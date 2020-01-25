THE ISSUE
Kindergarten teacher Julie Reed organized a “PinkOut” assembly Jan. 17 at Baron Elementary School in Manheim for her student Makenna Linder, who faces months of chemotherapy for rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of cancer. Her classmates, dressed in pink, cheered and sang along with Makenna to girl-power anthems such as “Let it Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” and “Fight Song.”
We’ve written before about the contributions teachers make in Lancaster County classrooms, and how they frequently go above and beyond — often without being recognized.
This “PinkOut” event really touched us, and we want to again sing the praises of educators like Julie Reed who do more than teach — as essential as that is. They inspire.
In the photo above, one can see the affection between sweet Makenna and her dedicated teacher. They’re smiling at one another with genuine joy.
Makenna likely won’t forget the spirit-boosting rally Reed organized for her. Such a gesture surely matters to a little girl who’s been treated once before for cancer.
As LNP | LancasterOnline wrote in a caption describing the “PinkOut”: “Dressed in pink and clutching a stuffed unicorn, Makenna was escorted into the assembly by the Nittany Lion; she loves Penn State as much as she loves pink.”
Our Schools section regularly details how local teachers are impressively innovative. An example is the Food Truck Festival organized by seventh grade teachers Sarah Florea and Lauren Baxter at Cocalico Middle School. On Dec. 20, more than a dozen mock food trucks, made with craft paper and other art supplies, “pulled” into the school’s renovated library, with student workers offering book reviews, themed menus and real food to classmates and staff.
Students displayed their knowledge of a chosen book with signage, business cards, uniforms and food choices related to characters or plot points.
Then there’s the money many educators spend out of their own pockets to equip their classrooms.
As we noted in a September 2017 editorial, Dominique Gordon, a third-grade teacher at Fulton Elementary in Lancaster city, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli that she spends about $400 each year creating a classroom setting “that makes students feel like they’re home.”
“Some teachers can’t necessarily afford the things they do,” Gordon said, “but they do it anyway out of love for the children.”
And some teachers go even beyond this, paying out of pocket for coats, fresh fruit, sports equipment and other things their students need.
We’re not the only ones who appreciate the teachers’ good-heartedness.
Like many other schools, Garden Spot High School honors teachers with an annual free lunch. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported in its Schools section, the 2019 Garden Spot luncheon, held Dec. 13, was organized and sponsored by students in the Grassland FFA program.
FFA student officers cooked and prepared the meal, which included a baked potato bar with an assortment of toppings as well as drinks and homemade desserts. They also served the teachers.
“This may be a small, little lunch for the teachers, but it shows that all the time they spend on teaching us does not go unnoticed,” Robert Ford, a junior at Garden Spot, told LNP | LancasterOnline.
“We appreciate everything they put into their job to make sure we are ready for our future.”
Keep on doing what you do, Lancaster County teachers. Your students are noticing. And so are we.