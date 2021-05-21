THE ISSUE: “Years of flat funding and diverting money to pay for other things in the state budget is threatening to shutter Pennsylvania’s statewide judicial computer system next year, and that could hamper the ability of county courts to do their jobs,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported May 15. Court officials have been asking state lawmakers for adequate funding and pleading their case to judges and other affected parties since March, according to the Legal Intelligencer, which covers court issues in Pennsylvania.

We simply don’t understand why a branch of government has to go begging lawmakers and lobbying for an essential operational need.

And, have no doubt, the statewide judicial computer system is an essential operational need.

Since 2006, it has enabled Pennsylvania’s 67 county courts and law enforcement officials statewide to share information, Nephin reported. It also facilitates electronic docketing and vital public access to court information.

“(It) allows everybody in the whole commonwealth to communicate with each other in all types of ways,” Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth said.

We shouldn’t have to say this, but we’re pro-communication.

Communication is part of the backbone of effective, efficient governance that puts constituents and the wise use of their tax dollars first.

But good communication isn’t free.

“There is a cost to making the system function, just like Verizon, for example: they don’t just plug things in and say you’re good to go,” Ashworth explained.

He’s right.

Yet there has been a frustrating pattern in Harrisburg over the years of neglecting basic funding for essential government services. And it’s the citizens who are always the losers.

Consider the incredible failures of the state’s Labor and Industry Department in processing unemployment benefits since the pandemic began. There is more than one reason for this shameful ineptitude. But one big problem has been Harrisburg’s neglect in adequately funding a department that is so crucial to vulnerable Pennsylvanians.

In 2016, a squabble between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled state Senate led to a funding shortfall for the Department of Labor and Industry — and significant layoffs. The ramifications of those layoffs are still being felt during the pandemic. A recent Philadelphia Inquirer editorial points out that those seeking benefits have had to deal with “infinite busy signals, inaccessible assistance, (and) outdated technology.”

Failure to adequately fund government services can have a long tail of undesirable consequences.

And so, turning back to the state’s judicial computer system, we hope its funding needs are resolved quickly.

There’s much at stake. According to the Legal Intelligencer, the system would likely have to shut down by December 2022 if it’s not adequately funded. That could lead to decentralization and force counties to each create their own computer systems.

If you’re thinking that would be ridiculously inefficient and perhaps even more costly than just properly funding the system that’s in place now, we agree.

“The impacts of this reality are manifold,” state Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer wrote in a letter to leaders of the state Senate and House appropriations committees, the Legal Intelligencer reported. “Collections to state, county and local governments not only will be interrupted but almost certainly will be diminished.”

Baer added that the Clean Slate program, which allows state residents with decade-old, low-level offenses to petition to have those records sealed, could no longer be fully implemented. And he warned of new threats to public safety, because the state’s communications system includes warrant databases used by law enforcement.

With all these interconnected functions and potential consequences, we are left wondering why state funding to operate the judicial computer system decreased 28% between 2007 and 2017, according to Nephin’s reporting. And why tens of millions have been diverted from the system’s budget since 2018.

To keep the network operating, the judicial system has cut costs elsewhere and reduced staff through hiring freezes and layoffs. We saw how well that worked for the Department of Labor and Industry.

The Legislature must stop diverting funds intended for the statewide judicial computer system and ensure that its officials never again have to plead for adequate appropriations just to keep the system up and running.

Continuing to inspire

Saturday will mark two months since former Lampeter-Strasburg High School basketball standout Ryan Smith’s death at age 21 of acute myeloid leukemia.

We wrote in a March 29 editorial about “what Ryan meant to so many people in Lancaster County and how he inspired us during his too-short lifetime.”

His memory is continuing to serve as an inspiration. The latest example comes this weekend.

“To honor his memory, a drive-thru bone marrow registration event will be held Saturday for those ages 18 to 44 at the Lampeter-Strasburg High School parking lot from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk reported. “The Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA will also hold a registration event Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.”

Registering is an easy process — and could lead to saving someone’s life.

According to Walk, the process involves a smartphone (to complete the digital registration) and a self-administered cheek swab. That’s it. No blood is drawn. The process takes 15-20 minutes and those who participate are added to the National Bone Marrow Registry via the nonprofit Be the Match.

On its website, Be the Match notes that “for patients diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma and other life-threatening diseases, a bone marrow or cord blood transplant may be their best or only hope for a cure.”

Those who cannot make it out Saturday can join the registry online by texting “Relentless” to the number 61474. A cheek swab kit will be mailed to their home.

Joining a donor registry that could help to save a life is a wonderful way to honor Ryan Smith’s life.