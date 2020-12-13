THE ISSUE

The U.S. recorded more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths two successive days last week: 3,140 deaths Wednesday and 3,347 deaths Thursday, according to The Washington Post. Lancaster County reported 478 new cases Friday. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths surging across Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf announced new mitigation measures Thursday afternoon, temporarily banning indoor restaurant dining, closing indoor entertainment and fitness facilities, and suspending extracurricular activities, including K-12 and youth sports, until Jan. 4. The governor also announced a 10-person limit on indoor gatherings; it does not apply to houses of worship, though the governor recommended that faith leaders weigh the health risks of in-person worship “given the immense amount of community spread of COVID-19.”

Pennsylvania is in a terrible situation, with only terrible options.

Our nation is in a terrible situation, too. Consider what Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday: “Probably for the next 60 to 90 days, we’re going to have more deaths per day than we had on 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor.”

We feel for the Lancaster County business owners for whom the new temporary COVID-19 mitigation measures represent yet another hit in a year in which the devastating hits keep coming. We feel for families who will be grieving the loss of loved ones to COVID-19 this holiday season. We believe Wolf was left with no choice but to impose new mitigation measures.

There is nothing good about where we are. As Dr. Leon Kraybill details in today’s Perspective section, vaccination against COVID-19 is thankfully imminent. But it will be rolled out in stages, meaning that most of us will need to wait and worry for some time still.

As we’ve said repeatedly, it didn’t have to be this bad.

An effective federal response with a nationwide strategy for testing and contact tracing would have helped.

A county public health department that would have managed local resources, developed a countywide pandemic response and coordinated messaging would have helped.

People consistently and properly wearing face masks — and elected officials setting the example — would have helped.

Lawmakers focusing on the pandemic and not seeking to subvert democracy would have helped.

People heeding the pleas of medical experts and avoiding big gatherings, like Thanksgiving dinners, would have helped.

It is not the governor’s fault that we are where we are.

There are certain realities we must face.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the county had seen 582 COVID-19 deaths as of early Friday afternoon — 72 of those deaths had occurred just since the start of December.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported, state data showed that the seven-day average use of ventilators for critically ill COVID-19 patients was “up dramatically” last week at Lancaster County hospitals.

The New York Times reported that 87% of intensive care unit beds were occupied in Lancaster as of early Friday afternoon.

If — or likely when — ICU beds run out here, where would patients be sent? To Hershey, where 88% of ICU beds were occupied? To Reading, where that figure was 90%?

And ICU beds aren’t merely a matter of mattresses and medical equipment — they need to be staffed by nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, pulmonologists and other medical workers who have been risking their lives fighting this pandemic for nine months.

The strain on hospitals

In a letter to the editor published Wednesday in LNP | LancasterOnline, WellSpan Health officials offered a glimpse of what hospitals are up against.

“At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (in Lebanon), nearly one out of every three hospital beds is occupied by our friends and neighbors suffering from COVID-19,” they wrote. “The strain on hospitals is intense. ... Through long, exhausting shifts, our care teams wear heavy, hot personal protective equipment —masks, gowns, gloves, face shields — to ensure they don’t spread the virus to their co-workers, visitors or patients.

“They return, day after day, to see people they know struggling to breathe, fighting to live and looking for a hand to hold when visitors aren’t allowed. They work tirelessly every hour to keep people alive, sit with those who won’t make it and carefully tend those who have died without loved ones at their side.”

In a powerful column published in this Perspective section last Sunday, local ICU nurse Nikkee Asashon offered an even more detailed glimpse of what hospitals, and medical workers, now face. If you haven’t yet read it, please do.

Realities of COVID-19

Asashon wrote of seeing patients without comorbidities dying of COVID-19, “even as people insist this disease is only taking the lives of the immunocompromised and already ill. I am seeing young patients in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s on full oxygen support struggling to breathe and requiring intubation and mechanical ventilation, when people are saying this is only happening to the elderly.”

She wrote of entering one patient’s room right after he’d been told that his breathing wasn’t getting any better, so he needed to be placed on a ventilator — that is, to be sedated and have a tube placed down his windpipe so a machine could do the breathing he was struggling to do for himself. “I tried my best to comfort him as tears rolled down his face. I saw his fear in his eyes as he told me he didn’t get to tell his family goodbye. I tried to reassure him that this didn’t mean this was the end, that we were going to do everything to help him recover, and that I would be with him the entire time. I wanted to give him hope.”

She recalled one patient’s family member telling her, “When he tested positive for COVID he didn’t think it was that big of a deal because we all had it first and recovered fine. We kinda thought the same thing.” A few hours later, that patient died.

She wrote of trying to comfort devastated loved ones, unable to offer even a hug.

She wrote that “health care workers are tired, and we too are getting sick. We try to support and comfort each other, and hold each other up, but it’s not easy right now.”

She implored readers to stay home, wear masks and practice social distancing when you must be out of your house — to “be part of the solution.”

This doesn’t seem much to ask, especially as medical professionals like Asashon are serving, as she put it, as the “last line of defense” against the monster that is COVID-19.

In a radio interview she did after her Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column was published, Asashon said that ICU nurses are accustomed to seeing death, but it’s tough “carrying the weight of what you see everyday. ... This amount of death in this period of time is difficult to take home with you.”

She worries she’ll bring COVID-19 home to her family. She sees her patients’ faces in her sleep. She signed up for this work and in fact is seeking her nurse practitioner degree. But it’s frustrating to see people fail to take precautions, to try to deny COVID-19’s risks as some sort of defense mechanism against reality. “Unfortunately, you cannot deny this away,” she said.

“We need to do better,” she said on WITF's "Smart Talk." “We have to do better.”

We could not agree more. All of us need to do better — now, as our dark winter draws closer.