of the three-man board, said that while he supported D’Agostino’s proposal as a stopgap, the county needed to create “permanent public health capacity in county government.”

We agree.

Bound by old law

As Spotlight PA has reported, Pennsylvania officials have cited “a 1955 law authored in the heyday of syphilis to withhold details about coronavirus cases, including how many people have been tested.”

As that nonpartisan newsroom — to which LNP Media Group contributes — reported, “Health Secretary Rachel Levine has not provided the public with the total number of samples tested, the number of people quarantined after possible exposure, or the exact ages of infected persons.”

The only details released: “the number of positive cases, as well as general information about the source of the infection, whether the infected person is an adult, and which county they live in.”

We find it hard to understand why, given the extraordinary circumstances, state officials have been slow to offer more details.

Meanwhile, counties that have their own public health departments already are releasing more information.

Half-measures

A recent news release from Chester County, for instance, noted that a “79-year-old male from Honey Brook, died on April 1, 2020. He had been hospitalized and had a number of underlying conditions. The coroner also recorded the death of an 87-year-old male on April 1, 2020. He was a Montgomery County resident, but he passed in a hospital in Chester County. He also had a number of underlying conditions.”

Interestingly, Chester County also said last week that it would be the first county in Pennsylvania to administer antibody testing to those working on the COVID-19 front lines. “Knowledge of who has developed antibodies to the virus can help us tremendously in our strategy to respond to emergencies, treat patients and care for the elderly,” said Chester County Health Director Jeanne Casner.

Lancaster County Coroner Diamantoni has been trying to fill in the information gaps here. The county has created an online map of deaths related to COVID-19. This is a start.

And Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has started to release COVID-19 testing results broken down by age and gender. Which is, again, progress.

But while appreciated, these are all half-measures. In times of uncertainty, clear and detailed information is essential, even life-saving.

A county health department, staffed with public health experts, would be able to conduct contact tracing, so infected persons could be advised to quarantine before the infection spreads.

It would be able to quickly and knowledgeably battle dangerous disinformation.

It would be able to go into areas of the county where social distancing isn’t being taken seriously enough and take corrective measures. In the absence of such an effort, people have been calling — inappropriately — Lancaster County’s 911 center, which is meant to handle imminently life-threatening emergencies.

A county health department remains the best prescription for this crisis and any future crises we face. It’s appalling that a county of our size lacks one.