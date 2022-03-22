THE ISSUE

As Sam Janesch and Brad Bumsted of the LNP Media Group’s watchdog publication The Caucus reported in Monday’s edition, six months after the Pennsylvania Senate took its historic step toward expense transparency — with senators' expenses now posted online — “the House is nowhere close to making the same move.” Taxpayers still must file Right-to-Know Law requests — as The Caucus did to report the story — for most of the House’s financial information. “That process can take more than a month and still might produce heavily redacted or incomplete records,” Janesch and Bumsted noted.

We understand why some state House members might be reluctant to have their expenses posted online for all to see.

If we had spent $144 in taxpayer money on a “selfie ring light with tripod stand,” as the House chief clerk did on a member’s or members’ behalf in August, we’d be embarrassed, not least because you can get a decent ring light — tripod included — for less than half that price.

We’d be even more reluctant to report the other technology-related purchases that Janesch and Bumsted found on House expense reports.

Those purchases included a 360-degree videoconferencing camera and microphone that cost $999; part of a teleprompter mirror — not even a whole one — that cost $865.41; six photo-shoot backdrops — including a green screen — that cost $4,993.06; and six Canon digital cameras that cost $14,094.

Why on Earth would lawmakers need to spend nearly $5,000 in taxpayer money on photo-shoot backdrops? Is the state Capitol rotunda not picturesque enough? Was someone unveiling a new fashion line or a new advertising campaign?

These are ridiculous sums of money. And we might never have known about them had The Caucus not filed a Right-to-Know request.

State House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Drumore Township, told The Caucus that he believes posting expense records online is “best practice” — he said he’s been doing it since 2007, when he was in his first term — and members can continue doing it individually. About 10% of the 203 House members do so now, The Caucus reported.

But Cutler also said putting every representative’s expenses online automatically would require a change in House rules, requiring a majority vote by members of the Republican-controlled chamber. And there is no proposed rules change pending.

It is laudable that Cutler has been posting his expenses online since he was a freshman lawmaker.

But he’s not a freshman anymore — he’s the House speaker, a position that affords him considerable power. He could make the aforementioned rules change a priority. We’d urge him to do this without delay.

“There’s no critical mass to get it done,” Gene Stilp, a longtime reformer and legislative critic, told The Caucus. “There’s no real effort by junior members to make sure the leaders get it done. With today’s technology it’s an easy thing to do.”

It is a very easy thing to do. Many people in the private sector are required by their employers to do it (and they must submit receipts, too). Taxpayers and voters should insist that the lawmakers who work for us adhere to the same practice. We shouldn’t have to file Right-to-Know requests to see how state House members are spending taxpayer dollars.

As one former member told The Caucus, posting expenses online would deter potential bad behavior.

It would discourage lawmakers “from doing things against the taxpayers’ interests,” former Rep. Dan Truitt, R-Chester County, told The Caucus. “They are less likely to live high off the hog if they know somebody is watching.”

While in office, Truitt tried admirably — and unfortunately, unsuccessfully — to eliminate lawmakers’ per diems, the daily expenses for food and lodging that they lamentably can claim on top of their generous salaries.

Truitt endorsed the state Senate’s approach of having the expenses posted by the Senate chief clerk’s office, which administers senators’ reimbursements.

The House has a chief clerk who could do this, too.

As Janesch and Bumsted wrote, “The Senate began posting its expenses in full each month last September, following a series of stories from The Caucus and Spotlight PA. Those stories revealed that lawmakers had spent $203 million, not including salaries and benefits, from 2017 through 2020.

“The reporting found that lawmakers spent $37 million on district offices and $20 million to outside lawyers over those four years. About $20 million went directly into lawmakers’ pockets in the form of reimbursements for meals, mileage subsidies, per diems and other expenses.”

So we’re talking about piles of taxpayer money. And we’re not comfortable with the idea of so much money being spent by House members without transparency.

As The Caucus reported, the Senate’s online reports are found on the chamber’s Right-to-Know Law webpage. They are updated monthly and now cover July 2021 through January 2022.

“They list the expenses for every senator and all employees under the chief clerk, providing the amount, the payee, the date, the person who authorized the spending and a brief description of every payment,” Janesch and Bumsted explained. “The information includes district office leases, postage, mileage and meals incurred by every senator. It also includes spending on per diems.”

The system isn’t perfect, they point out: Some spending details are absent. And there “is no easily searchable database allowing members of the public to easily look up total spending or spending by category — like the total amount a senator collected in per diems for the month.”

But it’s a vast improvement over counting on individual state House members to post their expenses online themselves. As things stand now, there’s no requirement to keep the expenses updated, or to report them uniformly.

We appreciate that state Rep. Mindy Fee, a Manheim Republican, is among the small percentage of members who post their expenses online. And we’d like to have embroidered on pillows what she told The Caucus: “Listen. It’s the people’s money. They should see how it is being spent.”

But there needs to be a system in place to ensure that the expenses of all 203 of the state House members are posted online and in a uniform way.

The late UCLA basketball coach John Wooden is said to have observed that the “true test” of someone’s character is what he or she “does when no one is watching.”

What happens when no one is watching state lawmakers is that they spend our money freely and shamelessly.

In Harrisburg, the more eyes, the better.