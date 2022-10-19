THE ISSUE

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, is scheduled to speak this weekend in Lancaster County “at an event that features a long list of far-right personalities, from believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory that Democrats and Hollywood elites are sexually abusing and cannibalizing children, to backers of former President Donald Trump’s false declaration that the 2020 election was stolen,” LNP | LancasterOnline investigative reporter Carter Walker reported Sunday. The “ReAwaken America Tour,” a collaboration between retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and entrepreneur Clay Clark, is slated for Friday and Saturday at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in East Hempfield Township. It is the tour’s 25th stop since it launched in April 2021.

Spooky Nook Sports is a private business. It can host the events it wants to host. But it is not a good look for the Nook to open its doors to a traveling band of antidemocratic conspirators, anti-vaccination zealots and QAnon crackpots.

In 2012, when he was seeking zoning approval to develop Spooky Nook, founder and owner Sam Beiler told East Hempfield Township officials that it was “foundationally important to me ... that the sports complex is viewed as a good neighbor and a strong contributor to families, the community and the county.”

We’d like Beiler to explain how hosting the “ReAwaken America Tour” is going to help this community.

Is it going to help Lancaster County’s long-held reputation as a place where people of diverse backgrounds are welcome? Do we want Lancaster County to be known as a place that rolls out a red carpet for dangerous, antisemitic, racist, transphobic and homophobic nationalists? Is this going to add luster to Pennsylvania’s legacy as the birthplace of democracy? Or its legacy as a commonwealth founded on religious tolerance?

Event founder Clay Clark has said that the tour’s purpose is to “reawaken” Americans to the “truth about election fraud, medical fraud and religious fraud.”

There is nothing truthful about what Clark and Michael Flynn are hawking.

The Anti-Defamation League, Right Wing Watch and academics studying the religious right have said the “ReAwaken America” events spread an inflammatory mix of misinformation, Christian nationalism, polarizing political rhetoric and references to spiritual warfare.

“They blend the iconography of Christian symbols with patriotic American symbols,” Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker. “(The events) feel like a combination of a worship service and a political rally. And that gets to that very definition of Christian nationalism, of merging Christian and American identities into one.”

Christian nationalism is the toxic and delusional belief that the United States is meant to be an explicitly — and exclusively — Christian-run nation. It runs completely counter to the founders’ determination that the U.S. not have an established national church.

And it spells genuine peril for our nation. As does the continued dissemination of the Big Lie.

To “perpetuate lies about the 2020 election, and to create a general mistrust in the electoral process, while also continuing to send the signal that God has ordained a particular election result, could lead to violence again,” Tyler warned.

So who is among the cast of characters advertised for the Spooky Nook event?

The lineup

— Michael Flynn is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who served briefly as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser before he was forced to resign for having failed to disclose inappropriate conversations with a Russian diplomat. Flynn was convicted of lying to the FBI about those conversations, but was pardoned by Trump in 2020. As Walker reported, Flynn “was reported to have been involved in meetings with Trump in 2020 where invoking martial law and seizing voting machines were discussed.”

Flynn now is at the center of the Christian nationalist movement.

He is “one of the most dangerous individuals in America today,” Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian and expert on authoritarianism and fascism, told The Associated Press and PBS’ “Frontline.” “He is spearheading the attack on our democracy, which is coming from many quarters, and he is affiliated with many of these sectors, from the military to Christian nationalism to election denial to extremist groups.”

He’s a disgrace to the U.S. Army uniform he once wore.

— Roger Stone is a longtime political operative and Trump adviser. He was convicted in 2019 on seven felony counts, including obstructing a congressional investigation, witness tampering and lying to Congress in connection to the Russia probe. Trump commuted Stone’s 40-month federal prison sentence in 2020.

But Stone failed to secure a pardon to shield him from the consequences of his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The U.S. House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, released video showing Stone declaring before the 2020 election that “the key thing to do is to claim victory. Possession is nine-tenths of the law. We won. F--- you.”

Video also showed Stone saying, “F--- the voting. Let’s get right to the violence.”

Stone has documented ties to the right-wing extremist groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. Leaders of both groups — associates of Stone — have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged involvement in the events of Jan. 6.

Stone should be allowed nowhere near a facility where parents take their kids to play sports.

— Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro has been charged with criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating Jan. 6.

— Kash Patel served as the chief of staff to the acting defense secretary in the final months of the Trump presidency. His name was mentioned in the FBI affidavit relating to the Justice Department’s investigation of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

Patel wrote a children’s book billed as a “fantastical retelling of the terrible true story” of the plot to overturn the reign of “King Donald.” Imagining Trump as a monarch fits with the antidemocratic agenda of the speakers slated for the “ReAwaken America” event.

— Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow and the architect of some of the nightmarish conspiracy theories inflicted on this nation in the past two years, also is on the slate. As Walker wrote succinctly, Lindell “claims to have definitive proof that the 2020 election was stolen but has yet to share it.”

— And then there’s Dr. Stella Immanuel, whose “medical” theories are so ridiculous we’re embarrassed to write about them. Immanuel has claimed that alien DNA is used in some medicines and that vaccines have been created to prevent people from being religious. She falsely promoted hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure. She also has claimed that some gynecological diseases are caused by dream sex with demons. Trump once called her “very impressive.”

She’s a menace to medicine. But she’s not the only anti-science propagandist likely to be at “ReAwaken America.” QAnon adherents and members of the local extremist group FreePA have spread disinformation about COVID-19, too.

If we had children who played sports at Spooky Nook, we’d demand that the facility be thoroughly disinfected after it hosts the anti-vaxxers who will be there Friday and Saturday.

— Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is scheduled to speak Saturday evening, Clay Clark told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Conspiracy theorists, con artists and antidemocratic extremists — this is the company Mastriano keeps. This is who he is.

This is the company that Spooky Nook Sports now keeps, too. “Bringing families together,” the facility’s website says.

“Bringing enemies of democracy and science together” would work, too.