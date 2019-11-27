THE ISSUE
An LNP investigation, published in this week’s Sunday LNP and LancasterOnline, found that “at least nine retired Lancaster County educators still collect pension benefits despite losing their teaching license due to serious allegations or criminal convictions. Using data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Public School Employees Retirement System, court records and newspaper archives, LNP found these retired educators have collected $1.3 million in pension benefits since 2003. Among the nine, six were charged with a crime. Five pleaded guilty. One ... had her charges dropped after she participated in an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program. Three lost their certification over accusations — often sex-related — that never led to charges, despite school officials saying they contacted police.”
We understand that pensions are benefits earned by employees and are guaranteed by contract.
But there seems to us to be something wrong with a system in which a teacher — who has a special responsibility to protect children — still can draw a pension after having, or even soliciting, sexual contact with a child.
Because let’s be clear: Sexual contact between a teacher and a student constitutes abuse and must be viewed and treated as such.
Among the cases examined by LNP’s Alex Geli were those of teachers still collecting taxpayer-funded pension payments even after committing sexual offenses. They include:
— Todd Sheerer, a former teacher and band director at Warwick High School, who was sentenced to three to nine years in prison for having sexual contact with a 15-year-old student.
— Former Elizabethtown Area High School science teacher Robert Evans Jr., who was sentenced to three to six years for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old and, appallingly, offering her $10,000 to not press charges.
— Richard Russell, formerly a guidance counselor at Manheim Township’s Landis Run Intermediate School, who was sentenced to 37 months for possessing child pornography.
Clearly, these individuals don’t deserve their pensions. They forfeited the right to benefit from teaching when their actions rendered them wholly unfit to teach.
As Eric Epstein, coordinator of Rock the Capital, a nonpartisan voter education group in Pennsylvania, and a Central Dauphin school board member, told Geli: “We should have a zero tolerance for inappropriate contact with children. Period.”
Period.
Exclamation point.
A bill passed in the state Legislature earlier this year strips pensions from public employees (including teachers) who plead guilty or no contest to, or are convicted of, felonies or crimes punishable by more than five years of imprisonment.
But this bill (now law) — written by Republican Sen. John DiSanto of Dauphin and Perry counties — left open a glaring loophole: It applies only if offenses are related to the employee’s job.
So, as Geli reported, “if a teacher commits a crime outside the walls of a school, it’s possible his pension will stay intact.”
It might be one thing if the crime was theft. But we cannot imagine a situation in which sexual abuse of a child would not be related to a teacher’s job.
Even if a teacher sexually abuses a child in another school — or in another country, for that matter — the misconduct relates to the teacher’s job. It erases the teacher’s credibility and trustworthiness. It makes the teacher ineligible to handle the responsibilities of teaching — again, foremost among those responsibilities the protection of children.
Epstein believes, and we agree, that sexual offenses committed by teachers against children should trigger automatic pension forfeiture under Pennsylvania law.
We need to learn from our past mistakes.
Exhibit A from that sorry past: former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, who was resentenced Friday to the same 30 to 60 years levied in 2012 for sexually abusing children. In 2015, a Commonwealth Court panel restored Sandusky’s $4,900-a-month pension because he technically wasn’t a Penn State employee when he committed the crimes. The decision may have been rooted in the law, but it defied common sense.
Which is why lawmakers needed to amend the law.
Unfortunately, the portion of the original Pension Forfeiture Act that made forfeitable offenses retroactive to 1972 was cut in DiSanto’s bill.
Such retroactivity has been found in several court rulings to be unconstitutional, Geli reported.
We understand this. A contract is a contract.
But we also believe, strongly, that Pennsylvania lawmakers need to expand the circumstances in which a teacher’s offense could trigger pension forfeiture.
It should not require criminal conviction. A study funded by the National Institute of Justice found that cases of child sexual abuse “are notoriously difficult to prosecute,” in part because medical “evidence is available in less than 5% of the reported cases.”
If allegations of a sexual offense against a child are legally sufficient to trigger the loss of a teaching certificate — and revocation of that certificate passes legal review — that should be enough to also trigger pension forfeiture.
Jonathan Humma, DiSanto’s legislative director, told LNP that new legislation isn’t merited so soon after DiSanto’s bill was passed. “But it’s always something that can be revisited,” he said.
It absolutely should be revisited.
Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument of Mount Joy, a co-sponsor of DiSanto’s pension forfeiture bill, told Geli that he’s open to a conversation with local school officials about potential improvements in the law, particularly regarding retroactivity, types of forfeitable crimes and whether they should include offenses that aren’t job-related.
More consideration arguably should be placed on educators who surrender or lose their teaching certificate, he said.
“If it clearly has an impact on their public service, than I think there’s certainly an argument that can be made that the forfeiture should apply,” Aument said.
We could not agree more.
We hope Aument’s fellow lawmakers agree, too — and are moved to act.
Where the safety of Pennsylvania’s children is concerned, there can be no loopholes.