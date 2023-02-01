THE ISSUE

Mayor Danene Sorace introduced the idea of Lancaster city adopting a home rule charter during her State of the City address last Thursday, LNP | LancasterOnline reported. If the city doesn’t significantly raise taxes or reduce services, it faces a projected $8.7 million deficit in 2026, and a $19.8 million deficit in 2027. Sorace said home rule may be at least a partial solution to the city’s fiscal challenges.

For years, Lancaster city officials — and this editorial board — have implored the Pennsylvania Legislature and Lancaster County state lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide more revenue-raising tools for the city.

The only revenue source Lancaster controls is the property tax. And Lancaster city has within its borders an abundance of tax-exempt properties: schools, places of worship, social service agencies, the Lancaster County Government Center, the Lancaster County Courthouse, etc.

The fiscal well-being of Lancaster city is important to the whole of Lancaster County. The city is the beating heart of this county. It’s where many of our finest restaurants and cultural offerings can be found; the city’s renaissance has drawn countless visitors to Lancaster County. The city is also where many county residents work. It’s a gem we all benefit from.

Unfortunately, the pleas of city officials have failed to elicit action from the state Legislature.

For the first time, the Lancaster County delegation to Harrisburg includes two Democrats whose districts include portions of the city. If Democrats win the majority in the Pennsylvania House after three Feb. 7 special elections, we hope that state Reps. Izzy Smith-Wade-El and Mike Sturla will work to convince House leaders to help third-class cities such as Lancaster.

Because, aside from the property tax, other revenue-generating taxes — the earned income tax, the local services tax and the real estate transfer tax — are all fixed by state law.

Lancaster city officials seek the removal of the state-set cap on the earned income tax it charges residents, currently set at 0.6%.

Sorace said the aim would be to shift the tax burden away from property taxes to the more “progressive” earned income tax, which is scaled to wages. People who earn more would pay more under this approach.

Natee Amornsiripanitch, a senior financial economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, noted in a working paper last year that the property tax is “a regressive wealth tax on homeowners.” According to his analysis, “owners of inexpensive houses pay almost 50% higher eﬀective tax rates than owners of expensive houses.” And because “race and ethnicity are highly correlated with house price, it is also the case that the property tax system is overtaxing minority homeowners.”

Earned income taxes are seen as a remedy to regressive taxation.

If home rule is adopted, city officials could remove the state-set cap on the city’s earned income tax. But the city’s structural deficit would not be resolved by that action alone.

“Budget projections through the next five years show the city will be $10 million in the red by 2026, after funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act dries up,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos and Michael Long reported Sunday.

The city simply needs more flexibility with regard to raising revenue. Spending cuts would help to reduce the structural deficit, but most of the city’s employees work in public safety, and do we really want to see significant reductions in the city’s police and fire departments?

Outdated law

The commonwealth’s local taxation structure dates to 1965. According to the Pennsylvania Municipal League and Pennsylvania Economy League, that taxation structure no longer meets the needs of municipalities that are dealing with population shifts, fraying infrastructure used by an entire region, aging housing stock, municipal service cost increases and tax-exempt properties.

In a report released in October, the Pennsylvania Economy League noted that “Lancaster, which is the county seat, swells by tens of thousands of people daily. But under the state’s antiquated, inflexible tax system, the city can only charge commuters a (yearly) $47 local services tax to offset the cost of public safety and public works. The city’s tax base, which is considerably poorer than in the contiguous townships whose populations flood the city in daytime, foots most of the bill.”

New revenue-generating tools are only available to fiscally distressed municipalities.

Which is bizarre. Why not enable a city to avoid falling into fiscal distress by implementing an alcohol tax, an earned income tax increase or whatever measure would work best?

Lancaster County lawmakers: The next time you take in a show at the Fulton Theatre, visit Lancaster Central Market, dine at a city restaurant or attend an event at the Lancaster County Convention Center, perhaps you can ask yourselves this question.

Complicated process

Because the Legislature has failed to produce meaningful reform, Sorace is raising the possibility of home rule.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Campos and Long reported, home rule is an option “laid out in the Pennsylvania Constitution that allows local governments to take greater control of their finances by operating without some of the constraints of state law.”

Adopting a home rule charter would be a lengthy, uncertain and complicated process. Lancaster County pursued this path from 2006 to 2008 but ultimately home rule failed to win voters’ approval.

A public meeting about the city’s home rule proposal will be held at 6 p.m. today in City Council chambers at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St. A second meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

Public comment on home rule also may be submitted by email to comment@cityoflancasterpa.gov or by mail to: Public Comment, City of Lancaster, 120 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17608.

Please use these opportunities to weigh in.

As Campos and Long reported, “Pittston city in Luzerne County adopted its home rule charter a decade ago, and Mayor Michael Lombardo described it as one of the best decisions the city has made in its recent history. ... (That) city’s property tax has not increased since home rule was enacted, he said, and a boost in earned income tax has given the city enough cushion to maintain its services and add new ones.”

Pittston city’s experience bodes well for Lancaster city. But we’d still ask state lawmakers to advocate for our fair city in the state Capitol. It’s their city, too, after all.