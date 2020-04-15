THE ISSUE

The COVID-19 outbreak in Pennsylvania “could cost the state budget upwards of $4 billion, and Gov. Tom Wolf has taken action to cut spending, laying off more than 2,500 employees, halting paychecks for another 14,000 workers, and freezing all but essential hiring and department purchases,” reported Brad Bumsted of The Caucus and Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA last week. But the Republican-led Legislature, they noted, has taken an different approach. The Caucus is an LNP Media Group watchdog publication focusing on state government. Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; LNP Media Group is among its partners.

While other parts of state government squarely face the stark realities posed by COVID-19, it “has been largely business as usual” for the General Assembly, Bumsted and Couloumbis wrote.

Instead of cutting costs during this public health emergency, the 253-member Legislature — “one of the largest and highest-paid in the country, spending $360 million each year in addition to holding $172 million in reserves — has so far taken few steps to cut expenses or offer up money of its own during the crisis,” they reported.

We wish we could say we’re surprised. We’re a little shocked at the cluelessness. But not really surprised.

According to The Caucus/Spotlight PA story, “Senate Republicans recently hired Charles Zogby, a one-time top aide to two former GOP governors, at an annual salary of $110,000 to be a special assistant on budget issues.”

We have some free budget advice for lawmakers: Stop spending money.

“It’s a little tone-deaf,” said Christopher Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College.

More than a little.

As Bumsted and Couloumbis reported, Zogby will analyze the impact of the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus legislation. But the state Senate Appropriations Committee already employs budget analysts and others who examine the fiscal impact of legislation. And the Independent Fiscal Office’s reason for being is to analyze the state’s finances.

“It seems you could use them for budget projections,” Wes Leckrone, a political science professor at Widener University, told Bumsted and Couloumbis.

But that would make too much sense, using the Legislature’s existing resources, when you can give a plum job with a $110,000 salary to a politically connected partisan.

A looming tsunami

We found this aspect of The Caucus/Spotlight PA story to be even more troubling: Neither the state House nor the Senate has offered to put any of the money it has in reserves toward next year’s state budget, which is certain to be severely strained.

The Legislature’s reserve fund can be used for any purpose, Bumsted and Couloumbis reported. And it’s “large enough that it could fund the individual budgets of several state departments — including the Department of Health, a critical agency at the center of the coronavirus response — for an entire year.”

But the Legislature is clinging to its reserves with the single-minded ferocity of a shopper grabbing for the last roll of toilet paper at a grocery store.

Meanwhile, it’s not just raining in Pennsylvania. There’s a tsunami of costs heading straight for next year’s state ledgers, with diminished revenues to take care of the damage that’s being wrought by COVID-19.

Given that workers are forgoing paychecks, small business owners are worrying about insolvency, and health care employees and other essential workers are risking their lives, lawmakers ought to be making some monetary sacrifices.

But apparently they’re not.

On the taxpayer dime

According to The Caucus and Spotlight PA, lawmakers still are permitted to claim mileage and per diems (payments for daily expenses).

During a pandemic.

When most state government offices are closed.

And when both chambers of the Legislature have passed temporary rules allowing lawmakers to meet and vote remotely.

As The Caucus/Spotlight PA story reminds us, lawmakers “are paid more than $90,000 a year, with leadership earning up to $141,000. In addition to that, they are allowed to collect $178 in per diems when they travel to the Capitol for voting sessions or committee meetings, without needing to provide receipts.”

“Legislators also have access to state-paid vehicles, and if they opt to drive their own car, they can collect 57 cents per-mile reimbursement.”

Mike Straub, spokesperson for Republican House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, said fewer than half of the House members have chosen to come to Harrisburg for votes, though legislative officials acknowledged they would be eligible to collect per diems if they did.

“Those members are fulfilling their duties on behalf of their constituents to represent their constituents on the floor, or in committee proceedings,” Straub told Spotlight PA and The Caucus.

And what are we getting for our money?

House debate

The state House spent hours Tuesday debating Senate Bill 613, which would compel the state to adopt federal guidance about how to define essential workers. It also would allow businesses to open if they complied with federal guidelines on mitigating exposure to COVID-19. How their compliance would be ensured is not detailed in the bill. It passed Tuesday with only Republican support.

A Wolf spokesperson told reporters the governor would look at the legislation when it gets to his desk. But last week, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine implored lawmakers to vote against it, asserting that reopening businesses prematurely would lead to more COVID-19 infections in the commonwealth. If the governor vetoes SB 613, its passage will have been a meaningless exercise.

When the time comes for Pennsylvania to reopen businesses, we hope decisions are guided by data and medical science.

We’re just not there yet.

As of Tuesday, the commonwealth had 25,345 cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. Lancaster County had 865 cases.

Just a week ago, Pennsylvania had 16,239 cases of COVID-19, with 561 of them in Lancaster County. The rates of COVID-19 infection may be slowing, but public health experts say that’s because of the strict social distancing measures and shutdowns that have been put in place.

Republican lawmakers understandably are angry because Gov. Wolf, a Democrat, mishandled the waiver process by which businesses could apply to reopen during the COVID-19 crisis. The process was marred by a lack of transparency.

They want the commonwealth to follow federal guidelines on reopening businesses. At the same time, they’re complaining about Wolf working with other governors on a regional plan to restart the economy.

So they assert that Pennsylvania should be guided by its own interests, not those of other states. But they also want Pennsylvania’s path to be determined by federal guidelines.

We find this confusing.

Instead of pushing legislation that may not be viable, perhaps lawmakers ought to devote their energies to belt-tightening in this time of crisis.

If they can’t get their priorities straight during a pandemic, maybe we, the citizens of Pennsylvania, ought to reconsider the wisdom of funding a full-time Legislature that’s among the most expensive in the United States.