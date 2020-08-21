THE ISSUE

“With Gov. Tom Wolf’s moratorium on evictions set to expire at the end of the month and a $150 million state program for struggling tenants only serving a small fraction of applicants since its launch, advocates are bracing for a potential ‘wave’ of evictions,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko wrote this week. Adding to the concern for renters is the uncertainty surrounding the extension of enhanced unemployment benefits, the debate over which is still playing out at the state and federal levels. “It could be a very serious crisis,” James Orgass, an attorney with MidPenn Legal Services in Lancaster, told Meko.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it terrible financial repercussions for many families and small businesses. But it would be difficult for many of us to imagine the levels of dread and the sleepless nights for those renters who fear eviction and uncertain futures through little fault of their own.

Steve Noggle was evicted from his apartment in Annville, Lebanon County, earlier this month, The New York Times reported. He had lost his restaurant job four months earlier — an all-too-familiar story for many — and found himself sleeping on his sister’s couch after the eviction.

“I don’t like having to be here, it’s a burden on everybody, especially because I can’t contribute anything financially,” Noggle told the Times. “I’m just hoping I can get a job as soon as possible.”

And Noggle might be considered one of the more fortunate ones — he had someone who could offer him a couch.

Consider the gut-wrenching angst for parents facing eviction and not knowing if they’ll be able to keep their children safe and dry.

During this health crisis few could have anticipated, government agencies have done a generally fair job thus far of preventing mass evictions that would hurt families and weaken our communities. But we’ve reached another crucial moment — a pinch point — in Pennsylvania, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Meko detailed. And there are actions we hope lawmakers take as soon as possible to head off a bigger disaster.

To start, we urge the governor to extend the moratorium beyond Aug. 31 for evictions in which the tenant has a proven COVID-19-based hardship. Compassion and common sense make such an extension the most logical choice in this ongoing emergency.

An extension of at least a month would allow Wolf administration officials and lawmakers in Harrisburg to work together — something we desperately need more of — to improve the program that we hope will eventually guide the state away from the need for a moratorium on evictions.

That initiative is the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency Rent Relief Program. Meko showed how it’s moving too slowly, with September right around the corner.

“In Lancaster County, for example, 256 applications have been submitted to the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which administers the state funds,” Meko wrote. “Forty of those have been approved for assistance, with 19 households receiving help with rent totaling $52,774 as of (last) Thursday.”

Those numbers are not sufficient, given that there have been 256 applications. The system of providing relief must be streamlined for those who qualify based on their unemployment status or other loss of income. Because, even after a tenant qualifies, “receiving the actual funds gets complicated because landlords have to then separately agree to be a part of the program and submit their own applications,” Meko notes.

But landlords can be averse to agreeing, because the monthly payment to them is capped by the state at $750. The landlord must accept that figure as whole payment and cannot ask the tenant to pay the difference.

The $750 figure, though, is out of step with the reality of apartment costs here and elsewhere in Pennsylvania. According to the Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessness, the average rent in Lancaster County is $834. And the fair-market rate for a two-bedroom apartment in the county is $1,021, said Justin Eby, deputy executive director of Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority.

Without a higher payment from the state, landlords — who of course have their own bills to pay and property maintenance costs — might not be inclined to take part in the Rent Relief Program and might instead wait until they can begin evictions and seek new tenants.

If the payment dollar figure to landlords can be raised somewhat, then the urgency to keep extending the eviction moratorium may lessen. Others agree with that approach.

“Both the state and county housing agencies have been advocating for amendments of the state CARES Act that established the program,” Meko reported. “They’re asking to lift the $750 limit in favor of an amount that mirrors fair market rent.”

Advocates would also like to see the Rent Relief Program’s deadline extended from the end of September to the end of October, which we find reasonable.

We hope lawmakers can strive to find a better balance to help tenants, landlords and by extension our communities during this unprecedented crisis.

“Spokespersons for Wolf and House Speaker Rep. Bryan Cutler said they are in discussions with groups across the state about changes to the program,” Meko reported.

That’s encouraging, but action will be necessary soon, with the end of the eviction moratorium looming. Extending it through September should give the Wolf administration and the General Assembly the time they need, though they must still work quickly.

More people on the streets or in shelters — or even on the couches of family members — could worsen the COVID-19 situation here. Lawmakers can’t let that happen.