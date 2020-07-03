THE ISSUE

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be fewer fireworks shows and Fourth of July celebrations around Lancaster County this year. LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller reported that events slated for Long’s Park, Ephrata and East Petersburg are among those that will not be held. These cancellations, combined with the widespread availability of consumer-grade fireworks, have led to a situation in which neighborhoods across Lancaster County and the nation have been host to nightly ear-splitting explosions.

Bam! BOOM!

Pop-pop-pop!

Another round of fireworks goes off somewhere outside the house. We are jolted from our chairs at the shock, and then we settle back down — resignedly, but with another flare of anger. Because it just keeps happening. Another night, another set of pyrotechnic explosions on the streets where we live, walk and play.

It must stop.

This isn’t a case of being wet blankets who don’t enjoy a little fun.

Let us count the myriad problems with fireworks being set off in our neighborhoods.

— Many detonations are simply against the law. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, fireworks “cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.” Most neighborhoods, by definition, are full of occupied structures. And we suspect that most fireworks don’t come close to meeting the requirement of there being no building for 150 feet in any direction.

— Fireworks can be very dangerous. In recent days, there have been fatal incidents in Scranton and the Lehigh Valley. If you have an extremely strong stomach — or if you want to provide a chilling cautionary tale to a loved one who enjoys setting off fireworks — Google “fireworks hand injuries.” Or ask an emergency room physician how much he or she dreads the Fourth of July. Fireworks also can cause devastating blazes; at particular risk is Lancaster city, with its dense neighborhoods, wooden porches and rubber roofs.

— The sudden and deafening explosions from fireworks cause extreme stress for many. That can include, as The Philadelphia Inquirer noted this week in an editorial, “children on the autism spectrum, military veterans with PTSD, senior citizens, and sick people.” And, frankly, the COVID-19 pandemic has left most of us with frayed nerves. Explosions outside our homes are something we don’t need. (And hospitals really don’t need us visiting their emergency departments.)

— The stress extends to the animal kingdom. Fireworks can be awful for our beloved pets, especially dogs. Also victimized are birds living in residential areas; they can be killed, sickened by smoke or driven permanently from their nests.

— Finally, and this is no small matter: Let us think of all the health care workers, first responders and essential workers who live among us and need their sleep during this ongoing health crisis. They deserve better than the big booms outside their windows.

Are those enough reasons?

It’s frustrating we have arrived at this point in Pennsylvania, and our lawmakers in Harrisburg are to blame. A 2017 law (tucked away inside a larger revenue package) allowed consumer-grade fireworks to be sold and set off. Before that change, Pennsylvanians were only allowed to legally buy novelty fireworks such as sparklers and smoke bombs.

Remember those quieter days?

The 2017 change brought millions to the state’s coffers (fireworks are taxed at a 12% rate beyond the standard sales tax), but at what cost to our safety, stress levels and eardrums?

There are laws regulating the use of consumer-grade fireworks, such as the 150-foot rule, but turning to law enforcement is not the answer.

“There are too many fireworks and not enough members of law enforcement to monitor their use,” we noted in a September editorial. “And, of course, nobody believes that dealing with endless calls about potential violations of fireworks ordinances is a good use of finite law enforcement resources.”

What we need is a repeal of the 2017 law that allowed this expansion, which has gotten far out of hand. We called for this in September, too, encouraging readers to press lawmakers for action.

One bill in Harrisburg, according to the Inquirer, would ban the use of fireworks between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., though not on holidays. That’s not nearly sufficient.

Also under consideration are bills that would allow municipalities to opt out of allowing consumer-grade fireworks and/or stiffen the penalties for shooting off fireworks illegally. Those aren’t sufficient, either. Putting the onus on law enforcement is not reasonable.

The 2017 law must be repealed. State Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, said on social media this week that he’s co-sponsoring a bill that would do just that. We’d like all of our elected state officials to get behind a repeal, too, and make our neighborhoods safer and quiet.

And to those who aspire to set off consumer-grade fireworks this holiday weekend: We know you’re trying to enliven a summer that feels like a dud. It’s frankly a bummer that many professional fireworks shows have been canceled. But if you’re going to set off your pyrotechnics, please find somewhere to do it legally and safely. And that means somewhere other than our neighborhoods.