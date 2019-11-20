THE ISSUE
The eighth annual Extraordinary Give — a marathon of online giving — will take place from the earliest seconds of Friday until 11:59 p.m. During those 24 hours, Lancaster County residents will be able to go to ExtraGive.org and donate to one or more of 521 local nonprofit organizations. As Lancaster County Community Foundation President and CEO Sam Bressi explained in an op-ed published in this week’s Sunday LNP, donations will be augmented “by more than $500,000 of stretch pool and prize dollars, thanks to the generous support of our presenting sponsors (Rodgers & Associates and High Foundation), our premier plus sponsors (LNP | LancasterOnline and the Steinman Foundation), and all our corporate sponsors.” The day will culminate with a free, family-friendly evening concert at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
The Extraordinary Give is perfectly scheduled — a week before Thanksgiving, mere weeks before Christmas, it is an excellent kickoff to the season of giving.
As Tracy Cutler, executive vice president of the Community Foundation, noted last year, the Extraordinary Give takes place before Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
The idea is that “Lancaster puts giving first,” she said.
That’s a tradition that predates the Extraordinary Give.
In a letter to the editor published in the Lancaster New Era on Feb. 2, 1917, Herbert Hoover wrote to thank the people of Lancaster for “the magnificent work” they had done in providing help to “the children of Belgium.”
Hoover didn’t fare all that well as president — he presided over the start of the Great Depression — but the Iowa Republican was known as a humanitarian. During World War I, he worked to provide food and relief to needy European citizens and established the Commission for Relief in Belgium.
“Had I the time, I would have been glad to have gone to Lancaster to meet your citizens,” Hoover wrote in his letter to the New Era, “but, fortunately, they are of a type of American which does not need to be brought face to face with distress to have their hearts and their purses opened.”
It was true then.
It remains true now.
We know without needing to see them face to face that there are children in Lancaster County who need our help as they deal with food insecurity, developmental disability, poverty, loneliness, mental health problems, educational deficits.
We know without needing to see them face to face that there are adults who need our help as they struggle with serious illness, joblessness, homelessness, hunger, addiction.
We know there are organizations of every kind of mission — artistic, cultural, educational, historical, human rights, religious, child welfare, animal welfare, conservationist — that need our support. Libraries. Relief agencies and emergency response organizations. Schools.
The Extraordinary Give is a conduit through which we can give to those doing — to borrow from Hoover — “magnificent work.”
The first Give, in 2012, raised $1.6 million for nonprofits. Last year’s raised more than $10 million.
In past years, the minimum donation was set at $25; this year, the minimum is $10, a change aimed at widening participation in the Extraordinary Give. This makes good sense to us, and we hope the change draws more donors.
If you decide as a family on the total amount you plan to give, consider apportioning some of that total to your children for them to donate.
Trust us on this, because it’s based on our experience: Even a young child may relish being asked to choose a nonprofit to which to donate in the Extraordinary Give. You can go through the list of nonprofits on the event’s website and discuss them. Perhaps make it a family holiday tradition. Your child may enjoy it far more than the $10 you spend to fill a stocking with disposable trinkets. And both the memory of it — and lesson of it — will last longer.
The Community Foundation doesn’t take a penny of your donation, though there is a fee of 4.99% per donation to cover credit card company and technology charges. As we noted in 2017, “That this is so transparently noted on the Extraordinary Give’s FAQ webpage should be reassuring.”
There’s another thing we love about the Extraordinary Give, and that’s the energy it infuses into what otherwise would be an ordinary Friday in November.
Organizations benefiting from the Extraordinary Give will hold events from Ephrata to Quarryville, and from Elizabethtown to Lancaster city. These events — listed here — include a variety show, a whoopie pie toss, a pop-up farmers market, an open swim for dogs, happy hours (for adult humans), a campout and a tornado simulation, truly something for everyone.
The culminating block party-style event — the ExtraGive Fest, featuring live music, a DJ and food trucks — will be held at 6 p.m. at the Lancaster Marriott and Lancaster County Convention Center.
And, once again, the 14-story Griest Building in Penn Square will be illuminated by a light show.
The light show is impressive on its technical merits, but it also symbolizes, in our view, the generous spirit of this county.
May that spirit shine this Friday — and always.