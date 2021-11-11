THE ISSUE

Today we mark Veterans Day, which honors those who served in the U.S. military. As the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website explains, the holiday has its roots in the celebration of Armistice Day, the cessation in 1918 of World War I hostilities at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month. In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day in the United States. Over the years, Armistice Day was broadened to become Veterans Day and, in 1975, President Gerald Ford signed a law that officially designated Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.

Today, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 2021, a ceremony will begin at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where a wreath will be laid at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (also known as the Tomb of the Unknowns).

And all across the United States, including here in Lancaster County, schools and stores and restaurants will offer gestures of appreciation to this nation’s military veterans. Some of those gestures will seem to be more about marketing than expressing gratitude. But they indicate just how compelled Americans feel to honor those who put their lives on the line for our country.

Only a fraction of the U.S. population has borne that burden.

According to the Pew Research Center, which cites data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are about 19 million U.S. veterans as of this year. That represents less than 8% of the total U.S. adult population.

Some more salient facts from Pew:

— “Gulf War-era veterans now account for the largest share of all U.S. veterans, having surpassed Vietnam-era veterans in 2016, according to the VA’s 2018 population model estimates. VA estimates for 2021 indicate there are 5.9 million American veterans who served during the Vietnam era and 7.8 million who served in the Gulf War era, which spans from August 1990 through the present. There are also around 240,000 World War II veterans and about 933,000 who served during the Korean conflict, the VA estimates.”

— “In 2018, about 7% of U.S. adults were veterans, down from 18% in 1980, according to the Census Bureau. This drop coincides with decreases in active-duty personnel. Over the past half-century, the number of people on active duty has dropped significantly, from 3.5 million in 1968, during the military draft era, to about 1.4 million (or less than 1% of all U.S. adults) in today’s all-volunteer force. The draft ended in 1973.”

We’ve already lost so many veterans of World War II. We’re also losing those who fought in Korea and Vietnam. We know from the experience of veterans close to us that time spent on the front lines can leave veterans with physical and emotional scars.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, one study found that 15.7% of veterans who were deployed in Operation Enduring Freedom (the global war on terrorism, launched in Afghanistan after 9/11) and Operation Iraqi Freedom screened positive for post-traumatic stress disorder. And traumatic brain injuries inflicted by roadside bombs in Afghanistan and Iraq too often went unaddressed until Dr. Christian Macedonia, now a retired U.S. Army colonel and Lancaster County physician, commanded the Department of Defense’s Gray Team, which investigated shortfalls in the care of those wounded in combat and accelerated solutions.

Veterans have sacrificed in ways large and small, as retired Rear Adm. Jan Hamby and retired Maj. Dale Hamby, of East Drumore Township, wrote in a column for LNP | LancasterOnline last year.

“Military members set aside many of their own freedoms in order to help guarantee that your freedoms are preserved,” the Hambys wrote. “While serving around the world, in all kinds of arduous settings, around the clock, and often at great personal risk, military members do not enjoy the full set of rights that you do. Once they leave the service, those rights return, but every veteran remembers what that personal sacrifice meant to them and their families, and they appreciate those who continue to serve today.”

The Hambys’ many deployments meant they missed a litany of special occasions, and meant that their now-grown children, one of whom followed them into the military, repeatedly had to move, make new friends and adjust to new schools. The couple wrote of never having a “chance to build equity in any homes we bought. Every move included costs that weren’t compensated. Many moves took us far from our extended families, and sometimes we missed critical family events. … And we both faced more solemn sacrifices. We lost friends in combat and military training. We put ourselves at risk during time of war, and in some cases, literally dodged bullets.”

Despite these hardships, they wrote, “we were committed to serving this great nation and the values for which it stands. We are proud of our service and proud to be veterans. We are proud that our son chose to serve. We are proud to be a military family.”

And we were proud to publish their column.

We’ve wondered many times throughout this pandemic why other Americans aren’t willing to make sacrifices for their fellow citizens — to wear masks in public spaces, and to get one of the safe, free and effective COVID-19 vaccines — when the veterans among us have been asked to do much more difficult things, and they took on those tasks without complaint. (COVID-19 vaccination, for instance, is mandatory in the U.S. military. The New York Times reported Nov. 2 that about 97% of the country’s active-duty service members had at least one dose of the vaccine at that point, and roughly 87% had both shots.)

As the website of the Department of Veterans Affairs explains, this day is set aside “to honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.” The common good — it’s a concept that has gotten lost amid the turmoil of partisan politics and short-sighted decision-making.

Whether drafted or enlisted, those who served in this nation’s military made sacrifices for the common good — for fellow citizens who were strangers to them, citizens who had the luxury of not even knowing what sacrifices were being made on their behalf.

On this day, and every day, we are deeply grateful for their service to our nation.