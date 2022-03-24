THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported last Thursday, restaurateur Nick Barakos “spent 36 days on life support last February struggling to breathe as a COVID-19 patient.” He set a record as the COVID-19 patient who spent the longest time on a ventilator at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Grateful for his survival, Barakos recently donated $10,000 to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for the intensive care unit staff he credits with saving his life.

We’d all like to think that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

Mandatory COVID-19 mitigation measures such as mask-wearing have been dropped in many places, schools included. Most of us are eager to enjoy the warmer months unencumbered by worrying about a virus that has claimed the lives of nearly a million Americans, and more than 1,640 Lancaster County residents.

But Nick Barakos still wears a KN-95 face mask in public, and he readily engages with anyone who asks him why.

“I love it when people ask me that,” Barakos, 57, owner of Kyma Seafood Grill and Johnny’s Bar & Steakhouse in Stevens, told Brambila.

When questioned, he pulls out his cellphone to show the questioner photos of himself in the intensive care unit. One photo, shared with LNP | LancasterOnline, shows Barakos connected to a ventilator, a tube in his mouth, his face gaunt. After five weeks on a ventilator, his kidneys and liver began to shut down. At one point, his family members said, doctors gave him just a 30% chance of surviving. His older sister Vickie Saltos told Brambila that she was devastated.

Somehow, though, he survived.

“He had lost 60 pounds from his 5-foot 10-inch frame and so much muscle mass he was too weak to raise a fork to eat,” Brambila wrote. “He even needed to learn how to walk again.”

“Barakos, who has a full gym in his basement, has always been strong and healthy,” Brambila noted.

When he got infected with the novel coronavirus in early 2021, he was not yet vaccinated.

Now, he told Brambila that he mourns the loss of so many lives to COVID-19. “It’s a virus,” Barakos said. “It doesn’t discriminate. I think we could have saved a lot more lives if people had gotten vaccinated.”

He is right, of course.

So please, if you haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 — or if you’re eligible for a booster, but haven’t gotten it yet — don’t make the mistake of assuming the virus is no longer a threat.

It is true, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported Wednesday, that “COVID-19 infections in Lancaster County continued their gradual decline last week.” But, he noted, “the decrease in hospitalizations stalled.”

The number of patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 stood at 15 Tuesday. This is far from the last surge’s Jan. 12 peak of 233 patients, but it is not zero.

And this statistic reported by Evans is concerning: “As of March 18, some 60.7% of eligible Lancaster County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 48.5% of those fully vaccinated had received their booster shots.”

Those numbers are not great.

We know COVID-19 vaccination and the recommended boosters are safe and effective at keeping people out of the hospital. We know this because physicians we trust have vouched for the vaccines. Those physicians include Lancaster County geriatrician Dr. Leon Kraybill, local pediatricians Dr. Pia Fenimore and Dr. Alexandra Solosko, and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health infectious diseases specialist Dr. Joseph Kontra, as well as our own doctors and those at first-class medical schools such as Johns Hopkins.

We also know that this pandemic has had us fooled and feeling complacent before, only to bring us back to reality with a new variant and a new surge. We’ve endured the delta and omicron variants, and now are looking warily at the omicron subvariant known as BA.2.

Virologist Andrew Pekosz at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is quoted on that school’s website as saying that the omicron subvariant BA.2 “will be moving through populations that are either unvaccinated, haven’t been boosted, or haven’t been infected recently. ... There are a significant number of people who either haven’t been vaccinated or haven’t been boosted in the U.S. — and boosting is really critical for maximizing your protection.”

BA.2 is sweeping through parts of Europe. It is not believed to cause more severe disease than the original version of omicron, but it’s more infectious.

And many of us no longer are wearing masks or social distancing in public spaces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that about 35% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, and more than half of new cases in the Northeast, were caused by the BA.2 subvariant, which has been dubbed “stealth omicron.”

It’s too soon to say whether BA.2 will cause significant problems in the United States. Or whether other variants will follow.

Dr. Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease doctor, said this Monday in a Harvard Medical School media briefing, according to The Washington Post: “I think the bottom line is that we are living next to this volcano. And the volcano has not erupted recently, and that’s great. But we still don’t know when the volcano erupts, why the volcano erupts and whether the next eruption is going to be bigger or less big than the last one.”

The good news is that Americans can get free COVID-19 tests now from the federal government (see covidtests.gov).

And there are vaccines and booster doses, which will keep most of us out of the hospital even if BA.2 gains a foothold here. But only if we avail ourselves of them.

Alionso Avril, a respiratory therapist and Pulmonary Services team leader at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, wrote poignantly about Nick Barakos (without divulging his full name) in a recent LNP | LancasterOnline column.

Avril and the hospital's other respiratory therapists had spent a lot of time with Barakos, checking his ventilator at least every four hours — more often if its alarm sounded — turning his head every two hours and his whole body every 24.

“At one point,” Avril wrote, “I said to myself, ‘I am not sure if we have any chance of Nick surviving, but we might.’ It’s almost like watching a movie over and over, but the ending is not always the same. Still, you hope.”

So many did not survive. Barakos was among the lucky few to emerge from a lengthy stint on a ventilator.

Ephrata’s ICU clinical coordinator, Allison Sigman, referred to Barakos in a news release as “our miracle,” Brambila reported. And Barakos’ older sister said their family “definitely won the lottery.”

Few people win the lottery. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.