THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported, Pennsylvania has figured prominently in the televised hearings held by the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Elected officials including Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, state Sen. Doug Mastriano — the Republican gubernatorial nominee from Franklin County — and U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of York County all featured in the hearings. Subpoenaed by the committee, Mastriano has provided documents and agreed to an interview, according to the website Politico, but Perry has objected to a subpoena from the investigatory panel.

As we celebrate this Fourth of July weekend, it’s important to acknowledge that American democracy, so courageously won, is facing real peril.

We are unabashedly patriotic. We sing the national anthem proudly. We believe wholeheartedly in the American experiment. We’re deeply disappointed when American leaders — whether elected or appointed — fail to adhere to the Constitution. As this great country celebrates its 246th birthday, we hold it to high standards because we believe it can, and must, meet them.

All of this is why we believe the Jan. 6 hearings are so important. And why we’ve been distressed by the involvement of Pennsylvanians in the Jan. 6 attack and in the perpetuation of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

We expect better from people from the birthplace of American democracy.

Congressman Perry

The founders tried to protect the nation against people like Congressman Perry of our neighboring county.

At its June 23 hearing, the Jan. 6 committee described how Perry urged Trump to install Jeffrey Clark, an environmental attorney at the U.S. Justice Department, as acting attorney general in December 2020, so Clark could use that department’s authority to block states from certifying their electoral results.

Richard Donoghue, who served as acting deputy attorney general in the Trump administration, testified to the committee that the plans hatched by Perry and Clark could have “spiraled us into a constitutional crisis.” (Donoghue also testified that there was no merit to the story of a truck driver who claimed he drove a trailer full of fraudulent ballots from New York to Lancaster.)

Perry also advanced a conspiracy theory alleging that Italian satellites changed Trump ballots into votes for Biden. It was, as Donoghue told the Jan. 6 committee, “pure insanity” and “patently absurd.”

It also was a waste of the government’s time.

Which brings to mind the machinations in Pennsylvania that led the state Senate to launch an “investigation” of the 2020 election on the taxpayers’ dime.

The state House — and Speaker Cutler — have reinforced some of the nonsense.

State House Speaker Cutler

Cutler claimed there was a “cloud” over the 2020 election’s legitimacy at a Nov. 10, 2020, news conference — there was not.

And he was among the more than 60 Republicans who signed a letter asking Pennsylvania members of Congress to object to the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden.

But as detailed in the June 21 televised committee hearing, Cutler pushed back against attempts by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump himself to get involved in efforts to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results.

And he paid the price, as Trump ally Steve Bannon and others organized protests to pressure Cutler into compliance.

“There were multiple protests,” Cutler said in video testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. “There were at least three I think, outside of either my district office or my home and ... my then 15-year-old son was home by himself for the first one. All of my personal information was doxxed online. It was my personal email, my personal cellphone, my home phone number. In fact, we had to disconnect our home phone for about three days because it would ring all hours of the night and would fill up with messages.”

This is appalling. We appreciate that Cutler did not cave to Trump’s demands.

No such backbone has been demonstrated by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

Smucker on Jan. 6 hearings

Lancaster County’s congressman refused to comment to LNP | LancasterOnline on the revelation that U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama tried to secure blanket pardons for members of Congress who objected to states’ electoral votes.

That would have included Smucker, who, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi noted, joined seven GOP House members from the commonwealth in voting against Pennsylvania’s slate of electors early Jan. 7, just hours after the violent attack on the Capitol.

As Lisi reported last week, “Smucker’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the effort to secure pardons for Republican members of Congress or his reaction to the Jan. 6 committee hearings.”

As a letter to the editor published today points out, however, Smucker did post photos on his official Facebook page about “Take Your Dog to Work Day.” He did that the day after we learned about the alleged blanket pardon request.

Smucker has voiced dismay over the Jan. 6 attack, but he refused to hold Trump responsible, voting against impeaching the 45th president for inciting the violent mob. Instead, Smucker issued a statement at the time about the need to “unite and move forward.”

Even as we learn from the Jan. 6 hearings that the former president knew the mob he dispatched to the Capitol was armed with weapons — even as we learn that Trump spoke approvingly of the mob’s vicious threats to hang his own vice president — Smucker has failed to strongly condemn Trump.

As Lisi reported, Smucker did tell a chosen telephone town hall audience last week that it was “wrong” that Trump encouraged “the storming of the Capitol by people that he knew were armed.”

But he went on to undermine — yet again — the integrity of our elections by suggesting that some voters lack confidence in our election system. (As we’ve noted repeatedly, if some Pennsylvanians believe there were issues with the 2020 election that must be remedied in order to restore their trust, that’s because Republicans have been pushing that narrative.)

Smucker said he knows Cassidy Hutchinson — a top aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows — who delivered bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday, and described her as “very credible.” But then he went on to suggest that parts of her testimony may not have been “properly recollected” or “not truthful for one reason or another.”

Smucker’s criticisms of Trump have been tepid. He seems to prefer to change the subject when he can.

His timidity stands in stark contrast to the courage of Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee.

Perpetuating the republic

It seems fitting on this weekend celebrating our nation’s birth to quote from Cheney’s speech Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

“We are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before — and that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic,” Cheney said.

She continued: “Now, some in my party are embracing former President Trump. And even after all we’ve seen, they’re enabling his lies. Many others are urging that we not confront Donald Trump, that we look away. And that is certainly the easier path.

“One need only look at the threats that are facing the witnesses who’ve come before the January 6th committee to understand the nature and the magnitude of that threat. But to argue that the threat posed by Donald Trump can be ignored is to cast aside the responsibility that every citizen, every one of us, bears to perpetuate the republic.”

Cheney is right. And this weekend is as good a time as any to reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling that responsibility.