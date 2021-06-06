THE ISSUE

U.S. Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent, bipartisan commission to study the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Meanwhile, the November presidential election and the insurrection continue to shape the political landscape in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.

The juxtaposition of stories on the front page of last Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline was jarring: Most of the page was devoted to a poignant story of a local soldier, Brandon Styer, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009 at just age 19.

His story, his family’s story, was one of courage, sacrifice, patriotism and honor.

But another front-page article related a strikingly different narrative: that of several defendants charged with crimes allegedly committed during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Their attorneys hope that their clients’ gullibility in falling for the Big Lie — the false claim that the November election was stolen from former President Donald Trump — “might save them or at least engender some sympathy,” The Associated Press reported.

Lawyers for at least three defendants charged in connection with the violent siege — which aimed to interrupt the peaceful transition of power and overturn the presidential election result — told the AP that “those who spread that misinformation bear as much responsibility for the violence as do those who participated in the actual breach of the Capitol.”

Defendant Anthony Antonio told the AP that he put his “faith” in Trump. He said pandemic boredom led to his immersion in conservative cable news and right-wing social media, and he became consumed by conspiracy theories that the election was rigged.

This tale of woe from defendants who bought into the Big Lie leaves us cold. The insurrectionists are charged with attacking the very heart of American democracy — and, in some cases, with viciously attacking police officers valiantly trying to protect the U.S. Capitol and the people within it.

But their lawyers have a point when they say that Trump, certain right-wing media outlets and some GOP lawmakers share culpability for the insurrection because of the dangerous lies they told.

And the thing that keeps us awake at night, worrying for our democracy, is that this campaign of misinformation and disinformation hasn’t ended.

‘Drumbeat’ of lies

As U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote in an opinion denying the pretrial release of a man accused of threatening to kill U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “The steady drumbeat that inspired (this) defendant to take up arms has not faded away; six months later, the canard that the election was stolen is being repeated daily on major news outlets and from the corridors of power in state and federal government, not to mention in the near-daily fulminations of the former president.”

That drumbeat turned into a shrieking four-alarm fire last week when conservative writer Charles C.W. Cooke confirmed New York Times reporting that Trump believes he will be “reinstated” in the White House this summer after election audits in Arizona and other states are completed.

This, Cooke wrote in the National Review, “is a rejection of reality, a rejection of law, and, ultimately, a rejection of the entire system of American government.”

Cooke pointed out that there is no “Reinstatement Clause” in the Constitution. Joe Biden is the president — that’s a fact.

Unfortunately, forces are at work to undermine democracy, employing the Big Lie to make it harder to hold free and fair elections in the future.

Sham audit

As the AP reported last week, Trump supporters “are still auditing ballots in Arizona’s largest county and may revive legislation that would make it easier for judges in Texas to overturn election results. In Georgia, meanwhile, the Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a bill allowing it to appoint a board that can replace election officials.”

In Pennsylvania, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, attended and organized a bus trip to the Jan. 6 Trump rally that preceded — and instigated — the insurrection.

And Mastriano is one of three Pennsylvania Republican legislators who traveled to Maricopa County in Arizona last week to witness a sham election audit that is being conducted by a firm called the Cyber Ninjas, whose CEO is a conspiracy theorist.

Details like those would be amusing if the reality wasn’t so alarming. As former Department of Homeland Security official Matt Masterson told NPR, Arizona’s audit is “a threat to the overall confidence of democracy, all in pursuit of continuing a narrative that we know to be a lie.”

As Mike Wereschagin of the LNP Media watchdog publication The Caucus reported Friday, Mastriano issued a statement about the Arizona trip that asserted: “Transparency is a must (in) our republic.”

Ironically, however, Mastriano and his fellow travelers — state Sen. Cris Dush and state Rep. Rob Kauffman — “are refusing to say who paid for their travel, lodging and meals,” Wereschagin reported. (A Kauffman aide sent an email to Wereschagin to say the trip was “not being funded by taxpayer or campaign dollars.”)

So much for transparency.

As Wereschagin noted, even some elected Arizona Republicans have called the audit “unhinged” and “embarrassing.” Mastriano, however, told a right-wing media outlet last week that Pennsylvania should use Arizona as a model for its own audit.

Moreover, as Wereschagin reported, “A group called Audit the Vote PA is collecting signatures calling for an audit of the state’s 2020 results.”

This is happening despite the fact that, as Wereschagin pointed out, “No evidence of widespread fraud has ever been revealed to suggest vote fraud cheated Trump of victory in the commonwealth.”

On Friday, Trump ratcheted up the pressure on Mastriano, who is courting the former president’s support for his possible run for governor next year. In a statement, Trump said the Pennsylvania Senate “needs to act” by launching a “full Forensic Audit” of the November election. “If the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn’t act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!” Trump warned.

Restricting voting rights

State Rep. Seth Grove, R-York County, chairman of the House State Government Committee, tweeted Thursday that the state House of Representatives “will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election. We are focused on fixing our broken election law to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

There’s reason to worry, though, about Grove’s focus on changing the commonwealth’s election law.

Because November’s presidential election didn’t go their way, some Republican state lawmakers now want to make mail-in voting more difficult — a reversal of GOP support for Act 77, the bipartisan election reform law passed in 2019. They claim they’re worried about election fraud. But as Wereschagin reported last week, there were only a handful of voting fraud cases reported in the state and “two involved Republican voters casting ballots for deceased loved ones for the former president.”

Even state Sen. Ryan Aument of Mount Joy is advancing the narrative that there were issues with the November election that must be remedied in order to restore voters’ trust.

He actually proposes suspending no-excuse mail-in voting until 2023 or until Act 77 is revised to pressure lawmakers from both parties to address flaws in the state elections law, though he disingenuously told LNP | LancasterOnline he hopes such a suspension isn’t needed. “The hope is that folks will come together, we’ll make the fixes ... to again get voters’ assurance,” Aument said.

The reason some voters lack that assurance is that Republicans have been ginning up their distrust.

And Aument’s call for suspending no-excuse mail-in voting is the headline that those who believe the Big Lie will see; they may not examine the nuances of his position. (We must note that Aument is up for reelection in 2022, when Pennsylvanians also will choose a new U.S. senator and governor.)

Federal leadership and state leadership “sowed distrust about the election by perpetuating lies about election fraud and election irregularities for which there is no evidence,” Eliza Sweren-Becker, counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice, told LNP | LancasterOnline. “They are now saying, ‘We’re hearing from our constituents that they want us to address the problems.’ There’s this false circular logic; by spreading ‘the Big Lie’ about the election, now they’re pointing to the concern that they created.”

Precisely.

According to a recent analysis by the Brennan Center, “lawmakers have enacted more than 20 laws in 14 states that will make it harder for Americans to vote. At least 61 more bills with restrictive provisions are moving through 18 state legislatures. All told, lawmakers have introduced at least 389 restrictive bills in 48 states this year.”

These dangerous laws could be countered to some extent if the U.S. Senate passed the “For the People Act,” which passed in the U.S. House in March, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which the House passed under a different name in 2019.

The lesson of the last election and the insurrection that sought to overturn it cannot be that bending the truth is an acceptable means of seeking political power. We cannot accept the trafficking of lies that undermine democracy. And we must not take our democracy for granted.