THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick wrote Wednesday for Spotlight PA, “The same Pennsylvania lawmakers who prided themselves on coming together to make $50 million available to health care systems spent Tuesday sparring over Gov. Tom Wolf’s business shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.” Republicans, she reported, are pushing a plan that would “give lawmakers a greater say in how to reopen the economy.”

We believe Gov. Wolf, a Democrat, should have been clearer in his messaging about business shutdowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The confusion could be blamed on the fog of war, but when people’s livelihoods are at stake, clarity is paramount.

And the waiver process by which businesses may apply to reopen during the COVID-19 crisis has been anything but transparent — a disappointment, given that Wolf has made transparency a central tenet of his administration.

That said, we have some serious reservations about what Republican lawmakers are seeking to do in Harrisburg.

We support their aim to take advantage of historically low interest rates to cover state budget shortfalls, which are being worsened by the COVID-19 crisis and the accompanying economic slowdown. This public health emergency is going to leave the commonwealth with a great many needs and decreased revenue with which to meet them.

We just urge the government agencies that spend borrowed money to be transparent (there’s that word again) about that spending.

We had hoped that this unprecedented crisis was uniting Republicans and Democrats in Harrisburg.

Our hopes have been dashed, yet again. Our email inboxes and Twitter news feeds are filled with partisan attacks from both sides of the aisle sparked by the partisan bickering that occurred Tuesday in the state House of Representatives.

The bickering erupted during the House debate over Senate Bill 327, which would create a COVID-19 recovery task force involving all three branches of government. It would give lawmakers a greater role in addressing the pandemic-spurred economic shutdown. This doesn’t seem unreasonable.

We are more concerned about Senate Bill 613, which would, as McGoldrick explained, “compel the state to adopt federal guidance about what is an essential and nonessential business.”

“Republicans see the bill as necessary to remove confusion around which businesses are allowed to open and to check the extraordinary powers Wolf was given under a March 6 emergency declaration,” McGoldrick wrote.

In the debate over the task force bill, Republican House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, made the sensible point that the three branches of government should work together to plan for economic recovery in the commonwealth.

It was this particular Cutler remark that alarmed us: “This false choice of we can only be healthy or the economy will be destroyed is not true.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This is what is false: the notion that we have a choice at all.

It would be great to relieve the suffering of small business owners, who now are seeing years of hard work circling the drain. But it is too soon to allow Pennsylvania businesses to reopen quickly on a large scale, which seems to be the aim of some Republican lawmakers.

It is true that, as Cutler pointed out Tuesday, it is unfair that some small businesses — like garden centers — are shut during planting season, while big-box stores offering similar products remain in operation because they sell supplies deemed essential.

These kinds of inequities ought to be addressed. But they should be addressed with a scalpel, not the sledgehammer that is SB 613. The commonwealth’s way forward in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis should be guided by science, not politics.

And Pennsylvania should be able to tailor its pandemic response to the commonwealth’s particular circumstances — not be subject to federal guidelines detailing what workers are deemed essential.

“There is no doubt that this legislation (SB 613) would lead to more Pennsylvanians infected with COVID-19, as it undermines the integrity and effectiveness of the Commonwealth’s collective response to this novel coronavirus,” wrote state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine in a letter earlier this week to the state Legislature.

She noted that the peak of COVID-19 infection hadn’t yet been reached in Pennsylvania, and that the next few weeks are expected to be difficult ones for the commonwealth.

“The only way to shorten the length of time we need to weather these conditions is through aggressive social distancing,” she wrote. “Encouraging increased social movement of Pennsylvanians at this time by reopening a significant amount of businesses would be reckless and irresponsible.”

We agree with her.

As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania had 16,239 cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. Of these, 561 are in Lancaster County. There have been 310 deaths in the state. County Coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni said that Lancaster County has seen 29 deaths.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials — who represent this county’s largest hospital system — told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Heather Stauffer last week that COVID-19 cases may not peak here until at least mid-May.

The idea that we might need to delay a return to normal life for weeks, even months, is hard to swallow. But all of the sacrifices Pennsylvanians have made will be for naught if we return prematurely to business as usual and get hit with another wave of COVID-19 infections.

What we need before such a return can be green-lighted is for testing to be more widespread; for our hospitals to be fully stocked with personal protective equipment, ventilators and personnel; and for data that confirms that some people safely can go back to work.

Bottom line: The assessment as to when social distancing measures can be relaxed should be guided by public health officials.

As one such official, Dr. Levine, wrote to lawmakers, “Before we can save livelihoods, we need to save lives.”