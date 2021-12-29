THE ISSUE: “Pennsylvania citizens won more access to government records and meetings this year in what legal experts describe as modest improvements to transparency,” Brad Bumsted and Mike Wereschagin of The Caucus wrote for a year-end review that appeared in Monday’s LNP. Their coverage detailed areas in which public access was improved, including video from police body cameras, the names of those seeking vacant judgeships and details about the state’s medical marijuana industry. The Caucus is an LNP Media Group watchdog publication.

Some progress is better than no progress at all.

Today we want to celebrate a few of the victories for greater transparency in Pennsylvania government in 2021, but also place a spotlight on some areas in which progress toward necessary openness has been obstructed or is too slow.

All of this — and much more of note — is detailed in coverage by Bumsted and Wereschagin that can be found online at lancasteronline.com/news/politics. We applaud the journalists, lawyers and advocates who do the difficult work in the trenches to hold Pennsylvania’s state and local governments accountable to citizens.

Success stories

— A new law, which passed through the Legislature with unanimous support, requires all counties, municipalities and school boards — with only a few exceptions — to post their meeting agendas online and at their meeting locations at least 24 hours in advance.

The state’s Sunshine Act had not previously required “specific notice about the purpose of a meeting,” nor was there a state law that mandated the issuance of agendas, said Holly Lubart, vice president of government affairs for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

It’s a big win for members of the public who want to be involved in what’s happening in their communities. And, yes, it was encouraging to see a bill in Harrisburg that had full bipartisan support.

“I think the Legislature realized this bill was a commonsense, easy way to provide major transparency in Pennsylvania,” said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

— The state Supreme Court “ruled that those financing medical marijuana and those growing the product could not redact information themselves,” Bumsted and Wereschagin reported. Instead, that responsibility belongs to the state Department of Health.

A key point here, as a judge noted, is that “a government agency may not delegate its disclosure duties or defer to the redactions of third parties.” That should have been clear in the first place, but we’re grateful there’s now a court ruling that confirms it.

— Dogged work by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and other lawyers for LNP | LancasterOnline helped to “secure the release of more than a dozen hours of body-camera footage from the evening of Sept. 13, 2020, when protesters clashed with law enforcement officers outside of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police during demonstrations demanding police reform and accountability,” Bumsted and Wereschagin wrote.

— Some of the secrecy surrounding the appointment of state appellate court judges has finally ended, the result of a nearly two-year legal battle by The Caucus and LNP | LancasterOnline. A successful Right-to-Know Act appeal supported by a Commonwealth Court decision earlier this year provided the breakthrough, Bumsted and Wereschagin explained.

When Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Republican lawyer Drew Crompton to the Commonwealth Court in 2019, his office followed a long tradition of withholding judicial applicants’ names from the public.

“What the public didn’t know when Crompton was appointed: 17 others asked the governor to review their applications, including two law school professors, two top deputies in the attorney general’s office and experienced litigators from Pittsburgh and Harrisburg,” Bumsted and Wereschagin wrote.

We agree with Melewsky, who says that candidates for judicial appointments should be held to the same level of transparency as judicial election candidates. There a strong likelihood that will be the case moving forward.

Ongoing frustrations

— There are still problematic elements of the state’s law dealing with public records requests. Too often, the wait for documents is 35 days.

“The waiting period is supposed to be five days, with an additional 30 days if legal review is necessary,” Bumsted and Wereschagin explained. “State and local agencies have routinely claimed the 30-day extension for legal review, meaning the fulfillment of most requests takes 35 days.”

Legal reviews are seemingly being used as a default mechanism to delay records requests, even if they’re not necessary. A good adjustment to the law would clarify what information should be subject to legal review. And local governments should understand that legal reviews can cost taxpayers money and thus should be deployed judiciously.

— The state open records office surveyed 135 local government agencies and found that half hadn’t posted full information about how citizens can file a Right-to-Know Law request.

“Ideally, those local governments should publicize how to contact the Right-to-Know Law officer, the name and location of the appeal agency, and a records request form,” Bumsted and Wereschagin noted.

— The public’s right to know took a hit this summer when the state Commonwealth Court ruled “that Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. didn’t have to disclose key details about a sprawling surveillance network he built in western Pennsylvania,” Bumsted and Wereschagin wrote.

The network uses cameras, made by Chinese manufacturers, that have been deemed so vulnerable to cyberattacks that Congress barred their use in federal facilities. That makes it understandable that media outlets were seeking more details about the cameras’ deployment in Allegheny County.

“A legal team from the University of Virginia Law School First Amendment Clinic and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press represented The Caucus in a two-year legal battle over records that could illuminate the extent of the cybersecurity risk posed by the network, which is connected to several law enforcement agencies in the region,” Bumsted and Wereschagin wrote.

But the Commonwealth Court upheld a lower-court ruling, stating that public disclosure of information about the camera network would only increase the risk of cyberattacks.

We disagree with and are disappointed by that ruling, especially given ongoing questions surrounding the facial-recognition technology that is built into the Allegheny County camera system.

Bottom line

Grading Pennsylvania’s openness laws, Paula Knudsen Burke, an attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and a former investigative reporter for The Caucus, says the state ticked upward to a B-minus in 2021. That’s up from a C-plus.

When will we get the A grade that the people of Pennsylvania deserve from their government entities?

“It’s been a very long path toward openness and transparency,” said Eric Epstein, co-founder of the state reform group Rock the Capital.

A long path, indeed. And we’re thankful for all those who are doing the important work to keep progress moving forward.