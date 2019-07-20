THE ISSUE
One of the changes that recently debuted in the Atlantic League lets the batter “steal” first base on a passed ball or wild pitch, even when it’s not strike three. The new rule was implemented as part of a three-year partnership between the independent minor league, in which the Lancaster Barnstormers play, and Major League Baseball. The changes are being tested for possible adoption by MLB.
First, we want to applaud Major League Baseball for taking the initiative to at least look at making the national pastime better.
And we’re happy to see the Atlantic League is the focus of attention as the testing laboratory for these adjustments, instead of being ignored nationally like most independent minor leagues.
In May, we wrote in an editorial about the changes announced to that point. As LNP sports writer Mike Gross wrote in a column this week, they included electronically called balls and strikes; no mound visits; a rule that pitchers must face at least three batters or end an inning; the bases being increased from 15 inches square to 18 inches; no defensive shifts; and the period between innings decreased from 2:05 to 1:45.
We called these tweaks to the game intriguing, and speculated on some of them potentially being adopted by Major League Baseball.
But that wasn’t the full story, it turns out. During last week’s Atlantic League all-star break, as Gross reported, four more changes were announced: Pitchers must step off the rubber before pickoff throws; one foul bunt with two strikes will be permitted before a strikeout is called; the check swing rule will be tweaked to be more batter-friendly; and, last but not least, there is now the opportunity to “steal” first.
Let’s just say our reaction to the final change on this list isn’t to use the word “intriguing.”
We’re not sure where the idea came from, but it never should have seen the light of day.
The poor Barnstormers. They’re already enduring a tough season, only to now “enjoy” the distinction of being the first team to give up a steal of first base in Atlantic League history.
It happened a week ago, when the Barnstormers were at Southern Maryland. An 0-1 pitch to Blue Crabs’ outfielder Tony Thomas skipped to the backstop and the batter took off for first, making it easily.
We agree with Houston Astros Manager A.J. Hinch, who told the Houston Chronicle that he wasn’t onboard with the change.
“It’s not really baseball,” he said.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs pitcher Mat Latos, who played in the majors from 2009 to 2017, said the rule is biased toward batters.
“I will have to disagree with the passed ball rule,” Latos told the York Dispatch. “To me, now the hitter doesn’t have to earn their at-bat, but we still have to earn our pitches. If that’s the case, then if the guy steps out of the batter’s box with both feet, they should automatically call him out.”
“They need to leave baseball the way baseball has been for 100 years and just let us play,” Latos said. “I think they’re trying a little too hard.”
We think Latos hit the nail on the head. Though we’re not purists who stalwartly believe the game should never be tweaked (after all, we have gotten used to the designated hitter), the “steal first” rule is definitely a case of “trying a little too hard” to jazz up baseball.
Morgan Sword, senior vice president of league economics and operations at Major League Baseball, told the Dispatch that the hope is for the “stealing first” rule to lead to more balls in play. Sword outlined the logic this way: “Our competition committee endorsed the idea that allowing batters to run on wild pitches might force pitchers to throw more in the strike zone, throw more hittable pitches and create more contact. We also think it creates an exciting play for fans.”
And, yes, Major League Baseball is quite aware of the criticism.
“We’re sensitive to that,” Sword said. “With these rule changes, we’ve tried very hard to stay within the framework of baseball tradition and history. We appreciate that there is a limit to where it stops being baseball. That’s a subjective decision, and we think we’re still on the right side of it, but I totally understand the hesitance.”
We’re glad the higher ups in Major League Baseball “understand the hesitance.” We just hope they don’t forget it.