THE ISSUE

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported Wednesday that the Pennsylvania Department of Health will not provide the public with data on COVID-19 cases by school district. “We cannot comment on specific cases or clusters of cases,” Health Department spokesperson Nate Wardle said in an email. Wardle said the Health and Education departments would work closely to ensure that cases are identified and thoroughly investigated. “After public health staff complete the thorough case investigation,” Wardle said, “they will start contact tracing to ensure all those who came in contact, including the school if applicable, and should be notified, are notified.”

To slightly paraphrase one commenter on LNP | LancasterOnline, we’re six months into this pandemic and it still feels like we’re flying blind.

That’s so true.

And so frustrating.

Frustrating because some of the blinders being forced upon us are unnecessary and dangerous to public safety.

There is some “fog of war” regarding COVID-19 that we must accept. We don’t know when we’ll have a safe and effective vaccine. Or what all of the long-term effects are for those who test positive for the disease.

But there are areas in which we unnecessarily create an artificial “fog of war” and make our decision-making more challenging than it ought to be amid an ongoing health crisis.

“People need accurate information in order to make sound decisions for their safety and their families’ safety.”

We wrote that in Thursday’s editorial about President Donald Trump’s failure to be honest with the American people about the seriousness of the COVID-19 threat.

It is a statement that applies to many elected officials and institutions.

We need accurate information on COVID-19 from the Trump administration.

And from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And from our local health care systems.

And — as we keep urging — from the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health.

Yet we learned this week of another artificial roadblock to seeing COVID-19 data in Pennsylvania. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Geli summarized Wednesday: “The state is not releasing the number of cases by school district in Pennsylvania, leaving each school district to decide whether the community should know about a student or employee testing positive for COVID-19, and schools might not be notified in some cases.”

That last part is especially maddening: Schools might not be notified in some cases.

We went through the debate over how schools should educate students this fall. Whether it should be fully in person, the hybrid model or fully remote. We agreed on these points, at least: There is no perfect solution, and most people are doing the best they can during incredibly trying times.

But for state health officials to keep working actively against the needs of communities when it comes to COVID-19 transparency is unconscionable. It represents a failure to serve local administrators, educators and parents — and, most of all, schoolchildren.

The reason cited by state officials will sound like a broken record. (Something is broken, anyway.)

The state, according to Geli, is citing 1955’s Disease Prevention and Control Act, which, under its interpretation, gives the health department broad authority to keep reports of contagious diseases confidential. It was originally written to protect individual privacy when syphilis was a wider problem in the commonwealth.

Now the law is being abused.

April Hutcheson, a state Department of Health spokesperson, explained to Geli that the decision not to release school district data was partially out of concern that, in districts with a small number of cases, it might be easy to identify those who are infected.

We find that argument to be incredibly weak. A key purpose of the 1955 law was to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. And it explicitly stated that the release of information toward achieving that purpose is an exception to the nondisclosure language. It is reasonable, urgent in fact, to come to the conclusion that the act demands greater disclosure, not less.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, essentially agrees.

"Raw numbers, such as a total number of cases in a particular school district, should be provided as soon as possible,” Melewsky told Geli in an email. “Districtwide data does not identify specific cases or clusters of cases.”

Further, Melewsky said greater transparency by the state would help to “discourage the spread of misinformation.”

Fighting misinformation has, frustratingly, been half the battle during this health crisis. Transparency is vital. Especially when it involves parents who are concerned about their children and educators who must worry 24/7 about their own health and families.

Last month, we criticized the state over its failure to provide requested information about the state’s dealings with nursing homes, which have been at the deadly epicenter of the pandemic in Pennsylvania.

Again, it’s a public safety issue.

And again, state officials pointed to the 1955 law as their shield.

Terry Mutchler, who was the founding director of Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records, sees a flaw in that reasoning.

“I think a lot of people read the statute, see the word confidential, and call it a day,” Mutchler told Spotlight PA last month. “But based on the actual language of the law itself, coupled with previous case law, there is substantial room for the department to err on the side of transparency.”

That approach should apply to district-by-district data on COVID-19, too.

The state is erring there, and it's not on the side of transparency.

We should demand — in the name of school safety — more openness.

Accurate and timely information is everything right now.