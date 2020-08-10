THE ISSUE

“A Pennsylvania school safety fund created in the wake of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, has now been refocused for costs related to COVID-19,” Jordan Wolman reported for The Caucus earlier this month. Lancaster County school districts have been able to use the funds for “anything from hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to bolstering technology programming and functionality, especially for districts that plan on online-only instruction or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning,” Wolman further noted. (The Caucus is an LNP Media Group watchdog publication focusing on state government.)

There will come a time when COVID-19 is no longer the greatest threat facing schools and schoolchildren.

When that time comes, we will be compelled to return the focus to other crucial safety issues facing schoolchildren.

Right now, though, when we say “safety,” we’re talking about schools having the necessary resources to educate their students in unprecedented times. For in-school instruction, thermometers and personal protective equipment are safety spending. Chromebooks and other technology needed for remote learning can also be considered safety spending.

Safety means other things, too. When the pandemic ends, we must continue funding safety initiatives that reduce the risk of school violence, combat bullying and address students’ mental health issues. There may perhaps be a greater need than ever for some of that funding. After COVID-19, students will be adjusting to a world in which the upheaval caused by the virus has rocked families, the economy and communities. School counselors and resources must be available for them.

And so we applaud the state’s efforts to provide safety funding during this health crisis. And we hope funding — wherever it’s needed for student safety — will continue to be replenished moving forward.

Writing for The Caucus, Wolman detailed the state grant that allocated $150 million to 779 eligible school districts and charter, cyber charter and technical schools. That’s an average of more than $190,000 per eligible district or school. Of course, the amounts vary by enrollment. The School District of Lancaster received nearly $550,000, while Lancaster-based La Academia Partnership Charter School received $90,000.

A praiseworthy element is that the funding can be allocated nearly anywhere — as long as the expense is considered to be related to the pandemic. That’s a boon to school boards and administrations navigating uncharted waters and tight budgets.

A not-so-great aspect of the grants is that the funds must all be spent by the end of October. We wish Harrisburg had given schools the same flexibility on when they can spend the grants as on what they can spend them on.

One reason some schools still are grappling with how to allocate funds is that they’ve received vague and incomplete guidance from the Wolf administration regarding safely reopening schools.

“Our needs since June have changed, and a lot of that is due to the guidance and directives from the state Department of Health and Department of Education and so many public health agencies that don’t necessarily agree,” Michele Orner, superintendent of Octorara Area School District, told The Caucus. “You keep asking yourself who’s in charge, and when who’s in charge continues to be a moving target, it does really make it hard to plan for the grant.”

We noted this Sunday and it bears repeating: Most Lancaster County schools are supposed to open in less than three weeks. Further COVID-19 guidance from the state cannot come soon enough.

The October deadline might also be pushing schools toward questionable spending decisions.

School District of Lancaster spokeswoman Kelly Burkholder said some of the district’s grant money will go toward devices for students, but added that some funds would be spent on “a new visitor management system, which includes kiosks in each building to record all visitors, including health questions and a log for contact tracing,” Wolman reported.

The decision was made when the city school district had a hybrid reopening plan. But it pivoted last week and will now be fully online to start the year, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported.

So that visitor management system perhaps doesn’t seem as immediately necessary as it did earlier this summer.

“We will continue to fine-tune the hybrid plan, as well, so we are prepared to implement it when the timing is right,” School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said. “However, the time for a shift or pivot to virtual is now.”

As Lancaster’s pivot shows, districts’ situations, and the best solutions for those situations, are fluctuating. We imagine this may happen even more as traditional flu season approaches, and districts may need to change their approach.

We hope the October deadline for the state safety grant doesn’t leave the city school district regretting any decisions on its use.

One thing that’s clear, as Wolman notes, is that school districts — which are funded primarily by local property taxes — will be seeing budget shortfalls as their costs related to COVID-19 rise.

The state, facing its own dire revenue shortfalls, has guaranteed that public schools will receive the same funding for 2020-21 as they received in 2019-20. That’s likely going to be insufficient for schools, especially those — like the Lancaster city schools — that were already dealing with the effects of unfair funding.

Against the background of all this, the $150 million in state safety grants are very welcome. But they will go only so far.

“That money is a drop in the bucket against potential costs,” Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy told The Caucus.

And so eyes are turning toward Congress. Schools received one-time federal funding earlier this year. But Republicans and Democrats in Washington, D.C., now are dragging their feet and fighting over the next COVID-19 stimulus bill. All while the clock is ticking for schools.

School boards and administrators are doing their best in these trying times to safely and properly educate students — many of them with hybrid approaches that stretch resources to their limit.

At some point, when this health crisis has passed, public schools will need to change gears again and return to educating most students in their buildings five days a week.

To accomplish all this — and to do it safely — educators need as much support as they can get from state and federal lawmakers. Anything less could compromise the future of an entire generation of students.