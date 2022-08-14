THE ISSUE

“The losing candidate in a Lancaster County state Senate primary filed a records request to review every mail-in ballot envelope returned by voters for the May 17 election — a request that consumed weeks of staff time to fulfill,” LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported Wednesday. “The request took staff ‘several weeks’ to complete, as they worked in rotation to ‘not get burnt out’ as they redacted signatures, addresses and voters’ unique ID numbers from about 22,000 envelopes, said Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk of elections. The candidate, Mike Miller of Ephrata, lost the GOP primary in the 36th Senate District to the incumbent, Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield.” As of early Friday afternoon, Mike Miller had not visited the county building to review the records he requested, according to Christa Miller, who is not related to the candidate.

This appears to be a twisted game to some people, Mike Miller included.

Make a complicated records request; tie up the resources of county employees; and then ghost the government office you’ve just sent on a wild goose chase.

Extra points if you can loudly and falsely suggest that something nefarious happened in an election in which you were involved before quietly failing to collect the ample evidence proving you wrong.

Democracy isn’t a game. Hardworking county employees shouldn’t be used as pawns.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker reported, the redacted envelopes requested by Mike Miller “fill roughly 10 double-wide file boxes, which together take up half of one room in the elections office. ... The work was completed at the end of July, Christa Miller said, adding that the only information that remains visible on the envelopes is the voter’s name and the date the voter signed it.”

Mike Miller did not respond to an email from Walker seeking comment. Clearly afraid of any kind of accountability, Mike Miller has refused to speak with LNP | LancasterOnline in the past, too.

Tammy Patrick, a senior adviser to the elections program at Democracy Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit seeking to improve the democratic process, told Walker that these time-consuming records requests have become a common tactic among election deniers. Those deniers continue to insist that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, even though Trump-appointed judges, Trump’s former cybersecurity chief and the U.S. attorney general under Trump all have confirmed it was not.

Noted Walker: “Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on threats facing election workers, in which several election directors from around the country testified they had been receiving similar requests.”

“I’ve had people say they are working 9-5 fulfilling (records) requests and 5-9 preparing for the election,” Patrick told Walker. “It’s a challenge because (the public) relies on (records) requests, but it can be an incredibly labor-intensive process.”

The news organization Reuters also reported earlier this month that public records requests by Donald Trump supporters are “overwhelming staffs that oversee elections in some jurisdictions, fueling baseless voter-fraud allegations and raising concerns about the inadvertent release of information that could be used to hack voting systems.”

Records requests to many of the nation’s 8,800 election offices have become “voluminous and daunting” since the 2020 election, Kim Wyman, head of election security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told Reuters.

Ryan Macias, an election security consultant for that federal agency, compared the records request deluge to a denial-of-service cyberattack, in which hackers attempt to overwhelm a network with internet traffic. He said it was creating potential security risks for already stressed elections officials.

Sowing chaos seems to be a favored ploy of extreme Trump supporters such as Mike Miller.

As Walker noted, “Mike Miller was the lead volunteer and organizer of an Audit the Vote PA canvass of Lancaster County addresses last August and September. The group claims that it found enough evidence of election anomalies to call into question Biden’s victory, but a close examination of the canvass data showed significant flaws in the project.”

That’s putting it mildly.

That Audit the Vote PA canvassing project was an utter sham — a circus act staged by an extremist and antidemocratic group working to perpetuate the Big Lie and undermine voters’ trust in elections.

After Mike Miller lost by a 20-point margin to Aument in the Republican state Senate primary in May, Audit the Vote PA sought — unsuccessfully — to initiate a hand-recount of the race. The attempt would have been laughable had it not been so dangerous for our democracy. Frivolous recounts must not become the new post-election norm in the United States.

This is supposed to be a nation in which power is transferred peacefully — not a nation of sore losers who whine without cause, undermining faith in the democratic process. We keep hoping that Republicans who know better someday will stop feeding the narrative that our elections cannot be trusted.

Mike Miller obviously isn’t one of those Republicans. (One measure of the man: He spoke at protests outside of state House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s home and office in late December 2020 aimed at pressuring Cutler into using his power to overturn Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election results.)

In requesting to examine 22,000 ballot envelopes for no good reason, Miller abused the state’s Right-to-Know Law, which has enabled citizens and news organizations to shed light on government’s use of taxpayer dollars and on the conduct — and misconduct — of elected officials.

For someone who claims to be a conservative, Miller likely has squandered thousands of dollars’ worth of taxpayer money on his false claim of election fraud.

We strongly believe that citizens and news organizations shouldn’t have to pay to access public records; they are public documents, after all, and charging for access to them would mean fewer people ever would see them. This inevitably would lead to less scrutiny of government.

Mike Miller, and vexatious records-seekers like him who make burdensome requests driven by blatantly spurious intent, make the task of meeting legitimate records requests more difficult.

Public officials are bound by the Right-to-Know Law because citizens are owed open and transparent government.

Mike Miller wasn’t seeking transparency — he was seeking to sow chaos in service of a lie, because he was miffed that he lost an election.

Sound familiar?