THE ISSUE

Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 budget was signed into law Aug. 3 by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. The state Senate took a break from its long summer vacation Aug. 30 to sign a set of code bills, legislation that enables already-approved spending. But it did not approve the code language needed to release $100 million in supplemental Level Up money for the commonwealth’s 100 most underfunded school districts, which include the School District of Lancaster, Columbia Borough School District and Ephrata Area School District.

Lancaster, Columbia and Ephrata students returned to the classroom three weeks ago, but their districts still are waiting for critical state funding.

Why? Because the Republicans who control the state Senate continue to indulge in tantrums over Shapiro’s veto of $100 million in funding for a private-school tuition voucher program called Pennsylvania Award for Student Success.

“There are real concerns about the approach to Level Up funding,” state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman said in an emailed statement, as reported by LehighValleyNews.com on Tuesday. “(H)owever, provided we reconcile our disagreements with the House over the PASS program, we are willing to further discuss Level Up.”

Those concerns were not detailed. But Pittman’s statement does convey the GOP state senators’ priorities: They are much more concerned about school vouchers for a relatively small number of students than ensuring that the school districts most in need can provide good educations to their expanding school populations.

Republicans seem to want to defund public schools so they can argue that those schools are irrevocably “broken.”

State Sens. Ryan Aument, of West Hempfield Township, and Scott Martin, of Martic Township, should explain to their constituents why they and their fellow GOP senators believe it’s acceptable to hold the Level Up funding hostage.

Last week, as Level Up districts remained in limbo, Aument circulated a co-sponsorship memo about bipartisan legislation that would address deceptive event ticket sales. While we’ve been burned by such practices, we think we speak for most Beyoncé and Taylor Swift fans when we say that funding schools in dire need of resources is the more pressing matter.

Aument posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that thousands of Pennsylvania “students in struggling school districts can’t afford to wait any longer for the transformational opportunities” that the proposed school voucher program “would offer — and we won’t stop fighting for them.”

Sure, they’ll fight for those students — but apparently not for the more than 16,000 students in the Ephrata Area, Columbia Borough and Lancaster school districts.

In a column in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, teacher Kristen Haase noted that in the School District of Lancaster, where she teaches English language development to multilingual learners, “we have to budget and save for every repair. There are buildings without air conditioning, and it will take years to renovate them. Overcrowded schools use trailers to hold classes for their multilingual learners.”

Two of her English language development colleagues “teach in the library and the other two of us share a classroom because space is so limited.”

Like other Level Up districts, the School District of Lancaster has high percentages of students living in poverty, students with disabilities and English language learners. As Haase explained, “The students with the greatest needs are disproportionately concentrated in Level Up districts with the fewest resources relative to student need.”

Which is why the Level Up initiative was implemented in 2021 as a stopgap remedy to Pennsylvania’s school funding inequities. Disappointingly, Shapiro didn’t push for an increase in Level Up funding in the 2023-24 budget — despite the landmark February ruling by Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer that students in “economically disadvantaged” schools, including the School District of Lancaster, were being deprived of the “comprehensive, effective, and contemporary” education guaranteed by the Pennsylvania Constitution.

They’re still being deprived of the education they deserve.

The least state lawmakers can do — and we do mean the least — is to provide the Level Up funding that’s been approved for the commonwealth’s most underfunded school districts. Please contact Sens. Aument and Martin to urge them to act with urgency when they return to session next week.

Aument’s office phone numbers: 717-787-4420 and 717-627-0036; email: raument@pasen.gov.

Martin’s office numbers: 717-787-6535 and 717-397-1309; email: smartin@pasen.gov.