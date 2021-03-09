THE ISSUE

Monday was International Women’s Day, “a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women,” according to a website devoted to the occasion. The United Nations’ website said this year’s theme was “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,” meant to celebrate “the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.” March is also Women’s History Month.

We don’t need to scan the globe for women whose achievements have shaped our world.

Consider the late Iris (Stella) MacRae, who died Thursday at age 101.

MacRae was born the youngest of 11 children in a well-to-do family in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. She hoped to be a pediatrician, according to her obituary, but acceded to her father’s belief that women could be only nurses, secretaries or teachers. She chose education and joined the School District of Lancaster in 1971, where she created the district’s bilingual education program, which grew from 100 students to more than 600 during her tenure, her obituary noted.

She served on the boards of organizations including the Spanish American Civic Association; worked with the Lancaster Bureau of Police to improve police understanding of the Hispanic population; mobilized Hispanic voters to cast their ballots; and helped to create the Lancaster Hispanic radio station WLCH Radio Centro. Her name — along with that of the late Elizabeth M. Craig Carter, an educator and director of Crispus Attucks Community Center — is on the city’s Carter & MacRae Elementary School. When MacRae visited the school in 2019 to celebrate her 100th birthday, she called the students there “my shining stars.”

She helped thousands of children to shine.

As we’re all painfully aware, though, this past year was not so much about shining as surviving.

To the mothers and teachers who helped children do both: Take a bow.

To all the women who had to juggle their own work responsibilities with the supervision of children’s learning from home, take a bow, too (if you’re not too exhausted to move).

In Lancaster County, key pandemic efforts have been led by women: Alisa Jones, president and CEO of Lancaster Health Center; Danene Sorace, mayor of Lancaster city; Cheryl Steberger, warden of Lancaster County Prison; and Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

And, of course, there are the thousands of women nurses and doctors, respiratory therapists and long-term care facility workers, who literally have helped countless among us survive.

We know a great many men did their part, and we’re grateful to them, too.

But the extra shift worked by many women at home is real.

As Pew Research Center pointed out, gender gaps in the sharing of household responsibilities have persisted in the pandemic.

As of October, 55% of men said they were “very satisfied” with how household chores were divided, “compared with 38% of women.”

A majority of women — 59% — said they did more household chores than their spouse or partner, while just 6% of women said their spouse or partner did more, Pew found.

This much is brutally clear: The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a disproportionate economic toll on women.

In January, the National Women’s Law Center noted that all of the jobs lost in the U.S. in December “were women’s jobs, with women losing 156,000 jobs and men gaining 16,000.”

According to a Wall Street Journal article published Monday, “Women usually fare better than men in recessions. But the one triggered by the coronavirus has been different.”

Women occupied more of the lower-income service and retail positions that were eliminated when COVID-19 decimated the economy, and “some mothers of young children have reduced hours or stopped working altogether,” Wall Street Journal reporter Vanessa Fuhrmans explained.

“Women’s participation in the labor force has slipped to 57%, the lowest it has been since 1988, according to an analysis of government data by the National Women’s Law Center,” Fuhrmans reported. “Among mothers with children under 13 years old, labor-force participation declined 3.4 percentage points between February and October of last year, while dropping 1.4 points for prime-age fathers, according to analysis by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.”

Depending on the source, 2.3 million to 2.5 million U.S. women have left the labor force during the pandemic.

McKinsey and Co.’s “Women in the Workplace” study found that women — “especially women of color — are more likely to have been laid off or furloughed during the COVID-19 crisis, stalling their careers and jeopardizing their financial security.”

The pandemic, that study found, “has intensified challenges that women already faced. Working mothers have always worked a ‘double shift’ — a full day of work, followed by hours spent caring for children and doing household labor.”

The “supports that made this possible” — including school and child care (and, we’d add help from grandparents and other relatives) — “have been upended.”

Black women, who “already faced more barriers to advancement than most other employees,” also have had to cope “with the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Black community. And the emotional toll of repeated instances of racial violence falls heavily on their shoulders,” that study noted.

All of this is erasing the gains women had made in the workplace, and may unwind “years of painstaking progress toward gender diversity,” the McKinsey & Co. study pointed out, alarmingly.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post last month, Vice President Kamala Harris called the “mass exodus of women from the workforce” a “national emergency” that “demands a national solution.”

The solution, in her view? The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which passed narrowly in the U.S. Senate on Saturday. In the vice president’s view, and ours, it will help women get what they need — including affordable child care, fully reopened schools and expanded COVID-19 vaccination — so they can return to the workplace. “Our economy cannot fully recover unless women can fully participate,” Harris wrote.

Whether you agree that the American Rescue Plan is the solution, the problem is undeniable.

Women have been wrung out by this pandemic, but they persevere — because that’s what they do. Still, it shouldn’t have to be so hard.