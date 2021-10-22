THE ISSUE: The state Department of Environmental Protection recently ordered Warwick Township's Alvin and Naomi King “to demolish a concrete crossing over Cocalico Creek that killed one canoeist and nearly drowned at least two other people since 1991,” Ad Crable reported in his outdoors column in last weekend’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. The order came approximately three months after an earlier column by Crable detailed the longstanding safety concerns surrounding the structure. “The department has determined that the multiple-pipe stream crossing at the site does not render navigation in Cocalico Creek reasonably free, easy and unobstructed,” the state order noted.

This is the right decision by the state — finally — and we welcome it.

Crable’s reporting this year has detailed the unacceptable and ongoing public safety hazard that the King family’s farm crossing creates for those using the Cocalico Creek between Warwick and West Earl townships and even, in at least one instance, hunters.

The crossing is a low-lying concrete bridge about 1,000 feet from where the creek meets the Conestoga River. It was “built without a required safety and environmental permit in 1991 so a farmer could have easier access to fields on either side of the creek,” Crable wrote earlier this year. The Kings later obtained a permit from the state DEP.

We’re sympathetic to farmers who struggle to access fields that are divided by waterways or other natural barriers. But solutions to those problems cannot endanger the public. And that’s what this crossing has done.

In 1994, “15-year-old Jonathan Lapp, of Akron, drowned when he and a friend were flipped in high water from their canoe by the crossing’s hydraulics and were sucked into separate drainage pipes. ... Lapp’s companion was flushed through and survived. ... But Lapp became trapped by debris clogging the culvert,” Crable wrote in June. It took rescuers six hours to recover Lapp’s body.

That fatal incident was not the only harrowing episode involving the crossing.

In late May, Tom Stauffer, of Lititz, witnessed a young family friend and his kayak get sucked into a submerged metal tube running through the crossing. “The helpless 25-year-old Lititz paddler (was) flushed underwater in a harrowing journey through 20 feet of metal drainage pipe,” Crable wrote. “Somehow, the paddler was swept under the stuck kayak and shot out the other side even though a thick stick blocked the exit.”

We can hardly fathom how terrifying that must have been. It’s miraculous, perhaps, that the crossing didn’t claim another victim on that day.

And there’s more. Crable wrote last weekend that his June column led to him being contacted about another incident.

“My son and a hunting buddy found trouble at this crossing some years ago,” Phil Kochel of Stevens wrote to Crable. “While duck hunting, with permission, they attempted to cross this obstruction, on foot, with some water flowing over the top. My son’s friend slipped and stepped off the upstream side of the crossing. My son was able to pull his friend out of the suction vortex. ... I credited him for his quick, lifesaving reaction.”

Imagine the potentially awful outcome if they hadn't been hunting as a pair.

In our June 29 editorial, we wrote, “The state permit issued to Alvin King in 1992 … must be revoked and the crossing must be removed. State officials failed Jonathan Lapp by allowing the deadly crossing to remain in place nearly three decades ago. They must not fail to act now.”

The state DEP indeed revoked the permit for the crossing on Sept. 23 and gave the family 60 days to remove it. This was part of the reasoning in the order: “The Kings’ failure to maintain the crossing, the allowance of debris to accumulate in this crossing, and the unreasonable obstruction that the multiple-pipe crossing creates constitutes a significant threat to public safety.”

That’s correct. And it should have been the state’s assessment of the Cocalico Creek crossing three decades ago, when it wrongly, in the view of this editorial board and others, issued a permit to the Kings after the crossing was already built.

We are dismayed that the King family plans to appeal the state DEP order.

“We’re going to try to keep it there if we can,” Leon King, son of Alvin and Naomi King, told Crable. Leon King now owns the crossing, though the revoked permit is not in his name, Crable reported.

Leon King stressed that the crossing is crucial for getting farm machinery across Cocalico Creek to the family's crop fields. Without its availability, machinery must be driven 3 miles to access the fields. Leon King told Crable that the family tries not to use state roads because motorists get angry about having to slow down behind farm vehicles.

“What are we supposed to do?” Leon King asked. “People don’t realize that we farmers are the ones that supply food in the stores.”

As stated earlier, we understand the myriad challenges those who run farms are up against. Farmers here and across the nation are the unheralded folks who put food on our tables, often by working from dawn to dusk (and sometimes far beyond that).

But safety absolutely must come first in any measures that are undertaken for greater farm efficiency and productivity.

That did not happen with this crossing.

So we especially didn’t have any sympathy for Leon King when he callously told Crable that if those using Cocalico Creek “can’t watch out for what’s ahead of them, they shouldn’t even be on the water.”

No, it's the low-slung, deadly concrete crossing that shouldn’t be on the water.

K. Derek Pritts, a now-retired waterways conservation officer who was on the scene at the Lapp tragedy in 1994, was correct when he called the bridge “the perfect killing machine.”

It’s long past time for that machine to be demolished.