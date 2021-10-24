THE ISSUE

“Pennsylvania’s Legislature spent nearly $10 million during the past two years on private lawyers but routinely shielded the purpose of those expenses, hiding which lawmakers and their staff required representation — and why, according to a new investigation,” Sam Janesch of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, and Angela ​Couloumbis of Spotlight PA, a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer, reported in a story published in last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. “A review of thousands of pages of legal invoices and engagement letters from 2019 and 2020 by The Caucus and Spotlight PA shows the cases ranged from public records fights to secret personnel problems to attempts to overturn last year’s presidential election. In many instances, Republicans and Democrats in both chambers blacked out the reason for hiring lawyers, flouting case law that requires them to make public those critical details. Other records were so vague it was impossible to identify the reason for the representation.”

Secretive, expensive and extraneous: three words that sum up not just the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s legal fees but the bloated, underperforming Legislature itself.

The impressive investigative reporting of Couloumbis and Janesch made for infuriating, but essential, reading.

For instance, while the actual problems of Pennsylvanians go unsolved, the state Senate has spent at least $1.2 million on legal matters related to last November’s presidential contest. (Not included in that sum: the $3.1 million in tax dollars that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration paid to defend itself in those and related cases, according to the governor’s office.)

Those costs are expected to grow as state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County, “is leading an effort by Republicans to conduct a controversial review of last year’s election,” Couloumbis and Janesch noted.

Once more for the folks in the back: The 2020 presidential election was deemed to be fair, legitimate and secure by judges appointed by former President Donald Trump; by numerous Republican elections officials, including those in Lancaster County; and by Trump’s own attorney general and former election cybersecurity chief. No evidence has been found of any election irregularities or fraud significant enough to have altered the outcome of the election in Pennsylvania or any other state.

The Caucus and Spotlight PA asked Corman spokesperson Jason Thompson whether continuing 2020 election-related legal fights is a good use of taxpayer money. Thompson claimed that the state is “facing a crisis in confidence with our voters” not believing their votes were counted.

“Whatever we have to spend in that fight is going to be well worth it,” he asserted.

If there’s a crisis in voter confidence, it was ginned up by Pennsylvania Republicans falsely assailing the 2020 election’s legitimacy. And “well worth it” to whom? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris comfortably defeated Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence in Pennsylvania. The only people who will benefit from yet another review of the presidential election — aside from lawyers — will be Republicans pandering for Trump’s favor. It’s not going to help families struggling without child care or other essentials, or pandemic-struck businesses, or underfunded schools. It will, however, undermine our democracy.

That’s just one of the outrages revealed by The Caucus and Spotlight PA. Let’s review some of their findings.

— Legislative leaders decide behind closed doors which lawyers to hire, and at what rate per hour (it was as high as $750 in the time frame reviewed). The decisions are made with virtually no third-party oversight. And, worst of all, “Many of those same lawyers are also generous campaign donors, the investigation found.”

A review of campaign finance data found that law firms and lawyers who have worked for the Pennsylvania House and Senate have donated at least $5.5 million to 18 campaign committees controlled by Democratic and Republican legislative leaders during the last decade. “In all, they gave at least $24 million to local and state-level campaigns across Pennsylvania during that time period, in a state that allows unlimited donations with few disclosure rules,” The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported.

So lawmakers can hire, on the down low, lawyers who fund their campaigns. There’s an adjective that describes these you-scratch-my-back-I’ll-scratch-yours arrangements and it’s “corrupt.” It may be technically legal, but it’s still appalling.

— Moreover, the Pennsylvania Legislature — one of the largest and costliest in the U.S. — “has fought to hide details of how it spends tax dollars on legal matters,” Couloumbis and Janesch reported. In the state Senate, some records they examined were so heavily redacted that they didn’t disclose any information at all about their purpose. And in the state House, “it was worse: Roughly half of their engagement letters were redacted” (those letters lay out agreed-upon fees and services).

“The public’s right to know with respect to these sorts of records is incredibly high,” Gunita Singh, a staff attorney at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, told Spotlight PA and The Caucus. “There’s tremendous public interest in scrutinizing how these individuals tasked with representing our interests are conducting themselves … including how they’re spending our tax dollars.”

We could not agree more. Lawmakers can make all kinds of excuses for spending mountains of taxpayer dollars, but they ought to explain the reasons why they’re spending that money. And they certainly shouldn’t be going to great lengths to conceal that information.

If they’re worried that taxpayers will be disappointed if we know, for instance, that legal fees went toward handling sexual harassment claims, they needn’t be. Our expectations for members of the Pennsylvania Legislature are already in the basement. Likewise, we’re not surprised that lawmakers have had to spend money to defend the state’s misguided fireworks law or that legislative leaders are using taxpayer dollars to advance their own political interests.

This, however, caught even us by surprise: According to The Caucus and Spotlight PA, the state House last year paid “an outside firm nearly $50,000 to help then-Speaker Mike Turzai, a Republican, write a law review article about school choice, an issue he championed during his legislative career.” Four lawyers spent 117.4 hours on this — a single law review article on the then-House speaker’s pet subject.

Additionally, Turzai paid the same firm, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, an additional $64,982.50 for help with a law review article on redistricting.

In Harrisburg, where Pennsylvanians in genuine need are nickeled and dimed all the time, nearly $115,000 was spent on two law review articles.

In 2019 and 2020, state Senate Republicans paid Harrisburg-based K&L Gates $1,577,594 to represent them in a fair funding lawsuit pressed by six school districts, including Lancaster, public school parents and nonprofit organizations. Imagine how many textbooks and school computers could be purchased for more than $1.5 million.

— The state Legislature has its own lawyers, who are paid annual salaries of roughly $200,000. As we asked in May, “Why are taxpayers paying the salaries of staff lawyers if outside counsel is so often needed?” We suggested then, and continue to believe now, that if staff lawyers didn’t spend so much time redacting documents, they probably could take on more legal work.

As The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported, records “show private lawyers were typically paid roughly $250 to $450 per hour, with one earning as much as $750 per hour — described as a discounted rate — for their time. Taxpayers also picked up the bill for travel-related and other expenses, like meals, those lawyers incurred while working on the cases.” Seriously?

But wait. There’s more.

— When the Legislature modernized the commonwealth’s public records law more than a decade ago, lawmakers exempted themselves from having to turn over records that the executive branch must make publicly available. “Still, the body put itself on the hook for public access to its financial records, including spending on contracts with private companies, such as law firms,” The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported. But lawmakers didn’t want to provide detailed information about legal bills. So the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that lawmakers had to provide a general description of the legal services being provided, and that the identity of the person being represented was not privileged.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, to which LNP | LancasterOnline, The Caucus and Spotlight PA belong, was asked how the Legislature should be handling document redactions. Her response? “It means they should be taking a scalpel to these legal invoices and not a hatchet.”

Indeed. Unfortunately, excess is the nature of our unnecessarily large, underworked and overpaid state Legislature.