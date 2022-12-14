THE ISSUE

Eleven people have been shot — six killed (including one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound) — in Lancaster County since Nov. 28. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, Lamar Lewis, 41, of Philadelphia, was shot and killed Nov. 30 as he sat in a car in a residential area in Columbia Borough; another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. The rest of the shootings occurred in Lancaster city.

This isn’t the first spate of shootings that has devastated Lancaster city residents.

And if tangible measures aren’t taken to curb gun violence, it won’t be the last.

Here, in the stark form of a list, are the victims of this wave of violence in Lancaster city:

— Luis Oscar Sanchez, 29, of Lancaster, was killed Nov. 28 at Prince of Subs restaurant on South Prince Street; security guard Chris Johnson of Lancaster was wounded. Sanchez was shot multiple times, according to the Lancaster County coroner. He was a father of two who had a third child on the way.

— Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, of Lancaster, died of a gunshot wound to the head Nov. 30. He previously spent time in prison for gun and drug offenses.

— James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz, died of gunshot wounds Dec. 9. As this newspaper reported, “Police found a blood trail and followed it to a house in the 400 block of Ruby where they found a boy with multiple gunshot wounds.” The child, thankfully, survived, but the trauma of experiencing such violence is only starting.

— Courtney D. Cooper, 35, was fatally shot in northeast Lancaster city on Sunday by her longtime boyfriend Derek Stewart, 36, who injured two others described by police as “random targets of opportunity,” before killing himself.

Cooper was a mother and a certified nurse assistant at a Lancaster nursing home who was “loved by everybody,” in the words of her grieving mother, Paula Butts of Coatesville.

Said Butts: “The only people who know what happened are dead.”

Which is tragically true.

But we know this at least: A man described by his mother as “caring and loving” killed his girlfriend and himself with a gun, and injured two strangers in the process. Linda Stewart told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin that there were no signs of mental illness or recent life changes that could explain what her son did.

We also know this: According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, more than half of all intimate partner homicides are committed with firearms and “it is not uncommon for the perpetrator of the intimate partner homicide to die by suicide.”

And according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in a comparison of homicides-suicides in the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States, “major differences — e.g., Switzerland and the U.S. have much higher rates of homicide-suicide than the Netherlands — are explainable by the availability of firearms.”

Gun violence is a scourge in our society, but we’ve decided to live with this scourge because apparently gun owners’ rights trump those of others. Many responsible gun owners don’t believe this, of course — they want reasonable gun regulation, too.

But craven lawmakers have failed to pass even commonsense measures that might help law enforcement track down stolen firearms.

The National Rifle Association sued Lancaster city over its 2009 ordinance that required gun owners to report lost or stolen guns to the police. That gun-rights organization was enabled by a 2014 Pennsylvania law that allowed anyone or any organization “adversely affected” by a local gun ordinance to sue the municipality; legal standing was granted even if the plaintiff didn’t reside in the municipality. Fortunately, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court affirmed a lower court ruling that found that law to be unconstitutional.

But the cowardice among lawmakers that led to the passage of that 2014 law remains. As we’ve noted before, some state lawmakers preach “local control” about other issues but never, it seems, in the face of pressure from gun-rights organizations.

We don’t know if any of the guns used in this spate of shootings was stolen. We only know that any measure that might meaningfully address gun violence is doomed in the state Legislature as it’s currently constituted.

So there will be more families in Lancaster County affected by gun violence. More children traumatized by shootings they witness or even just hear about. More children who are injured by guns, or know someone injured by a gun. More families who will be asked to shelter in place while police rush into situations where their lives are in danger, too.

We can keep telling ourselves that gun violence only happens to other people and other families. We can pretend we’re safe by avoiding certain neighborhoods. We can reassure ourselves that when law enforcement tells us shootings were not random, this means we had no cause to worry, as if innocent victims aren’t ever killed by gunfire aimed at someone else.

We can nod along when well-meaning elected officials say gun violence “has no place in our community,” and describe it as “unacceptable.”

The terrible truth is that we’ve made a place for gun violence in our society. We’ve come to accept a certain level of it, though we prefer that it not occur in our vicinity, of course.

No neighborhood, no family, no child, no adult should have to worry about being caught up in gun violence, about being “random targets of opportunity,” or about being shot by a partner.

None of this is OK.