There are 360 seasonal farm labor camps in Pennsylvania that house about 4,300 workers. Last week, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding released a list of guidelines that farmers housing domestic, migrant and temporary guest H2A workers should follow to better protect their workers’ health during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro noted, there is no official enforcement of the guidelines. Nor is any financial support coming from the state to help with their implementation.

The state waited until last week — more than a month into the COVID-19 crisis — to issue this health guidance to Pennsylvania farmers. But agribusiness owners already were aware of the need to beef up worker safety measures.

Liam Migdail of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, an industry group representing 23,000 farm families, told LNP | LancasterOnline that the bureau has been sharing health guidance with its members since shortly after the novel coronavirus was first discovered in the United States in late January.

“Farmers have been taking special precautions to prioritize the health and safety of their workers,” Migdail said.

And a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau told Spotlight PA's Cynthia Fernandez that farmers already had begun limiting personal interactions, spreading out laborers when they’re working, increasing the availability of handwashing stations, delivering meals, and providing educational materials. (Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; LNP Media Group is among its partners.)

Farmers are part of the heart of Lancaster County and much of Pennsylvania. And the best employers of seasonal workers know that the success of their operation, especially in these difficult times, hinges on keeping the workforce healthy and limiting opportunities for the coronavirus to spread.

That said, we believe in the necessity for credible oversight of farm laborers, who are often among the most vulnerable members of society. The reporting by Sauro and Fernandez pointed to some areas of concern we hope the state can resolve moving forward.

The health guidelines the state Department of Agriculture sent to farmers last week include these “necessary provisions”:

— Have a minimum of 6 feet between beds.

— Provide workers with cloth masks to wear while in housing areas.

— Ensure bathrooms and sinks are well-stocked with soap and towels for adequate handwashing.

— Clean and sanitize high-contact surfaces on a routine basis.

— Ensure cleaning and sanitizing supplies are available in all living quarters and work sites.

Another state guideline, Sauro notes, is that “farm owners also should prepare to pay the wages of seasonal workers who have to take COVID-19-related sick leave.” We strongly agree with that.

These guidelines are commonsense health measures; some were even common sense before the time of COVID-19.

But it’s the word guidelines that is the problem.

These state guidelines have no teeth.

Spotlight PA’s Fernandez lays it out clearly: “Pennsylvania is failing to adequately protect migrant farmworkers from the coronavirus, an issue that will become more critical as orchards and farms ramp up efforts to recruit laborers in the coming months, experts and advocates said.”

What good are guidelines about beds, sinks and other measures without inspection and enforcement?

“I think the reality of lots of these things is they’re going to get worse before they get better,” Arthur Read, an attorney with Justice at Work, a nonprofit that represents low-wage immigrant workers, told Spotlight PA. “It is more likely than not going to be overcrowded if somebody doesn’t set up new requirements.”

Requirements, not guidelines.

Protecting the health of seasonal farm workers isn’t just the morally right thing to do. It makes sense for society as a whole.

An agribusiness that doesn’t adhere to health requirements for its workers is more likely to experience an outbreak of COVID-19 and possibly be forced to shut down, further tightening local or national food supplies.

State Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers explained to Spotlight PA that inspections of farm labor camps are announced and triggered only if a worker files a complaint.

“That’s a normal procedure. No one is sitting on a farm on a daily basis watching how the farming is managed,” Powers said.

The state must be more proactive than that.

We’re not asking for someone from the state to be “sitting on a farm,” but we also think it’s unrealistic to wait for a worker to file a complaint. Too much is at stake.

The state’s “normal procedure” should adjust to the “new normal” we are all living in. We need a system of unannounced inspections; they don’t need to be overly frequent or intrusive, but agribusiness owners should know they could be subject to inspection regarding their workers’ health and living conditions at any time.

That would have teeth.

We have faith that most farmers who employ seasonal workers are focused on worker safety and are already ahead of the curve in helping us flatten the curve.

But faith isn’t the same as oversight.

Many farm laborers have limited access to outside health care and educational materials about the novel coronavirus. They might not speak English. Some are foreign workers who have been granted temporary permission to be in the U.S. There can be a lot of anxiety associated with that status.

The workers are part of a vulnerable group that would be unlikely to advocate for themselves, raise a hand with a question, or file a complaint to the state.

Yet they are doing crucial work that helps to put food on tables.

They deserve all the protections and oversight that workers in other American industries receive.